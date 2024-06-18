Gene therapy has potential to address the root cause of RTT by delivering functional copies of the MECP2 gene to the brain, thereby potentially restoring MeCP2 protein.

The cardinal clinical features of the disease phenotype include impairments in language/communication (i.e., verbal and

Most cases of RTT are caused by

Efficacious doses of NGN-401 established in male murine knock-out (KO) model of RTT were well-tolerated in female heterozygous murine model of RTT, which has mosaic MeCP2 expression.

Fig. 5. NGN-401 led to dose-dependent increase in survival in male murine KO model (Mecp2-/y); unregulated gene therapy led to rapid overexpression toxicity in female murine model (Mecp2+/-), while NGN-401 was well-tolerated through 26 weeks

A Survival in Male KO Model (Mecp2-/y) B Survival and Toxicity Score in Female Model (Mecp2+/-)

WT + Vehicle

Mecp2 male or female + Vehicle

NGN-401 1E11 vg

NGN-401 3E11 vg

Unregulated 1E11 vg

Unregulated 3E11 vg

n = 10-27 males/group n = 9-20 females/group

$ Animals culled due to toxicity in high-dose unregulated vector group.

In Mecp2 +/- heterozygous female mice with mosaic MeCP2 expression, NGN-401 exhibited no signs of toxicity at clinically relevant doses. In contrast, unregulated gene therapy was not tolerated with mice showing severe toxicity, requiring euthanasia by 3 weeks of age (Fig. 5B). The timing of toxicity onset was consistent with timing of peak transgene expression.

Intracerebroventricular (ICV) dosing resulted in significantly better distribution than intrathecal-lumbar(IT-L) to key areas of the nervous system underlying RTT pathophysiology.