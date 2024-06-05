Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the following conferences:

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Management will present a corporate overview and participate in investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 12 at 1:20 p.m. ET

2024 IRSF (International Rett Syndrome Foundation) Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting

Format: Management and Bernhard Suter, M.D., Medical Director of the Blue Bird Circle Rett Center at Texas Children’s Hospital, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine, and principal investigator in the Phase 1/2 NGN-401 gene therapy trial for Rett syndrome, will present interim safety data from the NGN-401 trial

Date: Tuesday, June 18 at 5:15 p.m. MT (poster presentation), and Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. MT (oral presentation)

TD Cowen Genetic Medicines & RNA Summit

Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat

Date: Friday, June 21 at 10:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the corporate overview and fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under events, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and is expected to support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

