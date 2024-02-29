Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ: NGNE) (“Neurogene” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Management will participate in a CNS Corporate Panel and investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET



Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Format: Management will participate in investor meetings

Date: Monday, March 11



Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days

Format: Management will participate in a fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, March 20 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the panel and fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under events, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and by designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and will support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229815231/en/