NeuroMetrix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Quell® Wearable Technology

09/21/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will issue on September 22, 2020 U.S. Patent No. 10,780,269 titled “Apparatus and Method for Relieving Pain Using Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation."

The patent covers core Quell technology that regulates electrical stimulation based on the device orientation.  No other wearable pain relief device has position dependent stimulation control technology that allows the device to automatically modulate treatment based on the user's body position. This technology is used in Quell's overnight therapy modes as well for other features.

"We are pleased to have received this latest patent, which describes core Quell technology,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “We are continually working to make Quell smarter and more automated so that our customers can focus less on controlling their device and more on enjoying their lives. This patent further establishes Quell as the innovation leader in this area. NeuroMetrix now has 15 issued U.S. utility patents covering Quell® technology."

About Quell

Quell is a novel transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS) for the symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. It is a wearable device that can be used during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking metrics relevant to chronic pain sufferers. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud®, which provides customized feedback and powers a large chronic pain outcomes database. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter. The Company maintains an active, industry-leading R&D program. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com 
Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
