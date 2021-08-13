NeuroMetrix : Consent of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. (included in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1) (Form 8-K)

One Financial Center Boston, MA 02111 617 542 6000 mintz.com

August 13, 2021

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

4b Gill Street

Woburn, MA 01801

Ladies and Gentlemen:

This opinion is furnished to you in connection with the filing of a prospectus supplement, dated August 13, 2021 (the 'Prospectus Supplement'), to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, Registration No. 333-229349 (the 'Registration Statement') filed by NeuroMetrix, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), with respect to the sale of shares (the 'Shares') of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, up to an aggregate offering amount of $14,000,000, pursuant to the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the 'Sales Agreement'), dated February 19, 2020, by and between the Company and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. The Shares are to be sold pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement and the base prospectus included in the Registration Statement, dated March 8, 2019 (together with the Prospectus Supplement, the 'Prospectus'). The Sales Agreement was filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K on February 19, 2020 and incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement.

In connection with this opinion, we have examined the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended to date, and Amended and Restated By-Laws, both as currently in effect; the minutes of all pertinent meetings of the board of directors of the Company relating to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the transactions contemplated thereby; such other records of the corporate proceedings of the Company and certificates of the Company's officers as we deemed relevant for the purposes of rendering the opinions in this letter; the Registration Statement and the exhibits thereto filed with the Commission; the Prospectus; and the Sales Agreement.

In our examination, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity of natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as certified, photostatic or facsimile copies and the authenticity of the originals of such copies.

Based upon the foregoing, and subject to the limitations set forth below, we are of the opinion that the Shares, when issued by the Company and delivered by the Company against payment therefor as contemplated by the Sales Agreement and a Placement Notice (as defined in the Sales Agreement), will be duly and validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

Our opinion is limited to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware and the United States federal laws, and we express no opinion with respect to the laws of any other jurisdiction. No opinion is expressed herein with respect to the qualification of the Shares under the securities or blue sky laws of any state or any foreign jurisdiction.

We have relied as to certain matters on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Company and other sources believed by us to be reliable.

