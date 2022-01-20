Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeuroMetrix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NURO   US6412558073

NEUROMETRIX, INC.

(NURO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/20 12:23:21 pm
5.09 USD   -6.61%
01/18Top Midday Gainers
MT
01/18NeuroMetrix Secures FDA Breakthrough Designation for Neuromodulation Device
MT
01/18NeuroMetrix Shares Jump Premarket on Key FDA Designation for Quell
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

01/20/2022 | 12:11pm EST
WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the opening of the market on January 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on January 27, 2022 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 4266103. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 4266103. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of entrapment neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
