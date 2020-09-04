NeuroMetrix Reports Scientific Presentation at the PAINWeek 2020 Live Virtual Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that it will present a scientific poster at the PAINWeek 2020 Live Virtual Conference to be held September 11 - 13. PAINWeek is the preferred resource in the U.S. for frontline practitioners treating acute and chronic pain.



The poster is titled "Real-World Outcomes from High-Dose Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation in Individuals With Chronic Knee Pain". The poster presents an analysis of 1,136 Quell® users with chronic knee pain who used their device regularly over the first 70 days following initiation of therapy. A key strength of this longitudinal observational study was the use of an intention-to-treat analysis to decrease bias. The study demonstrated a clinically meaningful group mean improvement in pain severity and functional impairment as assessed by the Brief Pain Inventory - Short Form.

About Quell

Quell is a novel transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS) for the symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. It is a wearable device that can be used during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking metrics relevant to chronic pain sufferers. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud®, which provides customized feedback and powers a large chronic pain outcomes database. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter. The Company maintains an active, industry-leading R&D program. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com .

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.