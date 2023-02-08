Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEURONES
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRO   FR0004050250

NEURONES

(NRO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-02-10 am EST
41.00 EUR   -3.53%
02/08Neurones : 14.2% organic growth in 2022
GL
02/08Neurones : 14.2% organic growth in 2022
AQ
02/08Neurones S.A. Reports Unaudited Group Revenue Results for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEURONES: 14.2% organic growth in 2022

02/08/2023 | 11:41am EST
PRESS RELEASE
Heading: 2022 annual revenues        Nanterre, 8 February 2023 (after trading)

14.2% organic growth in 2022

(not audited, in millions of euros)20212022growthof which organic
Revenues579.9665.4+ 14.7%+ 14.2%

Achievements

The 2022 revenues came to €665.4m (up 14.7%), topping the latest forecasts after gathering pace in the latter part of the year (+ 17.3% in the 4th quarter).

The Consulting and Applications segments are driving growth, in particular digital and data-centered projects. Moreover, the most buoyant businesses are migration to the various cloud architectures, enhancement of the work environment and the “employee experience”, and cybersecurity.

At €72.9 million *, operating profit also rose sharply (up 18.4%, following an 18.7% increase the previous year). In percentage terms, it reached a record level of 11% of revenues.

The group's growth was primarily driven by a net recruitment of more than 500 people, and increased use of subcontractors.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after the closing of the stock exchange.

Outlook

For 2023, the Group will benefit from significant embedded growth. As usual, the forecasts for 2023 will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* currently being audited.

About NEURONES
With 6,500 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 660 M 710 M 710 M
Net income 2022 46,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net cash 2022 268 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 1 030 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart NEURONES
Duration : Period :
NEURONES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEURONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 42,50 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc de Chammard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul-César Bonnel Director-Finance & Administrative
Jean-Louis Pacquement Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Jaubert Independent Director
Bertrand Ducurtil Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEURONES8.28%1 107
ACCENTURE PLC6.87%179 577
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.8.73%157 123
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.07%120 927
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.23%92 777
INFOSYS LIMITED7.21%80 728