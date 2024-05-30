From 96 to 156: that's the number of pages in your company's annual report between 2003 and 2023.

The amount of mandatory information is certainly increasing. What remains to be done is to ensure that this contributes to providing the public and investors with better information... Because shareholders, who "board the same boat" as management, deserve to be informed about the essentials. In the paragraphs and pages that follow, every effort is made to put ourselves in their shoes. And in so doing, to reduce the knowledge gap with those who, from the inside, have been involved with the company for more than three decades.

Detailed explanations also help to overcome the dwindling sources of documentation, due to the serious decline in the number of colleagues listed on Euronext.

So what can we learn from the past year, and what can we expect from the years to come?

1 - The most important thing: keeping our promises

as in previous years, the company exceeded its 2023 forecasts. The main financial indicators bear witness to this:

Revenues: at €741.2m (exceeding the €730m forecast), revenues were up +11.4%. Organic growth of +11.1% remains in double digits (after +14.2% in 2022 and +10.1% in 2021). This is again more than twice the rate of its benchmark market, which grew by 4.1%;

This continuity with previous years is due to: