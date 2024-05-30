2023
38 years
of profitable growth
With close to 6,800 employees and revenues of €741 million, NEURONES has worked its way up the French market to be one of the top 5 market capitalizations of in the Consulting and Digital Services sectors (including companies mainly involved in Technology Consulting).
Created from scratch in 1985 and listed since 2000, the Group has:
- achieved sustained, profitable growth for 38 years,
- formed a proven, solid core, mostly through organic development,
- joined forces with about twenty companies with complementary core businesses through external growth;
- recorded average annual growth rate in excess of 10% over the last ten years.
NEURONES has grounded its enduring success on a continually tailored line of services, currently focused on digitaltransformation, along with a dynamic human resources policy and a novel organization of shareholder-entrepreneurs.
€741m
2023
REVENUES
10.2%
2023
OPERATING MARGIN
6,750
STAFF
AT 12/31/2023
OVERVIEW OF 2023
Overview of 2023
Infrastructure
Azure-lutely brilliant
One of the group's cloud specialists has been awarded the exclusive status of "Azure Expert MSP", which only a dozen or so other companies have achieved in France. This label confirms the company's position as an expert in the hybrid cloud, which combines the best of the public cloud and the sovereign cloud.
Group
At the top
Growing two to three times faster than the market, NEURONES enters the top 10 of the PAC 2023 ranking of Digital Services Companies in France, and is now recognized as a key player in the French tech ecosystem!
Applications
SAP in the spotlight
Three of the Group's companies took part in the USF trade fair, the leading annual event for the SAP ecosystem. Their common objective was to share client feedback on consulting, project management and user support.
Infrastructure
Tech care
The Digital Workplace experts launched "TechCare3 Environment", their Green IT line of services, enabling IT Departments to make a positive impact in terms of digital sobriety, by assessing and reducing the energy consumption and CO2 impact associated with the use of their workstations.
Consulting
Climate first
Applications
Pro tests
The Mobile Applications and Web experts launched "Digital Testing", a comprehensive range of testing services (functional, accessibility, pentesting, performance, eco-design, etc.) to optimize the quality and performance of digital solutions, while ensuring an optimal user experience.
Infrastructure
1, 2… Tree
The User Support specialists established a partnership with EcoTree, enabling them to plant several hundred trees over the last few months, thereby contributing (at their level)
to the development of wooded areas that capture a portion of the CO2 emissions.
In line with its status as a company with a mission, the Management Consulting business joined the Convention des Entreprises pour le Climat (dedicated to Consulting players), accelerating the evolution of its business model aimed at eco-responsible business transformation projects.
Infrastructure
Maximum threat
In the second half of the year, the Group's IT security unit hosted the "Threat Intelligence Annual Conference". Featuring keynotes, workshops
and live demonstrations, the event confirmed the Group's comprehensive expertise in cyber threat intelligence.
Consulting
Strategic reinforcement
A strategy consulting firm has joined the group's management and organization consulting practice.
The new entity (which has been awarded the B Corp® and "Entreprise à Mission" labels) strengthens NEURONES'
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Infrastructure
Platinum medal
The IT operations entity has been awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis. This medal places it among the best (first percentage) companies evaluated, recognizing the positive approach adopted to improve its CSR management performance and generate
a positive impact.
capacity to achieve one of its ambitions: to become a key player in sustainable and responsible transformation consulting in France.
Applications
Emerging company
A new company has joined the Group, consolidating its digital services offering. It specializes in Data (acquisi- tion, analysis, storage and exploitation), DevOps (design, migration, audit, improvement, security and monitoring of infrastructures) and Cloud (evolution of existing systems or move to cloud).
Infrastructure
Inclusion
Applications
Mobile service
Our experts in mobile and web applications have launched WAAS (Workspace As A Service), a new easy-to-use service offer that enables businesses to configure, secure
and manage their fleet of terminals. This service is provided on the basis of a flexible, scalable subscription.
Group
Great recruiter
Consulting
A good listen
The Group's organization consultancy has launched a series of podcasts entitled "Pacte vert: l'élan de la transfor- mation". Energy experts, political and economic players, all committed to the energy transition, take part to enrich the debate around the European objectives of carbon neutrality by 2050.
Digital Workplace specialists have signed the Activateur de Progrès charter. By joining this network of companies that see disability as a lever for progress, they are stepping up their commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities.
With 2,400 recruitments planned, NEURONES is ranked 21st among
the companies (all categories included) that will be hiring the most in 2024 in France (source: L'Usine Nouvelle), and once again in the top 5 of ESNs, thanks to growth that is still two to three times faster than its benchmark market.
Consulting
wanTED
The strategy consulting firm hosted one of the famous TED conferences in Paris at the end of the year, on the theme of "thinking of the company
as a living organism". The company's belief in a systemic vision of business was developed, emphasizing the importance of commitment and resilience
in a changing world.
Applications
Analytics
A new group entity will supplement NEURONES' SAP service offer. Specialized in the SAP Analytics Cloud, it helps businesses to exploit the full value of their data, to make more informed decisions and remain competitive in today's ever-changing markets.
Infrastructure
Super SOC
The Cybersecurity expert was named "Leader" in Managed SOC (Security Operations Center)
in France in the "Cybersecurity - Services and Solutions" category. ISG (Information Services Group)
Infrastructure
Disability and inclusion
Two of the Group's entities took part in DuoDay, a national day
of welcoming people with disabilities to form a duo with each of the professionals from the volunteer companies. Its watchwords: employment as one of the vectors of inclusion.
Applications
CAP IT
The specialists in IT consulting for finance were partners of the CAP IT Congress, the event dedicated to the digital transformation of the banking and insurance sector. They presented their vision of the subject and the future of IT, as well as their role in this transition.
Infrastructure
Verified status
The expert user support business has been awarded VMware Cloud Verified status for its local Cloud service. This label certifies that it is able to implement and operate a complete datacenter infrastructure and associated services based on the publisher's most advanced Cloud technologies.
Applications
Mobilis in mobile
An entity specializing in mobile applications has been integrated to further reinforce the Group's already- strong presence in this field. It provides an agile service center, made up of multi-disciplinary teams that can be resized and adjusted, according to the build and run phases of mobility projects.
has thus recognized excellence in the management and operation of security infrastructures.
Group
Frescoing
Several Group entities took an active part in the "Climate Fresco" event, a fun workshop designed to explain the components of individual and collective solutions to combat global warming.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Infrastructure
Cyberchallenge
Cybersecurity experts have developed the CyberXperience Challenge, a wide-ranging initiative aimed at raising employees' awareness of digital practices, thanks to turnkey modules (conference, quiz, serious game, etc.) designed to improve their ability to defend themselves against cyber threats.
Applications
Lucky 7
For the seventh year running, our business line specialized
in document management business was awarded the "HappyIndex®AtWork" label, an award based on acknowledgement from employees, who recommend
their company due to the quality of its management and working environment.
Infrastructure
Treading lightly
The Digital Workplace experts have become partners of Karos, a home-work carpooling application: they now reduce their daily commuting costs and their carbon footprint, while benefiting from the government's one hundred euro bonus!
Consulting
Going green
As the consulting sector plays
a crucial role in supporting sustainable and responsible transformations, two entities from the Consulting division took part in the Convention des Entreprises pour le Climat.
The aim being to make collective commitments and work towards the co-construction of a regenerative company.
Applications
EDM
The group's EDM, ECM and BPM experts took part in the closing ceremony of the ninth Tour de France de la Diversité. As a signatory
of the eponymous charter,
this was an opportunity to renew our commitment to the fight against discrimination, particularly through access to employment and inclusion.
Group
International presence
Switzerland
Luxembourg Germany
United States
Belgium
Italy
Romania
India
Tunisia
Lebanon
1,150
INTERNATIONAL
EMPLOYEES
Singapore
AT 12/31/2023
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Chairman's message
From 96 to 156: that's the number of pages in your company's annual report between 2003 and 2023.
The amount of mandatory information is certainly increasing. What remains to be done is to ensure that this contributes to providing the public and investors with better information... Because shareholders, who "board the same boat" as management, deserve to be informed about the essentials. In the paragraphs and pages that follow, every effort is made to put ourselves in their shoes. And in so doing, to reduce the knowledge gap with those who, from the inside, have been involved with the company for more than three decades.
Detailed explanations also help to overcome the dwindling sources of documentation, due to the serious decline in the number of colleagues listed on Euronext.
So what can we learn from the past year, and what can we expect from the years to come?
1 - The most important thing: keeping our promises
as in previous years, the company exceeded its 2023 forecasts. The main financial indicators bear witness to this:
- Revenues: at €741.2m (exceeding the €730m forecast), revenues were up +11.4%. Organic growth of +11.1% remains in double digits (after +14.2% in 2022 and +10.1% in 2021). This is again more than twice the rate of its benchmark market, which grew by 4.1%;
- Operating profit: the 10.2% figure for the year is within the usual range (between 8% and 11%). The estimate ("around 10%"), reiterated during the year, is therefore confirmed;
- Free cash flow: at €51.6m, up 37.2%. This was despite substantial capital expenditure (€17.9m), much of it devoted to the new "sovereign cloud" platform (see glossary page 155);
- Net profit (after tax): up +13.2%, reaching an all-time high of 7.9% of revenues (compared with 7.8% last year), and increasing shareholders' equity to €407.8m;
- Net cash ("excluding IFRS16"): at €290.4m, even after the distribution of a dividend up by 10%, this is a new high. And, at current interest rates, the best return on available cash is always worth taking!
This continuity with previous years is due to:
- the scarcity of exogenous factors in the Consulting and Digital Services businesses likely to cause lasting disruption to business;
- the Group's organization into profit centers with buoyant specialties, with owners who are shareholders: this generates complementary dynamics, profitability rates and diversity.
Fair shareholder information also means mentioning the following points:
- high inflation (4.9% in 2023 and 5.2% in 2022, according to Insee) facilitates double-digit growth;
- the difficulty of passing on wage cost rises in real time is eating away at the operating profit rate (10.2%, i.e., below the 2022 record of 11%);
- the ongoing shortage of consultants, and the move by some to work as freelancers, is leading to an increase in subcontracting, which is ultimately weighing on margins;
- as far as external growth is concerned, beyond the value- creating opportunities sought and seized, a large number of projects are coming to the fore, but without a profitable dynamic or succession management;
- in these businesses, where the future is assured and execution is relatively easy, there is a structural shortage of entrepreneurs who enjoy competition.
Enthusiasm is the basis
of all progress.
All in all, the share price rose by a further 11.5% in 2023. During the year, capitalization exceeded one billion euros, a symbolic milestone on the road to one billion euros in revenues.
2 - The company, its market
and its driving forces
the figures above are part of an ever-expanding environment that's easy to understand. Just like your company's businesses, strengths and organization.
First of all, up until now, the sector has been growing two or three times faster than France's GDP (where NEURONES mainly operates). In 2023, the gap widened (+4.1% for the French market and +0.9% for GDP), and the same gap is forecast for 2024. This could be indicative of a lack of correlation between the economic situation and investments in Consulting and Digital Services, some of which are now becoming virtually indispensable.
Against this backdrop, NEURONES has been able to count on:
- its ability to innovate: after two and a half years of R&D and a good twenty million euros invested, one of the Group's entities is now one of only four French players to have been
NEURONES IN 2023
awarded the "SecNumCloud" label. This recognition attracts administrations and companies who want to prevent third parties abusing extraterritorial laws from gaining access to their data;
- accumulated know-how: for example, our cybersecurity business was born over twenty-five years ago. Today, it takes advantage of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to monitor and detect increasingly aggressive threats. Another entity has become the benchmark in its field for user and employee experience. While another has strengthened its recognized expertise in SAP, notably in the Energy and Water sectors. These and other "franchises" are solid assets;
- an ability to rapidly extend the range of new services: in 2023, several start-ups with new know-how were born, while the Group's Management Consulting firm convinced a group of Strategy Consultants to join forces with its own, and an applications specialist strengthened its "mobility" practice;
- modular team organization: this facilitates proximity, agility, initiative and rapid reaction, all of which are essential in our business units. It also facilitates close monitoring of the needs of each employee, a true "internal client". It also allows for recruitment that is demanding because it is decentralized, integration paths and professional frameworks (flexible working hours and locations, convivial spaces, etc.) that contribute to well-being in the office, and personalized support to attract, motivate and train generations X, Y and Z.
If you fail to invest in the long term,
there is no short term.
On this last point, the path to success is well known: happy employees mean happy clients and satisfied shareholders. So thank you to our managers and their teams for these successes, year after year. They believe that "enthusiasm is the basis of all progress".
To the former belongs the virtue of daring, opening up the field of possibilities, then choosing from among numerous opportunities, sharing their views and thus leading the way. And everyone knows that "if you fail to invest in the long term, there is no short term". Proximity to the realities on the ground, curiosity about the environment, experience and common sense enable them to define the next steps. Of course, they know what they owe to the managers and staff who work alongside them on missions and projects that are a source of pride.
So when it comes to execution, the boss-partners rely on their managers, which is "everything" in a service company. With real delegation, they listen carefully to avoid over-reacting, support, share their experience, decide and explain to win support, give
meaning to their work and pass on their know-how to those they have helped to grow up to succeed them.
Finally, at Welcome Days and other integration events, our 7,000 employees are reminded that "where others have succeeded, success is always possible", in the words of a famous French poet, writer and aviator. And yet, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was a pilot whose working conditions were undeniably more demanding and riskier than those of the Consulting and Digital Services business!
3 - The best is yet to come
the 2023 financial year is over, of course. But, as a Nobel Prize winner once said, "The past is always present", and the underlying trends remain. The market's driving forces thus allow us to look to the future with optimism. Need we remind you that:
- the digital environment is growing fast, the virtual is intertwining with the real, and machines are self-learning. As technology becomes more and more widespread, according to elastic timing and methods, it becomes almost "as indispensable as the very air we breathe";
- adoption times (new solutions, new uses) are getting shorter. And who would doubt the profoundly transformative potential of the various versions of generative Artificial Intelligence which, when made available to the widest possible audience in everyday tools, will bring even greater efficiency?
- for clients, consumers and employees, any offer enhanced and made more fluid by digital technology becomes an "acquired advantage". They always want more from their suppliers (and their employer!). Their loyalty, never won, has to be earned every step of the way;
- progress feeds progress, and the exponential growth in data volumes shows no signs of stopping, nor does this "permanent revolution" in solutions for constantly advancing knowledge and, let's hope, solving certain challenges linked to the future of the planet.
In such a context, there is undoubtedly a chain of interdependent interests: clients - consulting firms and digital services companies - technology "manufacturers":
- the latter, focused on R&D and marketing, need intermediaries to disseminate their increasingly high-performance solutions throughout a vast economic fabric;
- the dozens of decision-makers in each major account are multiplied by facilitators such as your company. They need this intermediary to step up the implementation of multiple transformations and the simultaneous adoption of new products arriving in a steady stream;
- this convergence of interests and hunger for technology will sustainably fuel NEURONES' revenues, if necessary, through the creation of innovative business units or internal start-ups around new technological bricks.
The challenges facing your company boil down to:
- constantly seeking out the most committed men and women in the market and internally, convinced that time is running out
