  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  NEURONES
  News
  Summary
    NRO   FR0004050250

NEURONES

(NRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NEURONES: Organic growth up + 12.7% in 1st half 2021

08/03/2021 | 11:40am EDT
PRESS INFORMATION        Nanterre, August 3, 2021 (after trading)
Heading: 1st half 2021 revenues

Organic growth up 12.7% in 1st half 2021

Revenues
(in millions of euros)		201920202021growthof which organic
Q1128.7135.3144.2+ 6.6%+ 5.7%
Q2125.1119.1145,1+ 21.8%+ 20.7%
Total H1 revenues253.8254.4289.3+ 13.7%+ 12.7%

Achievements

With a 20.7% increase in organic growth in the 2nd quarter, growth for the first six months of the year was + 12.7% compared to the same period in 2020 (on a like for like basis).

Compared to the 1st half of 2019, growth was up + 14%.

The accelerating effect of the pandemic on the digital transformation of organizations seems to be more pronounced than expected, with a strong demand for digital, cloud and cyber security.

Thanks to the increase in volumes and the cyclical limitation of fixed costs, the operating profit for the first half of the year amounted to 10.5% of revenues (¹), compared to 8.7% for the first half of 2020 and 9.1% for the first half of 2019 (²).

(¹) Unaudited and after inclusion of 0.3% expenses related to bonus shares.
(²) Excluding capital gains on disposals.

Outlook

Given the good performance of these first six months, both in terms of growth and profitability, NEURONES is raising its forecasts and now expects the following for the whole year:

  • revenues of at least €570 million,
  • an operating profit close to 10%.

About NEURONES

With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20
fmonnier@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

 

Financials
Sales 2021 562 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2021 36,0 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net cash 2021 224 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 714 M 849 M 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart NEURONES
Duration : Period :
NEURONES Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEURONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,50 €
Average target price 32,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc de Chammard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul-César Bonnel Director-Finance & Administrative
Jean-Louis Pacquement Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Jaubert Independent Director
Bertrand Ducurtil Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEURONES26.07%849
ACCENTURE PLC21.01%200 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.46%160 174
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.35%126 758
INFOSYS LIMITED29.92%93 083
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.97%88 744