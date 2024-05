Neurones: Invesco Ltd falls below 5% of share capital

Invesco Ltd, acting on behalf of funds under its management, declared to the AMF that on May 27 it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Neurones, following the sale of shares on the market.



The declarant stated that it held, on behalf of the said funds, 1,210,103 Neurones shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 4.98% of the capital and 3.03% of the voting rights of this consulting and digital services company.



