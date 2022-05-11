Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NEURONES
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRO   FR0004050250

NEURONES

(NRO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/11 11:35:22 am EDT
35.00 EUR   +1.16%
11:41aNEURONES : Organic growth up 12.2% in 1st quarter 2022
GL
11:40aNEURONES : Organic growth up 12.2% in 1st quarter 2022
AQ
03/17NEURONES : Letter to shareholders - april 2022
PU
Neurones: Organic growth up 12.2% in 1st quarter 2022

05/11/2022 | 11:41am EDT
PRESS INFORMATION
Section: 1st quarter 2022 revenues        Nanterre, May 11, 2022 (after trading)

Organic growth up 12.2% in 1st quarter 2022

(in millions of euros)Q1 2021Q1 2022growthof which organic
Revenues144.2162.6+ 12.8%+ 12.2%

Achievements

In a market that continues to be very buoyant (cloud, digital, cybersecurity, etc.), the Group's organic growth has increased to + 12.2% in the first quarter of 2022 (compared with + 5.7% for the same period last year).

Operating profit (*) amounted to 11.4% of revenues (compared with 10.4% in Q1 2021).

Compared to the 2021 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

Outlook

For the whole of 2022, provided macroeconomic conditions do not deteriorate too much, NEURONES plans to achieve:

  • revenues of at least €625 million,
  • operating profit in excess of 10%

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.4% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 – DSS mid caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 628 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net cash 2022 259 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 838 M 883 M 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Luc de Chammard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul-César Bonnel Director-Finance & Administrative
Jean-Louis Pacquement Independent Director
Marie-Françoise Jaubert Independent Director
Bertrand Ducurtil Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEURONES-8.95%883
ACCENTURE PLC-30.63%182 160
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.01%162 770
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.39%116 144
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.92%88 704
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.73%84 239