  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neuronetics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STIM   US64131A1051

NEURONETICS, INC.

(STIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:52 2023-04-06 pm EDT
2.319 USD   -9.41%
04/04Neuronetics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy Enhanced With Wi-Fi Capabilities

04/06/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Fifth FDA clearance in less than two years offers greater connectivity and flexibility to improve the patient and provider experience

MALVERN, Pa., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced improved internet connectivity capabilities, particularly for NeuroStar providers with restricted networks.

“By integrating Wi-Fi capability into the NeuroStar system, providers now have greater flexibility in where they place their NeuroStar system and have access to more connectivity options for TrakStar,” stated Cory Anderson, SVP of R&D and Clinical. “This latest advancement demonstrates our continued commitment to invest in technology that streamlines practice operation and allows improved access to TrakStar insights.”

NeuroStar providers using the 3.7 platform now have improved internet connectivity, granting access to all the features and benefits previously exclusive to TrakStar cloud customers while maintaining HIPAA compliance and patient security. This feature also allows data collection from additional practices, enhancing the ability to gather insights from a broader cross-section of practices.

“The new Wi-Fi feature of the NeuroStar system is exciting to have,” said Dr. Kenneth Pages, TMS of South Tampa. “It allows my practice to concentrate solely on delivering the best possible patient care while simplifying day-to-day operations.”

Neuronetics recently unveiled the first of multiple software releases for the TrakStar® Patient Data Management System this year, alongside a new educational campaign, “Get There FASTER with TrakStar,” aimed at NeuroStar providers. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


Analyst Recommendations on NEURONETICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -37,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,90x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 72,6 M 72,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NEURONETICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neuronetics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEURONETICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,56 $
Average target price 8,67 $
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith J. Sullivan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Furlong Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Robert A. Cascella Chairman
Cory Anderson SVP- Research & Development & Clinical Affairs
W. Andrew Macan Secretary, CCO, EVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEURONETICS, INC.-62.74%73
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.30%223 495
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.19%180 600
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-2.77%90 363
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION9.66%72 930
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.30%65 865
