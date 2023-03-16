Advanced search
    STIM   US64131A1051

NEURONETICS, INC.

(STIM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
3.060 USD   +0.66%
03/10Neuronetics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy Receives Patient Impact Award from Life Sciences PA

03/16/2023 | 08:57am EDT
MALVERN, Pa., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is named a recipient of Life Sciences Pennsylvania’s (LSPA) annual Patient Impact Award for 2022.

“We are honored that Life Sciences Pennsylvania has identified NeuroStar as a recipient of the Patient Impact Award,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “We take pride in positively impacting the lives of individuals suffering from depression and other mental health conditions. We believe they deserve a safe, effective, and non-invasive treatment option when traditional antidepressant medications don’t work.”

The Patient Impact Award acknowledges the outstanding efforts of a medicine, therapy, device, or organization that has significantly improved healthcare quality to achieve better patient outcomes in 2022. LSPA aims to establish Pennsylvania as a leading state in the life sciences industry by advocating for public policies that support the growth and success of the life sciences ecosystem and by fostering connections between individuals and resources within the industry.

“By choosing Neuronetics as a recipient of our annual Patient Impact Award, we are honoring their unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those struggling with mental health conditions,” stated Christopher P. Molineaux, President and CEO of Life Sciences Pennsylvania. “NeuroStar’s innovative technology and patient-centric approach have helped to revolutionize the field of neuromodulation, and we are proud to recognize their significant contributions to improving patient care.”

NeuroStar is the leading FDA-cleared and non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for depression in adults, with over 5.3 million treatment sessions performed in over 147,000 patients. The full list of award honorees can be found here. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.


About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


