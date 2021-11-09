Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the period ended September 30, 2021
Revenue ($ thousands)
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY
FY
NeuroStar Capital (1)
$2,939
$4,034
$4,264
$4,959
$2,410
$2,224
$2,438
$3,446
$1,589
$2,441
$2,277
$16,196
$10,518
YoY Change
54%
23%
24%
14%
-18%
-45%
-43%
-31%
-34%
10%
-7%
25%
-35%
NeuroStar Operating Lease (2)
$182
$187
$184
$177
$155
$114
$88
$79
$108
$55
$30
$730
$437
YoY Change
-29%
3%
-31%
-24%
-15%
-39%
-52%
-55%
-31%
-51%
-66%
-22%
-40%
Other (3)
$229
$407
$167
$278
$29
$0
$15
$96
$58
$81
$305
$1,081
$140
YoY Change
11%
239%
-21%
50%
-87%
-100%
-91%
-66%
100%
100%
1933%
50%
-87%
Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues
$3,350
$4,628
$4,616
$5,413
$2,594
$2,338
$2,541
$3,620
$1,755
$2,577
$2,612
$18,007
$11,094
YoY Change
41%
30%
18%
14%
-23%
-49%
-45%
-33%
-32%
10%
3%
23%
-38%
Total U.S. Treatment Sessions Revenues
$8,778
$10,847
$10,252
$11,243
$8,193
$6,547
$9,083
$11,029
$9,629
$10,801
$10,259
$41,120
$34,852
YoY Change
21%
22%
11%
13%
-7%
-40%
-11%
-2%
18%
65%
13%
17%
-15%
Total U.S. Other Revenues
$418
$415
$426
$374
$390
$382
$404
$397
$419
$431
$409
$1,633
$1,574
YoY Change
16%
1%
9%
-12%
-7%
-8%
-5%
6%
7%
13%
1%
3%
-4%
Total U.S. Revenues
$12,546
$15,890
$15,294
$17,030
$11,177
$9,267
$12,029
$15,046
$11,802
$13,809
$13,280
$60,760
$47,519
YoY Change
26%
23%
13%
13%
-11%
-42%
-21%
-12%
6%
49%
10%
18%
-22%
Total International Revenues
$182
$682
$706
$326
$299
$474
$419
$533
$486
$394
$519
$1,896
$1,725
YoY Change
1%
93%
222%
-40%
64%
-31%
-41%
64%
63%
-17%
24%
46%
-9%
Total Revenues
$12,728
$16,572
$16,000
$17,356
$11,476
$9,741
$12,448
$15,579
$12,288
$14,203
$13,799
$62,656
$49,244
YoY Change
25%
25%
16%
11%
-10%
-41%
-22%
-10%
7%
46%
11%
19%
-21%
U.S. Operating and Financial Metrics
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY
FY
Total NeuroStar Systems Sold (4)
43
61
68
78
38
35
39
54
23
36
40
250
166
YoY Change
79%
42%
45%
28%
-12%
-43%
-43%
-31%
-39%
3%
3%
43%
-34%
Average Revenue Per Active Site ($) (5)
$12,415
$14,718
$13,177
$13,497
$9,418
$7,406
$10,218
$12,133
$10,512
$12,001
$11,163
$58,162
$40,060
YoY Change
NA
29%
17%
17%
-24%
-50%
-22%
-10%
12%
62%
9%
12%
-31%
= Revenue from Capital Sales and Sales Type Leases
= Revenue derived from Operating Lease revenue during the period
= Primarily includes revenue derived from Treatment Coils in US
= Includes all systems sold during the period, both as Capital Sales or Sales-Type-Leases and (7) Operating leases for Q3 2021
= Total U.S. Treatment Session Revenue / Active Sites (End of Prior Period)
