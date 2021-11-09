Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Neuronetics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    STIM   US64131A1051

NEURONETICS, INC.

(STIM)
  Report
5.6 USD   +4.09%
Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the period ended September 30, 2021

Revenue ($ thousands)

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY

FY

NeuroStar Capital (1)

$2,939

$4,034

$4,264

$4,959

$2,410

$2,224

$2,438

$3,446

$1,589

$2,441

$2,277

$16,196

$10,518

YoY Change

54%

23%

24%

14%

-18%

-45%

-43%

-31%

-34%

10%

-7%

25%

-35%

NeuroStar Operating Lease (2)

$182

$187

$184

$177

$155

$114

$88

$79

$108

$55

$30

$730

$437

YoY Change

-29%

3%

-31%

-24%

-15%

-39%

-52%

-55%

-31%

-51%

-66%

-22%

-40%

Other (3)

$229

$407

$167

$278

$29

$0

$15

$96

$58

$81

$305

$1,081

$140

YoY Change

11%

239%

-21%

50%

-87%

-100%

-91%

-66%

100%

100%

1933%

50%

-87%

Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues

$3,350

$4,628

$4,616

$5,413

$2,594

$2,338

$2,541

$3,620

$1,755

$2,577

$2,612

$18,007

$11,094

YoY Change

41%

30%

18%

14%

-23%

-49%

-45%

-33%

-32%

10%

3%

23%

-38%

Total U.S. Treatment Sessions Revenues

$8,778

$10,847

$10,252

$11,243

$8,193

$6,547

$9,083

$11,029

$9,629

$10,801

$10,259

$41,120

$34,852

YoY Change

21%

22%

11%

13%

-7%

-40%

-11%

-2%

18%

65%

13%

17%

-15%

Total U.S. Other Revenues

$418

$415

$426

$374

$390

$382

$404

$397

$419

$431

$409

$1,633

$1,574

YoY Change

16%

1%

9%

-12%

-7%

-8%

-5%

6%

7%

13%

1%

3%

-4%

Total U.S. Revenues

$12,546

$15,890

$15,294

$17,030

$11,177

$9,267

$12,029

$15,046

$11,802

$13,809

$13,280

$60,760

$47,519

YoY Change

26%

23%

13%

13%

-11%

-42%

-21%

-12%

6%

49%

10%

18%

-22%

Total International Revenues

$182

$682

$706

$326

$299

$474

$419

$533

$486

$394

$519

$1,896

$1,725

YoY Change

1%

93%

222%

-40%

64%

-31%

-41%

64%

63%

-17%

24%

46%

-9%

Total Revenues

$12,728

$16,572

$16,000

$17,356

$11,476

$9,741

$12,448

$15,579

$12,288

$14,203

$13,799

$62,656

$49,244

YoY Change

25%

25%

16%

11%

-10%

-41%

-22%

-10%

7%

46%

11%

19%

-21%

U.S. Operating and Financial Metrics

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY

FY

Total NeuroStar Systems Sold (4)

43

61

68

78

38

35

39

54

23

36

40

250

166

YoY Change

79%

42%

45%

28%

-12%

-43%

-43%

-31%

-39%

3%

3%

43%

-34%

Average Revenue Per Active Site ($) (5)

$12,415

$14,718

$13,177

$13,497

$9,418

$7,406

$10,218

$12,133

$10,512

$12,001

$11,163

$58,162

$40,060

YoY Change

NA

29%

17%

17%

-24%

-50%

-22%

-10%

12%

62%

9%

12%

-31%

  1. = Revenue from Capital Sales and Sales Type Leases
  2. = Revenue derived from Operating Lease revenue during the period
  3. = Primarily includes revenue derived from Treatment Coils in US
  4. = Includes all systems sold during the period, both as Capital Sales or Sales-Type-Leases and (7) Operating leases for Q3 2021
  5. = Total U.S. Treatment Session Revenue / Active Sites (End of Prior Period)

Disclaimer

Neuronetics Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
