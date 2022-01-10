Neuronetics : Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Neuronetics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., January 10, 2022 - Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced certain preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue results.

Fourth Quarter 2021

Preliminary unaudited total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be in the range of approximately $14.5 to $15.0 million as compared to previously stated guidance of $13.0 to $14.0 million.

Full Year 2021

Preliminary unaudited total revenue for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of approximately $54.8 to $55.3 million as compared to previously stated guidance of $53.3 to $54.3 million.

"Despite the headwinds associated with COVID-19 that persisted in 2021, our team delivered strong performance in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of increased treatment session volumes across our customer base and solid demand for new systems," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. "Throughout the year, we made significant progress on several of our strategic initiatives to set ourselves up to drive future growth, including entering into new, exclusive, commercial agreements with multiple national accounts. While the macro environment continues to be dynamic, we are very excited about our prospects for 2022. We plan to capitalize on our strong momentum going into the year and are confident in our team's ability to drive the widespread adoption of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health."

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics' NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today's leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world's largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.