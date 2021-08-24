Log in
Neuronetics : STIM Corporate Presentation August 2021

08/24/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
COMPANY

PRESENTATION

NASDAQ: STIM

August 2021

Disclaimers

This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data prepared by independent parties and by Neuronetics, Inc. (the "Company") relating to market size and growth and other data about the industry in which the Company operates. These estimates and data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates and data.

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements relating to the Company's business strategy and financial metrics as well as revenue, operating expense and earnings guidance and projections for future periods, relate to future events or the future financial performance of the Company and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology, as well as the negative of such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including those concerning any expectations regarding investment returns; any projections of financial information; any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, additional indications or technology developments; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of NeuroStar®Advanced Therapy System for additional indications; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the items mentioned. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections.

2

n e u r o s t a r . c o m

Presenters

Keith Sullivan

Steve Furlong

President &

Senior Vice President,

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

35+ years of experience

34+ years of experience

3

NeuroStar Snapshot

Our Mission: Renewing Lives by Transforming Neurohealth

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health

Indication

Adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who have not benefited from antidepressant medication (17.3 million US adults)

Market Leader

Market leader in TMS for depression with over 4 million treatment sessions and over 110,000 patients treated

Sales & Customer Support

Largest direct sales and customer support team in the industry

Reimbursement

Broad US reimbursement among commercial and government payors

Clinical Dataset

Largest clinical dataset in

TMS for depression

Outcomes Registry

Largest depression outcomes registry in the world

Indications & Growth

New indication opportunities and geographic expansion for growth

4

Need in MDD

Patients with Major Depressive Disorder are Underserved

Current Solution:

Antidepressant Medications

US Adults suffering from MDD1

Patients with MDD being treated1

Poorly served1,2

due to

  • Lack of Efficacy
  • Intolerable Side Effects

The medical industry has relied on pharmaceuticals as the first line treatment for MDD

3 out of 5patients treated with medication are underserved

MDD is a leading cause of disability and a major contributor to suicide worldwide*

300 million people worldwide living with depression

  • 3.0% incidence rate

Economic burden in US of $210 billion annually

5

1. https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression.shtml, accessed 4/28/2021 | 2. Per STAR*D patients that have failed one or more antidepressant trial of adequate dose and duration

