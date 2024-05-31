COMPANY PRESENTATION

Now FDA-Cleared as an Add-on Therapy for Ages 15 and Older!

Presenters

38+ years of experience

37+ years of experience

Keith Sullivan

President &

Chief Executive Officer

Steve Furlong

Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

NeuroStar is Renewing Lives by Transforming Neurohealth

We're inspired every day by the opportunity to help people live more fulfilling lives

Market Leader in TMS

#1 Physician recommended with over 6.4 million treatment sessions performed in over 175,000 patients

Robust R&D Pipeline

3rd generation system. Largest clinical dataset in the world to drive new indications

Dedicated to Practice Success

Largest direct sales and customer support team in the industry to support over 1,100 U.S. offices1

Widely Reimbursed

Dedicated to driving health policy to ensure broad US reimbursement among commercial and government payors

1 Data on file, Neuronetics, Inc.

Over 29 Million People Can Benefit from NeuroStar TMS

Total Available Market

29.3million

U.S. Adults and Adolescents (ages 15-21) suffering from depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD

Nearly 8 million patients are poorly served by antidepressant medication

  • Lack of Treatment Efficacy
  • Intolerable Side Effects

Adult Depression (MDD)

Adolescent Depression

21 million suffering1

4.3 million suffering4

6.4 million on medication1,2,3

1 million on medication5

New indication: 35% increase

in addressable market

Anxious Depression

OCD

53% of MDD patients have

4 million suffering7

significant anxiety6

235K on medication8

1. NIMH https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression.shtml, accessed 4/29/2024 | 2. Per STAR*D patients that have failed one or more antidepressant trial of adequate dose and duration | 3. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry,accessed 3/7/2022 | 4. Depression- Pharma Intelligence Disease Analysis, www.datamonitorhealthcare.com, Publication Date: June 2021 | 5. Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health | 6. Kalin N, The Critical Relationship Between Anxiety and Depression, Am J Psychiatry 2020; 177:365-367; doi: 10.1176/appi.ajp.2020.20030305 | 7. Harvard Medical School, 2007. National Comorbidity Survey (NCSSC) | 8. Definitive Health Diagnosis/Prescription Data: 03/25/22

More Medication Isn't the Answer

With every new medication, adult MDD patients try1-4:

The chances of feeling better go down

And the likelihood of stopping medication

because of side effects goes up

1. Trivedi (2006), Am J Psychiatry | 2. Rush (2006), Am J Psychiatry | 3. Fava (2006), Am J Psychiatry | 4. McGrath (2006), Am J Psychiatry

Only NeuroStar TMS has…

Proven, Long-Term Relief for Adult Depression

Real-World Clinical Results

for Patients with MDD1

83%

Improvement in

depression symptoms1

62%

Symptom relief

(remission)1

Clinically Proven Durability

through 12 Months2

7

1.

Sackeim HA, et al. (2020) J. Affect. Disord. 277:65-74. Based on a real-world, retrospective study using CGI-S and a sample size of 615 patients. |

2. Dunner DL, et al. (2014). J Clin Psychiatry. 75(12):1394-1401

NeuroStar Clinical Excellence Validated by Extensive Research and Publications

Most Widely Published in TMS

Investigator Initiated Studies

Expands understanding of TMS and its

potential clinical applications

15 studies leading to FDA clearance

31+ peer-reviewed publications

demonstrates clinical safety and efficacy

65+ studies with 1,900+ patients

Only NeuroStar …

Delivers Consistent, Repeatable Treatment for Optimal Outcomes

Contact Sensing with Real-Time Feedback

Proprietary to NeuroStar

Good

Contact

Continuous Monitoring

Ensures the prescribed dose is

delivered every time

Precise Coil Placement - NeuroSite

Proprietary to NeuroStar

Consistent Coil

Placement

Faster Patient Setup

with Fewer Steps

Reproducible

Patient Setup

Proprietary TrakStar Platform Provides Actionable Insights for NeuroStar and its Practices

World's Largest Depression Outcomes

Registry1 Contributes to Future Indications and Publications

175,000+

Total NeuroStar

patients treated worldwide

17,175+

Total

Outcomes

Registry

patients

Patient Management Database

and Reporting System

Tools to identify more patient candidates (PHQ-10, Benefits Investigations)

Automated tools to efficiently manage the patient journey

1. Neuronetics, Inc. internal data on file 2024.

