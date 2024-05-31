This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data prepared by independent parties and by Neuronetics, Inc. (the "Company") relating to market size and growth and other data about the industry in which the Company operates. These estimates and data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates and data.

Certain statements in this presentation and accompanying commentary that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements include those relating to the Company's business outlook and current expectations for upcoming quarters and fiscal year 2024, including with respect to revenue, expenses, growth, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing items. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of public health crises on the Company's operations, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions or delays; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company's reliance on the sale and use of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of the Company's salesforce; the Company's ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company's products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company's products; developments in competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company's products treat; product defects; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; our ability to successfully roll-out our Better Me Guarantee Provider Program on the planned timeline; our self-sustainability and existing cash balances; and our ability to achieve cash flow break-even in the fourth quarter of 2024 and on a full-year basis in 2025. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company's expectations.