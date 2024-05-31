COMPANY PRESENTATION
NASDAQ: STIM
June 2024
Now FDA-Cleared as an Add-on Therapy for Ages 15 and Older!
Disclaimers
This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data prepared by independent parties and by Neuronetics, Inc. (the "Company") relating to market size and growth and other data about the industry in which the Company operates. These estimates and data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates and data.
Certain statements in this presentation and accompanying commentary that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements include those relating to the Company's business outlook and current expectations for upcoming quarters and fiscal year 2024, including with respect to revenue, expenses, growth, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing items. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of public health crises on the Company's operations, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions or delays; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company's reliance on the sale and use of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of the Company's salesforce; the Company's ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company's products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company's products; developments in competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company's products treat; product defects; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; our ability to successfully roll-out our Better Me Guarantee Provider Program on the planned timeline; our self-sustainability and existing cash balances; and our ability to achieve cash flow break-even in the fourth quarter of 2024 and on a full-year basis in 2025. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company's expectations.
Presenters
38+ years of experience
37+ years of experience
Keith Sullivan
President &
Chief Executive Officer
Steve Furlong
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
NeuroStar is Renewing Lives by Transforming Neurohealth
We're inspired every day by the opportunity to help people live more fulfilling lives
Market Leader in TMS
#1 Physician recommended with over 6.4 million treatment sessions performed in over 175,000 patients
Robust R&D Pipeline
3rd generation system. Largest clinical dataset in the world to drive new indications
Dedicated to Practice Success
Largest direct sales and customer support team in the industry to support over 1,100 U.S. offices1
Widely Reimbursed
Dedicated to driving health policy to ensure broad US reimbursement among commercial and government payors
1 Data on file, Neuronetics, Inc.
Over 29 Million People Can Benefit from NeuroStar TMS
Total Available Market
29.3million
U.S. Adults and Adolescents (ages 15-21) suffering from depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD
Nearly 8 million patients are poorly served by antidepressant medication
- Lack of Treatment Efficacy
- Intolerable Side Effects
Adult Depression (MDD)
Adolescent Depression
21 million suffering1
4.3 million suffering4
6.4 million on medication1,2,3
1 million on medication5
New indication: 35% increase
in addressable market
Anxious Depression
OCD
53% of MDD patients have
4 million suffering7
significant anxiety6
235K on medication8
1. NIMH https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/major-depression.shtml, accessed 4/29/2024 | 2. Per STAR*D patients that have failed one or more antidepressant trial of adequate dose and duration | 3. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry,accessed 3/7/2022 | 4. Depression- Pharma Intelligence Disease Analysis, www.datamonitorhealthcare.com, Publication Date: June 2021 | 5. Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health | 6. Kalin N, The Critical Relationship Between Anxiety and Depression, Am J Psychiatry 2020; 177:365-367; doi: 10.1176/appi.ajp.2020.20030305 | 7. Harvard Medical School, 2007. National Comorbidity Survey (NCSSC) | 8. Definitive Health Diagnosis/Prescription Data: 03/25/22
More Medication Isn't the Answer
With every new medication, adult MDD patients try1-4:
The chances of feeling better go down
And the likelihood of stopping medication
because of side effects goes up
6
1. Trivedi (2006), Am J Psychiatry | 2. Rush (2006), Am J Psychiatry | 3. Fava (2006), Am J Psychiatry | 4. McGrath (2006), Am J Psychiatry
Only NeuroStar TMS has…
Proven, Long-Term Relief for Adult Depression
Real-World Clinical Results
for Patients with MDD1
83%
Improvement in
depression symptoms1
62%
Symptom relief
(remission)1
Clinically Proven Durability
through 12 Months2
7
1.
Sackeim HA, et al. (2020) J. Affect. Disord. 277:65-74. Based on a real-world, retrospective study using CGI-S and a sample size of 615 patients. |
2. Dunner DL, et al. (2014). J Clin Psychiatry. 75(12):1394-1401
NeuroStar Clinical Excellence Validated by Extensive Research and Publications
Most Widely Published in TMS
Investigator Initiated Studies
Expands understanding of TMS and its
potential clinical applications
15 studies leading to FDA clearance
31+ peer-reviewed publications
demonstrates clinical safety and efficacy
65+ studies with 1,900+ patients
8
Only NeuroStar …
Delivers Consistent, Repeatable Treatment for Optimal Outcomes
Contact Sensing with Real-Time Feedback
Proprietary to NeuroStar
Good
Contact
Continuous Monitoring
Ensures the prescribed dose is
delivered every time
Precise Coil Placement - NeuroSite
Proprietary to NeuroStar
Consistent Coil
Placement
Faster Patient Setup
with Fewer Steps
Reproducible
Patient Setup
Proprietary TrakStar Platform Provides Actionable Insights for NeuroStar and its Practices
World's Largest Depression Outcomes
Registry1 Contributes to Future Indications and Publications
175,000+
Total NeuroStar
patients treated worldwide
17,175+
Total
Outcomes
Registry
patients
Patient Management Database
and Reporting System
Tools to identify more patient candidates (PHQ-10, Benefits Investigations)
Automated tools to efficiently manage the patient journey
1. Neuronetics, Inc. internal data on file 2024.
