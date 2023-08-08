Neuronetics : Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
Today at 07:50 am
Share
Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information
For the period ended June 30, 2023
Revenue ($ thousands)
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues
$1,755
$2,577
$2,612
$2,815
$3,642
$4,382
$3,934
$4,616
YoY Change
-32%
10%
3%
-22%
108%
70%
51%
64%
Total U.S. Treatment Sessions Revenues
$9,629
$10,801
$10,259
$11,245
$9,469
$11,295
$11,864
$12,450
YoY Change
18%
65%
13%
2%
-2%
5%
16%
11%
Total U.S. Other Revenues
$419
$431
$409
$496
$406
$455
$446
$447
YoY Change
7%
13%
1%
25%
-3%
6%
9%
-10%
Total U.S. Revenues
$11,802
$13,809
$13,280
$14,556
$13,517
$16,132
$16,244
$17,513
YoY Change
6%
49%
10%
-3%
15%
17%
22%
20%
Total International Revenues
$486
$394
$519
$466
$664
$198
$253
$686
YoY Change
63%
-17%
24%
-13%
36%
-50%
-51%
47%
Total Revenues
$12,288
$14,203
$13,799
$15,022
$14,181
$16,329
$16,498
$18,199
YoY Change
7%
46%
11%
-4%
15%
15%
20%
21%
U.S. Operating and Financial Metrics
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total NeuroStar Systems
23
36
40
48
46
59
50
58
YoY Change
-39%
3%
3%
-11%
100%
64%
25%
21%
Average Revenue Per Active Site ($) (1)
$10,512
$12,001
$11,163
$12,183
$9,874
$11,280
$11,364
$11,517
YoY Change
12%
62%
9%
0.4%
-6%
-6%
2%
-5%
(1) = Total U.S. Treatment Session Revenue / Active Sites (End of Prior Period)
2023
Q1
Q2
$3,850
$4,489
6%
2%
$10,643
$12,314
12%
9%
$471
$486
16%
7%
$14,964
$17,289
11%
7%
$576
$321
-13%
62%
$15,540 $17,610
10%
8%
2023
Q1
Q2
49 54
7% -8%
$9,667
$11,391
-2%
1%
2021
FY
$9,760
-12%
$41,933
20%
$1,754
12%
$53,447
12%
$1,865
8%
$55,312
12%
2021
FY
147
-11%
2022
FY
$16,575
70%
$45,077
7%
$1,754
0%
$63,406
19%
$1,800
-3%
$65,206
18%
2022
FY
213
45%
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Neuronetics Inc. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 11:49:18 UTC.
Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and marketing products for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is used to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The Company intends to continue to pursue development of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications. The Company sells its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and recurring treatment sessions in the United States. Its primary focus is on selling to psychiatrists, with primary care physicians and pain management specialists.