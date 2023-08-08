Neuronetics, Inc. Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

For the period ended June 30, 2023

Revenue ($ thousands)

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues

$1,755

$2,577

$2,612

$2,815

$3,642

$4,382

$3,934

$4,616

YoY Change

-32%

10%

3%

-22%

108%

70%

51%

64%

Total U.S. Treatment Sessions Revenues

$9,629

$10,801

$10,259

$11,245

$9,469

$11,295

$11,864

$12,450

YoY Change

18%

65%

13%

2%

-2%

5%

16%

11%

Total U.S. Other Revenues

$419

$431

$409

$496

$406

$455

$446

$447

YoY Change

7%

13%

1%

25%

-3%

6%

9%

-10%

Total U.S. Revenues

$11,802

$13,809

$13,280

$14,556

$13,517

$16,132

$16,244

$17,513

YoY Change

6%

49%

10%

-3%

15%

17%

22%

20%

Total International Revenues

$486

$394

$519

$466

$664

$198

$253

$686

YoY Change

63%

-17%

24%

-13%

36%

-50%

-51%

47%

Total Revenues

$12,288

$14,203

$13,799

$15,022

$14,181

$16,329

$16,498

$18,199

YoY Change

7%

46%

11%

-4%

15%

15%

20%

21%

U.S. Operating and Financial Metrics

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total NeuroStar Systems

23

36

40

48

46

59

50

58

YoY Change

-39%

3%

3%

-11%

100%

64%

25%

21%

Average Revenue Per Active Site ($) (1)

$10,512

$12,001

$11,163

$12,183

$9,874

$11,280

$11,364

$11,517

YoY Change

12%

62%

9%

0.4%

-6%

-6%

2%

-5%

(1) = Total U.S. Treatment Session Revenue / Active Sites (End of Prior Period)

2023

Q1

Q2

$3,850

$4,489

6%

2%

$10,643

$12,314

12%

9%

$471

$486

16%

7%

$14,964

$17,289

11%

7%

$576

$321

-13%

62%

$15,540 $17,610

10%

8%

2023

Q1

Q2

49 54

7% -8%

$9,667

$11,391

-2%

1%

2021

FY

$9,760

-12%

$41,933

20%

$1,754

12%

$53,447

12%

$1,865

8%

$55,312

12%

2021

FY

147

-11%

2022

FY

$16,575

70%

$45,077

7%

$1,754

0%

$63,406

19%

$1,800

-3%

$65,206

18%

2022

FY

213

45%

