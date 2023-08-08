Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and marketing products for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is used to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The Company intends to continue to pursue development of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System for additional indications. The Company sells its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System and recurring treatment sessions in the United States. Its primary focus is on selling to psychiatrists, with primary care physicians and pain management specialists.