    STIM   US64131A1051

NEURONETICS, INC.

(STIM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.520 USD   -1.95%
08:32aNew Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy
GL
08:31aNew Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy
AQ
05/12NEURONETICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
New Peer-Reviewed Data Continue to Further Best Practices with NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

05/17/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Published in Brain Stimulation Journal, study describes insights from world’s largest depression registry

MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurological health disorders, announced today a new peer-reviewed paper, published in Brain Stimulation Journal and available online now. The paper compares clinical outcomes of patients who received NeuroStar TMS through either high frequency left unilateral TMS (HF-LUL) or sequential bilateral treatment (SBL) TMS throughout their treatment course.

“We are happy to continue sharing data insights from the largest outcomes registry database in TMS to provide clinicians new evidence to inform their treatment decisions,” stated Cory Anderson, VP, R&D and Clinical. “Despite the left unilateral treatment being the most common way of performing TMS therapy, prior to these findings, we had little published evidence differentiating the outcomes of left unilateral treatment from sequential bilateral treatment when treating patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).”

The analysis was based on 3,871 patients with a diagnosis of MDD, aged 18 or older, who completed the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) at baseline and at least once post-baseline. The patients were treated at 111 centers across the US. There was no evidence that a full course of sequential bilateral treatment TMS (SBL) was more effective than a full course of left unilateral treatment TMS (HF-LUL), and some outcomes appeared superior for LUL. The study determined that HF-LUL or SBL are highly effective depression treatments as measured by self and clinician-ratings of depression. The study also found that when delivering SBL, treating on the left side followed by the right side was superior than the converse across certain measures.

“Similar outcomes across both stimulation protocols suggest that the addition of treatment on the right side after left-sided stimulation does not improve outcomes in the routine TMS care of depressed patients,” said Scott Aaronson, MD Director, Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics at Sheppard Pratt Health System. “The clinical insights we continue to attain from NeuroStar’s large, proprietary dataset allow us to identify and refine best practices for treatment with NeuroStar TMS.”

To learn more about NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy, including prescribing and safety information, visit www.neurostar.com.  

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression or OCD, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 61,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,5 M 67,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 96,9%
Managers and Directors
Keith J. Sullivan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Furlong Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Robert A. Cascella Chairman
Cory Anderson VP-Clinical Affairs & Medical Operations
W. Andrew Macan Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEURONETICS, INC.-43.50%67
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.86%211 147
DANAHER CORPORATION-25.12%176 375
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-38.90%78 802
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.74%64 712
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.95%59 645