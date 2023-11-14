NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation announced that it has appointed medtech executive Christopher R. Volker as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Volker joins NeuroOne from Abbott Laboratories which acquired Cardiovascular Systems Inc. in April 2023. Mr. Volker held the role of Vice President and General Manager of International at Cardiovascular Systems Inc., where he had direct responsibility for international commercial expansion, including therapy development and driving sales growth from $0 to over $5 million per quarter.

Prior to Cardiovascular Systems Inc., Mr. Volker held executive leadership roles at St. Jude Medical, which was also acquired by Abbott, where he led corporate development, global strategic market research and health economics & reimbursement strategy across all of St. Jude Medical's business units as well as held executive responsibilities for human resources for the Cardiovascular Division.

He began his career in healthcare and technology investment banking where he gained expertise in M&A, strategic planning, asset sales, and growth equity investments. Mr. Volker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John?s University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.