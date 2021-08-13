Log in
    NMTC   US64130M2098

NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(NMTC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroOne Medical Technologies : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

08/13/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC; "NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announces today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Recent Business Updates

  • Uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market under existing ticker symbol "NMTC"
  • Launched the first product, the Evo Cortical Electrode, with Zimmer Biomet
  • Submitted a 510(k) to FDA for Company's Evo sEEG Electrode
  • Initiated testing for electrodes intended to provide therapeutic stimulation for back pain which represents over a $3 billion market in the United States
  • Completed the initial manufacturing run for miniaturized electrodes that may be useful in more complex conditions requiring artificial intelligence
  • Formed an advisory board of leading neurosurgeons to assist in accelerating its ablation electrode program
    • Multifunction electrode intended to both record brain activity and ablate the problematic brain tissue
    • Expected to reduce hospitalizations, eliminate the need for a separate second surgery and reduce overall time and cost
    • Company intends to market the hardware and software as well       
  • Completed first performance milestone in Zimmer Biomet agreement
  • Announced first human commercial use of its Evo Cortical diagnostic electrode at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota
  • Appointed 30-year finance executive, Ronald McClurg, as Chief Financial Officer
  • Appointed 20-year Medtronic veteran, Hijaz Haris, as Vice President of Marketing
  • Closed a $12.5 million private placement with certain prominent institutional investors

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne commented, "During our fiscal third quarter and year to date, we made significant progress across our product portfolio. We began the period with the first human commercial use of our first FDA approved diagnostic product at Mayo Clinic. We submitted a 510(k) for our second diagnostic product line and remain on target to commercialize by calendar year end. We continue to make great progress on our ablation electrode, which will be our first therapeutic device, and are targeting a launch in the next eighteen months.  Additionally, we expect data on our chronic use electrode technology later this year. Coupled with adding key personnel, prominent institutional investors in a $12.5 million capital raise, and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, we've had a strong fiscal 2021 to date and are focused on executing upcoming milestones to maximize shareholder value."

Upcoming Targeted Milestones

  • Commercialize Evo sEEG Depth Diagnostic Electrode in Calendar 2021
    • Uses include epilepsy surgery and awake brain mapping
    • Triggers a milestone payment from Zimmer for licensing fee
    • ~$100 million addressable market
  • Complete the design of the Ablation Therapeutic Electrode and longer pacing item pulse generator in Calendar 2021
    • Multifunction electrode intended to both record brain activity and ablate the problematic brain tissue
    • Expected to reduce hospitalizations, eliminate the need for a separate second surgery and reduce overall time and cost
    • Company intends to market the hardware and software as well.
  • Complete animal studies for the Ablation Therapeutic Electrode in Calendar 2021
  • Generate accelerated aging testing data for Chronic Use Electrode in Calendar 2021
    • Uses include deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, and future artificial intelligence applications
    • ~$6-billion addressable market
  • Commercialize the Ablation Therapeutic Electrode in the next eighteen months

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Product revenue was $40,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and collaboration revenue was $17,000, compared to no revenue in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $3.0 million, compared with $1.6 million in the same period of the prior year. R&D expense in the third quarter was $2.1 million compared with $1.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2020. SG&A expense in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.9 million compared with $0.45 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $3.0 million for the third quarter fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash of $9.0 million, compared to $4.0 million at September 30, 2020, the end of the Company's most recent fiscal year. The Company had no debt outstanding at June 30, 2021.

Conference Call Information

NeuroOne will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021, on August 13, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET.

Dial-in:

(346) 248-7799

Meeting ID:

95665935395

Passcode:

902419

Webcast: https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=ebb66f45-34a2-4d94-b4b9-f830d498fc2f

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence.  For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

The Company previously announced it had successfully met the first performance milestone in the distribution and development agreement signed with Zimmer Biomet on July 20, 2020 . In addition to acquiring exclusive global distribution rights to NeuroOne's Evo™ (Evo) patented electrode technology, the partnership also offered the potential for NeuroOne to earn back-end milestone payments if certain events were met within a specified time frame.

NeuroOne received FDA clearance for its Evo cortical technology in November 2019.

In partnership with Mayo Clinic, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and other prominent academic medical centers, the Company began developing its cortical electrode technology in 2015. The Company initially focused its efforts on the epilepsy and intraoperative tumor monitoring markets. NeuroOne intends to continue to develop the technology for use in therapeutic applications for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and pain management due to failed back surgery procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the development of the Company's ablation electrode technology program, the receipt of regulatory clearance, the timing and extent of product launch and commercialization of the technology, what the future may hold for electrical stimulation and NeuroOne's potential role, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that the partnership with Zimmer Biomet may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; risks that our sEEG electrodes may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials, our ability to raise additional funds, uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology, clinical trial patient enrollment, the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

"Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician"

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets




As of
June 30,
2021



As of
September 30,
2020




(unaudited)





Assets







Current assets:









   Cash


$

8,990,741



$

4,036,397


   Accounts receivable



40,096





   Inventory



52,182





   Prepaid and other assets



188,409




118,611


Total current assets



9,271,428




4,155,008


   Intangible assets, net



139,786




156,523


   Right-of-use asset



241,156




282,211


   Property and equipment, net



156,353




166,031


Total assets


$

9,808,723



$

4,759,773











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









   Accounts payable


$

296,410



$

762,538


   Accrued expenses



436,846




512,762


   Convertible promissory notes (Note 8)






1,007,206


   Deferred revenue



13,596




73,434


Total current liabilities



746,852




2,355,940


   Operating lease liability



206,966




254,328


   Other liabilities






83,333


Total liabilities



953,818




2,693,601











Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)


















Stockholders' equity:









   Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30,
     2021 and September 30, 2020; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30,
     2021 and September 30, 2020.







   Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30,
     2021 and September 30, 2020; 11,981,380 and 7,393,637 shares issued and
     outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.



35,801




22,181


   Additional paid–in capital



47,003,140




32,923,022


   Accumulated deficit



(38,184,036)




(30,879,031)


Total stockholders' equity



8,854,905




2,066,172


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

9,808,723



$

4,759,773


 

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)




For the
Three Months Ended



For the
Nine Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Product revenue


$

40,096



$



$

129,810



$


Cost of product revenue



61,935







210,429





Product gross loss



(21,839)







(80,619)






















Collaborations revenue



17,451







59,838






















Operating expenses:

















General and administrative



2,129,474




1,146,339




4,636,586




3,493,761


Research and development



901,134




447,154




2,916,721




1,291,075


Total operating expenses



3,030,608




1,593,493




7,553,307




4,784,836


Loss from operations



(3,034,996)




(1,593,493)




(7,574,088)




(4,784,836)


Interest expense






(4,749,263)




(3,053)




(7,446,770)


Net valuation change of instruments measured at fair value






1,269,543




1,974




1,175,685


Loss on note extinguishment






(2,017,847)







(2,017,847)


Other income



83,387







270,162





Loss before income taxes



(2,951,609)




(7,091,060)




(7,305,005)




(13,073,768)


Provision for income taxes













Net loss


$

(2,951,609)



$

(7,091,060)



$

(7,305,005)



$

(13,073,768)



















Net loss per share:

















Basic and diluted


$

(0.25)



$

(1.33)



$

(0.71)



$

(2.70)


Number of shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic and diluted



11,959,101




5,346,439




10,269,216




4,843,587


 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroone-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-and-corporate-update-301354877.html

SOURCE NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
