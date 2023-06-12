NeuroOne Medical Technologies Shares Rise 4.9% After 510(k) Submission

By Chris Wack

NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares were up 4.9% to $1.29 after the company said it submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its OneRF Ablation System.

The stock is up 21% in the past 12 months.

The company said the OneRF technology uses already implanted sEEG electrodes to record brain activity and allow for ablation of nervous tissue when connected to a proprietary radio frequency generator.

If cleared by the FDA, NeuroOne's OneRF 510(k) submission represents the first step in bringing the system to market.

NeuroOne said it expects to see initial feedback from the FDA no later than Aug. 7.

