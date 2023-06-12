Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMTC   US64130M2098

NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(NMTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43:01 2023-06-12 pm EDT
1.320 USD   +7.32%
01:07pNeuroOne Medical Technologies Shares Rise 4.9% After 510(k) Submission
DJ
08:35aNeuroOne® Submits 510(k) Application to FDA for OneRF™ Ablation System 
AQ
05/17NeuroOne® Announces First Clinical Case Using Evo® sEEG Electrode in Robotic Neurosurgery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Shares Rise 4.9% After 510(k) Submission

06/12/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares were up 4.9% to $1.29 after the company said it submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its OneRF Ablation System.

The stock is up 21% in the past 12 months.

The company said the OneRF technology uses already implanted sEEG electrodes to record brain activity and allow for ablation of nervous tissue when connected to a proprietary radio frequency generator.

If cleared by the FDA, NeuroOne's OneRF 510(k) submission represents the first step in bringing the system to market.

NeuroOne said it expects to see initial feedback from the FDA no later than Aug. 7.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1306ET

All news about NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
01:07pNeuroOne Medical Technologies Shares Rise 4.9% After 510(k) Submission
DJ
08:35aNeuroOne® Submits 510(k) Application to FDA for OneRF™ Ablation System 
AQ
05/17NeuroOne® Announces First Clinical Case Using Evo® sEEG Electrode in Robotic Neurosurge..
AQ
05/17NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Announces First Clinical Case Using Evo® sEEG..
CI
05/11Transcript : NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call..
CI
05/11Neuroone Medical Technologies Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/11NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
05/11NeuroOne® Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corpor..
AQ
05/11NeuroOne® to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Cor..
AQ
05/10NeuroOne® Announces First Clinical Case Using Evo® sEEG Electrode Performed at Mayo Cli..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3,10 M - -
Net income 2023 -12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,89x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21,6 M 21,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Rosa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. McClurg Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Buckman Chairman
Steven Mertens Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey S. Mathiesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.50%22
SARTORIUS AG-11.10%21 886
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-1.09%5 647
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.6.75%1 314
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-19.84%1 097
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION11.92%918
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer