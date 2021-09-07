Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMTC   US64130M2098

NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(NMTC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

NeuroOne Up 9% on Heavy Volume as Electrode Gets 510(k) Clearance

09/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. shares were recently up 9% to $5.13 as the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG Electrode for temporary use.

NeuroOne said the electrode is now its second FDA 510(k)-cleared product.

Volume was more than 7.9 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 125,297.

NeuroOne is developing electrodes for diagnostic and therapeutic neurological applications.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-21 1608ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,93  - -
Net income 2020 -13,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,63 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,6 M 56,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 13 427 248x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David A. Rosa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. McClurg Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Buckman Chairman
Steven Mertens Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey S. Mathiesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%57
SARTORIUS AG137.10%56 888
REVENIO GROUP OYJ28.43%2 036
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)74.68%1 847
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)53.81%1 314
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION75.72%1 156