NeuroOne Up 9% on Heavy Volume as Electrode Gets 510(k) Clearance

By Josh Beckerman

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. shares were recently up 9% to $5.13 as the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance to market its Evo sEEG Electrode for temporary use.

NeuroOne said the electrode is now its second FDA 510(k)-cleared product.

Volume was more than 7.9 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 125,297.

NeuroOne is developing electrodes for diagnostic and therapeutic neurological applications.

