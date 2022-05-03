NeuroOne® to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 12

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended March 31, 2021, on May 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

May 12, 2022 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In:

877-407-8293 / +1 201-689-8349

Live Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MBrdTO6j

Phone Replay:

877-660-6853 / +1 201-612-7415, Access ID: 13729644; available through May 26, 2022

Webcast Replay:

Available for 12 months

About NeuroOne® Medical Technologies Corporation

NeuroOne is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision solutions for epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries. These solutions include electrodes that have the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations, surgical procedures and cost while improving patient outcomes due to their potential for offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions such as EEG recording and tissue ablation and/or chronic stimulation. A combination recording and RF ablation technology is currently under development. In addition, NeuroOne is currently testing its electrodes for long term stimulation. The Company is also investigating the potential application of its technology for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Visit n1mtc.com.

