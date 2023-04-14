Advanced search
    NPCE   US6412881053

NEUROPACE, INC.

(NPCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:39:31 2023-04-14 pm EDT
4.740 USD   +2.38%
02:26pNeuropace : March Investor Presentation
PU
04/13Neuropace Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03NeuroPace to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
NeuroPace : March Investor Presentation

04/14/2023 | 02:26pm EDT
Investor Presentation March 2023

Disclaimer

| 2

In addition to background and historical information, this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" based on NeuroPace's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and beliefs, including financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022, information about NeuroPace's market opportunity, growth drivers and market penetration, commercial strategy, future pipeline, indication and TAM expansion opportunities, performance, assumptions and expectations relative to the DIXI Medical partnership, clinical trial timelines, and the statements under the captions "RNS Platform Provides Significant TAM Expansion Opportunities," "Potential Opportunities Beyond Epilepsy," "Distribution of DIXI Stereo EEG Products Leads to Earlier Patient Engagement," "Strategy to Drive Long-Term Growth," " and "2022 Financial Performance" in the slides that follow. These forward- looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Additional risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in NeuroPace's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC, as well as any reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

This presentation contains statistical data, estimates, and forecasts that are based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on NeuroPace's internal sources. While NeuroPace believes the industry and market data included in this presentation are reliable and are based on reasonable assumptions, these data involve many assumptions and limitations, and investors are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. NeuroPace has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products or services.

M A R C H 2 0 2 3

2

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE) is a Devastating, Highly Undertreated Disease with Significant Unmet Need

Epilepsy is a disorder in which abnormal electrical activity in the brain causes seizures

  • 4th most common neurological disorder in the U.S.1
  • ~$28B direct medical costs in the U.S.1
  • 2-3Xhigher unemployment among epilepsy patients2

Drug therapy is unable to control seizures for 1 in 3 patients3,4

3

1Examining the Economic Impact and Implications of Epilepsy, AJMC, February 13, 2020. 2Epilepsy Across the Spectrum 12.4.26: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK100603/ 3U.S. Center for Disease Control, August 10, 2017. 4Chen, Z., et al., JAMA Neurology, 2017.

One Third of Patients Require Specialized Care

DIAGNOSIS & FIRST LINE TREATMENT

SPECIALIZED EPILEPSY CARE

Patients

Try multiple

~1 in 3 have

Comprehensive epilepsy centers

diagnosed

anti-epilepsy

drug-resistant

(CEC) provide advanced

with epilepsy

drugs

epilepsy (DRE)

diagnostics & treatment options

3.4M People

1.2M People

in the U.S.1

in the U.S.2

U.S. PREVALENCE

1U.S. Center for Disease Control, August 10, 2017. 2Chen, Z., et al., JAMA Neurology, 2018.

M A R C H 2 0 2 3

4

Closing the Treatment Gap - Growth Opportunity

1.2M people living with DRE in the US1

50K DRE patients admitted to CECs anually2

>$2B addressable market today with potential to increase as more patients are moved through specialist care

MACRO TRENDS

  • Number of CECs increased from 151 in 2012 to 256 in 20193
  • 150% increase in number of epileptologists per capita from 2012 to 20193
  • Epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU) admissions increased 5% per year from 2016 to 20193
  • Patient advocacy groups advocating for increased care
  • ILAE treatment recommendations for DRE encourage more/earlier evaluation of interventional treatment4
  • Improved diagnostics and therapies lowering barriers for patients

1Chen, Z., et al., JAMA Neurology, 2017. 2Definitive Healthcare Claims Database for Epilepsy Patients who received Inpatient VEEG in 2019 3Ostendorf, et al, Epilepsia, 2022 4Jehi L, Jette N, Kwon C-S, Josephson CB, Burneo JG, Cendes F, Timing of referral to evaluate for epilepsy surgery: Expert Consensus Recommendations from the Surgical Therapies Commission of the International League Against Epilepsy. Epilepsia. 2022;00:1-16. https:// doi.org/10.1111/epi.17350

M A R C H 2 0 2 3

5

Disclaimer

Neuropace Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 18:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 60,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael Favet Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Rebecca L. Kuhn CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Frank M. Fischer Chairman
Martha J. Morrell Chief Medical Officer
Cairn Seale Vice President-Clinical & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROPACE, INC.210.74%116
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.21%227 998
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.68%185 492
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.45%93 365
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.45%74 022
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.40%67 030
