Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Neuropathix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPTX   US64132Q1094

NEUROPATHIX, INC.

(NPTX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/25 10:09:10 am EDT
0.0374 USD   +0.81%
01:40pNEUROPATHIX : OTC Certification - Neuropathix, Inc. - FYE 2021
PU
04/15Neuropathix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/15NEUROPATHIX, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neuropathix : OTC Certification - Neuropathix, Inc. - FYE 2021

04/25/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTCQB Certification

I, Dean Petkanas, Chief Executive Officer of Neuropathix, Inc ("the Company"), certify that:

  • 1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

    • [ X ] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

    • [ ] Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

    • [ ] Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

    • [ ] Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

    • [ ] Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

    • [ ] Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

    • [ ] Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

    • [ ] Other (describe)

  • 2. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

3.

The Company Profile displayed on www.otcmarkets.com is current and complete as of

December 31, 2020 and

includes the total shares outstanding, authorized, and in the public float as of that date.

4.

Please provide the following share information as of the latest practicable date:

5.

The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of

Delaware in which the

Company is organized or does business.

6.

Identify any law firm and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, the Company must identify the person or persons who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

The data in this chart is as of:

March 31, 2021

Shares Authorized

(A)

200,000,000 Common 5,000,000 Preferred

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

93,374,531 Common 75 Series A Pfd

75 Series B Pfd.

Restricted Shares

(C)

72,437,611

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Holders & Affiliates

(D)

0

Public Float1: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

20,936,920

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)

(F)

22.42%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares

(G)

755

1 Public Float shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

March 25, 2020

Procopio Cory Hargreaves and Savitch LLP Christopher L. Tinen, Esq.

7. The following is a complete list of third party providers, including names and addresses, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, during the period from the Company's prior fiscal year end to the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third party provider listed below.

Cor IR

Investor Relations involved in managing the Company's Web IR interface on the Company's website

CMW Media LLC

Media Relations involved in assisting the company in communications with media outlets and publications

8.

Convertible DebtUse the chart and additional space below to list and describe all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:[ ]

Date of

Note Issuance

Outstanding Balance ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

Interest Accrued

($)

Maturity

Date

Conversion Terms

(e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

# Shares Converted to Date

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).2

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

Decemb er 23, 2019

100,000

$100,000

$10,0 00.00)

12/22/ 21

Conversion price of 75% of average closing price of Company's common stock on fifteen days prior to conversion. Floor of $.75 and ceiling of $7.50 per share. Not convertible by Holder after first six months.

0

Robert Brooks

Loan / Investment

2 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially-owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

January 23, 2020

$100,000

$100,000

$9,33 3.00)

Janua ry 22, 2022

Conversion price of 75% of average closing price of Company's common stock on fifteen days prior to conversion. Floor of $.75 and ceiling of $7.50 per share. Not convertible by Holder after first six months.

0

Kettner Investments LLC

Managing Member:

John Huemoeller

Loan / Investment

Februar y 3, 2020

$100,000

$50,000

$4,33 3.00

Febru ary 2, 2022

Conversion price of 75% of average closing price of Company's common stock on fifteen days prior to conversion. Floor of $.75 and ceiling of $7.50 per share. Not convertible by Holder after first six months.

0

Stuart W. Titus

Loan / Investment

March 10, 2020

March 10, 2020

$14,000

$0

$105,000

$105,000

$700. 00

$0

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

No conversion for first 6 mos. Conversion price the lesser

  • of $.75 or 68%

  • of the average

  • of the 2 lowest trading prices for the common stock during 15 days prior to conversion.

774,216

792,856

BHP Capital NY, Inc.

President:

Bryan Pantofel

Jefferson Street Capital, LLC

Managing Member:

Brian Goldberg

Loan / Investment

Loan / Investment

June 6, 2020

$55,000

$55,000

$4,95 0

June 6, 2021

No conversion for first 6 mos. Conversion price the lesser

0

Crown Bridge Partners, LLC

Loan / Investment

  • of $.75 or 68%

    Managing Member:

  • of the average

  • of the 2 lowest trading prices for the common stock during 15 days prior to conversion.

Seth Adhoot

June 19, 2020

$150,000

$150,000

$13,5 00

June 19, 2021

No conversion for first 6 mos. Conversion price the lowest trading price for the common stock during 2 days prior to conversion.

Auctus Fund, LLC

0

Loan / Investment

Managing Member:

Louis Posner

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

9. Officers, Directors and Control Persons

The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of more than five percent (5%) of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Options and warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the

shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name

City and State (and Country if outside US)

Number of Shares Owned (list common, warrants and options separately)

Percentage of Class of Shares Owned

Dean Petkanas

Lloyd Harbor, NY

18,433,242

19.15%

Golden Gate Capital Partners, LLC

Managing Member: Dean Petkanas

Lloyd Harbor, NY

6,518,095

6.71%

Thomas Kikis

Flushing, NY

5,454,125

6.25%

Mark Corrao

Staten Island, NY

1,546,875

1.77%

William Kinney

Newtown, PA

1,526,875

1.75%

Robert Malasek

Lakeside, CA

250,000

.27%

Blake Schroeder

Rancho Santa Fe, CA

250,000

.27%

Timothy Scott

Chula Vista, CA

250,000

.27%

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

CEO:

Blake Schroeder

San Diego, CA

20,467,553

19.17%

Kettner Investments LLC

Managing Member: John Huemoeller

San Diego, CA

6,817,067

7.30%

10. Certification

Date: April 25, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Dean Petkanas

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Signature: /Dean Petkanas/

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Disclaimer

Neuropathix Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 17:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEUROPATHIX, INC.
01:40pNEUROPATHIX : OTC Certification - Neuropathix, Inc. - FYE 2021
PU
04/15Neuropathix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/15NEUROPATHIX, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
03/25NEUROPATHIX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
03/21Neuropathix, Inc. announced that it has received $0.15 million in funding
CI
2021NEUROPATHIX, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2021Neuropathix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2021NEUROPATHIX, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Neuropathix, Inc. Appoints Michael Ropacki to its Scientific Advisory Board
CI
2021NEUROPATHIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 3,46 M 3,46 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart NEUROPATHIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Neuropathix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean Petkanas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Joseph Corrao Chief Financial Officer
William A. Kinney Chief Scientific Officer
Blake N. Schroeder Independent Director
Timothy R. Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROPATHIX, INC.-17.56%3
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.27%78 173
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.96%74 138
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.14%68 843
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.32%45 411
BIONTECH SE-43.73%35 183