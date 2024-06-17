INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 F-3 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 F-4 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 F-5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 F-6 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements F-7 - F-27

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31, 2023, and the related notes (collectively, the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the years in the three-year period ended December 31, 2023, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Going Concern

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1B to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's recurring losses and its expectation to incur significant additional losses raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1B. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Change in Basis of Accounting

The Company's annual consolidated financial statements for 2023 were previously prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB. As described in Note 1E to the consolidated financial statements, the Company elected to change the basis of accounting used in preparing its financial statements for it to be in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Consequently, the Company's 2023 financial statements including prior years financial statements for 2022 and 2021, referred to above, are now being presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ Somekh Chaikin Somekh Chaikin Member Firm of KPMG International

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.

Tel-Aviv, Israel

June 17, 2024

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31, Note 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalent 3 $ 2,640 $ 3,543 Short term deposits 2F - 3,547 Other receivables 4 236 255 Restricted deposits 40 36 Total current assets 2,916 7,381 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 5 85 77 Operating right of use assets 6 162 236 Restricted deposit 22 23 Total non-current assets 269 336 Total assets $ 3,185 $ 7,717 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 1,459 $ 498 Other payables 7 2,000 1,228 Total current liabilities 3,459 1,726 Non-current liabilities: Operating long-term lease liability 6 73 147 Liability in respect of warrants 8 1,412 - 1,485 147 Total liabilities 4,944 1,873 Shareholders' equity: 9,10 Authorized: 60,000,000 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022; Issued and outstanding: 15,379,042 and 11,781,963 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively - - Share premium and capital reserve 24,362 21,858 Accumulated deficit (26,121 ) (16,014 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (1,759 ) 5,844 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,185 $ 7,717

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the year ended

December 31 Note 2023 2022 2021 Research and development expenses 11 $ (7,274 ) $ (5,587 ) $ (1,394 ) General and administrative expenses 12 (4,775 ) (4,967 ) (1,591 ) Operating loss (12,049 ) (10,554 ) (2,985 ) Financing income (expenses), net 13 1,942 62 (235 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (10,107 ) $ (10,492 ) $ (3,220 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.74 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net loss per share 13,640,168 11,504,521 6,243,411

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Ordinary Shares Share

Premium and

Capital Accumulated Total

Shareholders'

Equity Number Amount Reserve Deficit (Deficit) Balance as of January 1, 2021 5,582,922 $ - $ 2,961 $ (2,302 ) $ 659 Issuance of shares in respect of SAFE instruments 276,672 - 1,000 - 1,000 Exercise of warrants and options 3,083,940 - 1,311 - 1,311 Issuance of shares and tradable warrants, net 2,000,000 - 8,969 - 8,969 Share based compensation - - 2,115 - 2,115 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (3,220 ) (3,220 ) Balance as of December 31, 2021 10,943,534 $ - $ 16,356 $ (5,522 ) $ 10,834 Repurchase of options - - (96 ) - (96 ) Exercise of warrants and vested RSUs 838,429 - 3,870 - 3,870 Share based compensation - - 1,728 - 1,728 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (10,492 ) (10,492 ) Balance as of December 31, 2022 11,781,963 $ - $ 21,858 $ (16,014 ) $ 5,844 Issuance of shares and pre-funded warrants, net 1,333,600 - 806 - 806 Exercise of pre-funded warrants, options and vested RSUs 2,263,479 - - - - Share based compensation - - 1,698 - 1,698 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - (10,107 ) (10,107 ) Balance as of December 31, 2023 15,379,042 $ - $ 24,362 $ (26,121 ) $ (1,759 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the year ended December 31 2023 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year $ (10,107 ) $ (10,492 ) $ (3,220 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 21 12 3 Share based compensation 1,537 1,728 1,217 Revaluation of liability in respect to warrants (2,191 ) - - Revaluation of SAFE instruments - - 200 Loss from disposal of property and equipment - - 8 Financing expenses (income), net 473 41 (20 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in operating right of use asset 74 70 - Decrease in operating lease liability (69 ) (95 ) - Decrease (increase) in other current assets 19 55 (204 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 961 459 (16 ) Increase (decrease) in other payables 928 606 493 Net cash used in operating activities (8,354 ) (7,616 ) (1,539 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (29 ) (70 ) (17 ) Redemption of (investment in) short-term deposits 3,500 (3,500 ) - Investment in restricted deposit, net (3 ) (20 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,468 (3,590 ) (17 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of SAFE instruments - - 800 Payment in respect of cancellation of options - (96 ) - Exercise of warrants and options 5 3,870 1,238 Issuance of shares, warrants and pre-funded warrants, net 3,970 - 9,864 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,975 3,774 11,902 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8 (88 ) 18 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (903 ) (7,520 ) 10,364 Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the year 3,543 11,063 699 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the year $ 2,640 $ 3,543 $ 11,063 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Recognition of right of use assets $ - $ 306 $ - Conversion of SAFE instruments $ - $ - $ 1,000 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest received $ 179 $ 49 $ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1 - General

A. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ("NeuroSense" or the "Company") was incorporated in Israel on February 13, 2017. NeuroSense is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation of a fixed dose combination composed of a specific ratio and doses of two FDA-approved drugs.

In addition to PrimeC, the Company has initiated research and development efforts in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, with a similar strategy of combined products.

The Company's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively.

B. The Company currently has no products approved for sale and the Company's operations have been funded primarily by its shareholders. To date, the Company has generated no sales or revenues, has incurred losses and expects to incur significant additional losses due to the continuing focus on the research, development, clinical activities of its product candidates, preclinical programs, business development, organizational structure and to advance the programs within the Company's pipeline. Consequently, its operations are subject to all the risks inherent in the establishment of a pre-revenue business enterprise as well as those risks associated with a company engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical compounds.

Based on current expected level of operating expenditures, the Company's cash resources as at December 31, 2023 and the cash received after the reporting period (see also Note 16) shall not be sufficient to fund the Company's operations for a period of at least 12 months from the approval of these consolidated financial statements, assuming that the Company will continue its development plan in accordance with the original pipeline and without delaying or slowing down the progress of its plans. The Company will require additional cash to fund the execution of its mid and long-term development program. The Company anticipates raising additional funds through public or private sales of debt or equity securities, collaborative arrangements, or some combination thereof. Whilst management is progressing with its plans to secure external financing, these still require approval by third parties, and accordingly, there is no assurance that any such arrangement will be entered into or that financing will be available when needed in order to allow it to continue its operations, or if available, on terms favorable or acceptable to it.

In the event financing is not obtained, the Company may pursue cost cutting measures or may be required to delay, reduce the scope of, or eliminate any of its development programs or clinical trials, these events could have a material adverse effect on its business. These factors raise significant doubt about the Company ability to continue as a going concern. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

C. On October 3, 2022, the Company established a US based subsidiary, NeuroSense US Inc. ("US Subsidiary"). From establishment through December 31, 2023, the US Subsidiary had no activity. The subsidiary will perform research and development activity and engage in possible collaboration agreements. On July, 2023, the Company established a German based subsidiary, NeuroSense GmbH ("NeuroSense GmbH "). NeuroSense GmbH will perform research and development activity and engage in possible collaboration agreements. From establishment through December 31, 2023, NeuroSense GmbH had no activity.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1 - General (cont.)

D. In October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets, launched extensive rocket attacks and kidnapped many Israeli civilians and soldiers. Following the attack, Israel declared war against Hamas. In parallel, border clashes between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist group on Israel's northern border with Lebanon intensified and may escalate into a greater regional conflict.

All of the Company's clinical and pre-clinical research and development is currently being conducted outside of Israel, other than its 12-month open label-extension ("OLE") study of the PARADIGM trial, partially conducted in Tel Aviv, and a Phase 2 trial for Alzheimer's disease that we conduct in Haifa, Israel. The OLE has not been affected by the war, although the quality of the study may be adversely affected if as a result of the war patients are unable to visit the study center or the study coordinator is not able to conduct home visits and monitor the patients. In addition, in the event of a significant escalation of hostilities in northern Israel, there may be a delay in the planned Alzheimer trial. The Company may also elect to set up a site in Israel for a Phase 3 pivotal ALS trial of PrimeC, but this would be in addition to numerous other sites in Europe and the U.S., and as a result it does not expect the timeline or quality of this trial to be adversely affected by the war.

The Israel Defence Force (the "IDF"), the national military of Israel, is a conscripted military service, subject to certain exceptions. Since October 7, 2023, the IDF has called up several hundred thousand of its reserve forces to serve. Fourteen out of the Company's current 16 employees are resident in Israel. Two of its non-management employees in Israel who do not perform critical functions have been called, and additional employees may be called, for service in the current or future wars or other armed conflicts with Hamas or other terrorist groups, and such persons may be absent for an extended period of time. As a result, its operations in Israel may be disrupted by such absences, which disruption may materially and adversely affect its business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations.

Although until approval of these financial statements, the impact of the war on the Company was negligible, it is currently not possible to predict the duration or severity of the ongoing conflict or its effects on the Company's business, operations and financial conditions. The ongoing conflict is rapidly evolving and developing, and could disrupt its business and operations, and hamper its ability to raise additional funds or sell its securities, among others.

E. After the Company issued its annual financial statements for 2023 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, the Company elected to change the basis of accounting used in preparing its financial statements from IFRS to United States generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Consequently, the Company's 2023 financial statements including prior years financial statements for 2022 and 2021 have been re-presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In these financial statements, the Company has applied U.S. GAAP as issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or FASB, on a fully retrospective basis.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 2 - Significant Accounting Policy

A. Basis of presentation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP").

B. Use of estimates in preparation of consolidated financial statements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. The Company evaluates on an ongoing basis its assumptions, including those related to fair value of financial instruments and share based compensation. The Company's management believes that the estimates, judgment, and assumptions used are reasonable based upon information available at the time they are made. These estimates, judgments and assumptions can affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of liabilities at the dates of the consolidated financial statements, and the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting periods. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

C. Functional currency



The functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, all of which are primarily direct and integral component of the Company's operation, is the U.S. dollar ("$" or "dollar"), as the dollar is primary currency of the economic environment in which the Company and its subsidiaries have operated and expects to continue to operate in foreseeable future.

In accordance with ASC 830, "Foreign Currency Matters", balances denominated in or linked to foreign currency are stated on the basis of the exchange rates prevailing at the applicable balance sheet date. For foreign currency transactions included in the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss, the exchange rates applicable on the relevant transaction dates are used. Gains or losses arising from changes in the exchange rates used in the translation of such transactions are presented within financing income or expenses.

D. Principles of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated upon consolidation.

E. Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents include highly liquid investments, including short-term bank deposits (with original maturity dates of up to three months from date of deposit) that are not restricted as to withdrawal or use.

F. Short-term deposits

Short-term deposits in banking institutions for periods in excess of three months following the date of deposit. The deposits are presented in accordance with the terms of their deposit.

G. Restricted deposits

Restricted deposits consist of deposits held in restricted deposit bank accounts including deposits held as collateral for guarantees to third parties, classified as current or non-current based on expected timing of the disbursement.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements



Note 2 - Significant Accounting Policy (cont.)

H. Property and equipment

Property and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation. Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets. When an asset is disposed of, the related cost and accumulated depreciation are removed from the respective accounts and the net difference less any amount realized from disposition is reflected in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

The Company's long-lived assets are reviewed for impairment in accordance with ASC 360, "Property, Plant and Equipment", whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. Recoverability of assets to be held and used is measured by a comparison of the carrying amount of an asset to the future undiscounted cash flows expected to be generated by the asset. If such assets are considered to be impaired, the impairment to be recognized is measured by the amount by which the carrying amount of the asset exceeds its fair value. To date, the Company has not incurred any impairment losses.

The lives used in computing straight-line depreciation for financial reporting purposes are as follows:

% Computers and peripherals and equipment 33 Office furniture and equipment 7 - 15 Leasehold improvements The shorter of the lease term and the useful life

I. Research and Development

Research and development costs are expensed as incurred.

J. Fair Value Measurements

The Company measures and discloses fair value in accordance with the ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures" which defines fair value, establishes a framework and gives guidance regarding the methods used for measuring fair value, and expands disclosures about fair value measurements. Fair value is an exit price, representing the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. As such, fair value is a market-based measurement that should be determined based on assumptions that market participants would use in pricing an asset or liability. As a basis for considering such assumptions there exists a three-tier fair-value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value as follows:

Level 1 - unadjusted quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Company has the ability to access as of the measurement date.

Level 2 - pricing inputs are other than quoted prices in active markets that are directly observable for the asset or liability or indirectly observable through corroboration with observable market data.

Level 3 - pricing inputs are unobservable for the non-financial asset or liability and only used when there is little, if any, market activity for the non-financial asset or liability at the measurement date. The inputs into the determination of fair value require significant management judgment or estimation. Level 3 inputs are considered as the lowest priority within the fair value hierarchy. The valuation of certain financial instruments classified under fair value through profit or loss category falls under this category.

This hierarchy requires the Company to use observable market data, when available, and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs when determining fair value.

As of the reported periods, the fair values of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, current and non-current restricted deposits, other current assets, trade payables and other current liabilities approximated the carrying values of these instruments presented in the Company's consolidated balance sheets because of their nature.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements



Note 2 - Significant Accounting Policy (cont.)

K. Concentrations of credit risk

Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents as well as certain other current assets that do not amount to a significant amount. Cash and cash equivalents, which are primarily held in dollar and New Israeli Shekels (NIS), are deposited with major bank in Israel. Management believes that such financial institutions are financially sound and, accordingly, minimal credit risk exists with respect to these financial instruments. The Company does not have any significant off-balance-sheet concentration of credit risk, such as foreign exchange contracts, option contracts or other foreign hedging arrangements.

L. Leases

The Company entered into non-cancelable lease agreements for offices for use in its operations, which are classified as operating leases (see below).

The Company applies ASC 842, "Leases" under which the Company determines if an arrangement is a lease at inception. The Company's assessment is based on: (i) whether the contract involves the use of an identified asset, (ii) whether the Company obtains the right to substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of the asset throughout the period of use, and (iii) whether the Company has the right to direct the use of the asset.

Leases are classified as either finance leases or operating leases. A lease is classified as a finance lease if any one of the following criteria are met: (i) the lease transfers ownership of the asset by the end of the lease term, (ii) the lease contains an option to purchase the asset that is reasonably certain to be exercised, (iii) the lease term is for a major part of the remaining useful life of the asset, (iv) the present value of the lease payments equals or exceeds substantially all of the fair value of the asset, or (v) the underlying asset is of such a specialized nature that it is expected to have no alternative use to the lessor at the end of lease term. A lease is classified as an operating lease if it does not meet any one of these criteria. Since all the Company's lease contracts for premises do not meet any of the criteria above, the Company concluded that all its lease contracts should be classified as operating leases.

Right of Use ("ROU") assets and liabilities are recognized on the commencement date based on the present value of remaining lease payments over the lease term. For this purpose, the Company considers only payments that are fixed and determinable at the time of commencement. As most of the Company's leases do not provide an implicit rate, the Company uses its Incremental Borrowing Rate ("IBR") based on the information available on the commencement date in determining the present value of lease payments. The Company's IBR is estimated to approximate the interest rate for collateralized borrowing with similar terms and payments and in economic environments where the leased asset is located. The ROU asset also includes any lease payments made prior to commencement and is recorded net of any lease incentives received. Moreover, the ROU asset may also include initial direct costs, which are incremental costs of a lease that would not have been incurred if the lease had not been obtained. The Company uses the long-lived assets impairment guidance in ASC 360-10, "Property, Plant, and Equipment - Overall", to determine whether a ROU asset is impaired, and if so, the amount of the impairment loss to recognize. Certain leases include options to extend or terminate the lease. An option to extend the lease is considered in connection with determining the ROU asset and lease liability when it is reasonably certain that the Company will exercise that option. An option to terminate is considered unless it is reasonably certain that the Company will not exercise the option.

M. Commitment and contingencies

The Company accounts for its contingent liabilities in accordance with ASC 450, Contingencies under which a provision is recorded when it is both probable that liability has been incurred and the amount of the loss can be reasonably estimated. With respect to legal matters, provisions are reviewed and adjusted to reflect the impact of negotiations, estimated settlements, legal rulings, advice of legal counsel and other information and events pertaining to a particular matter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements



Note 2 - Significant Accounting Policy (cont.)

N. Employee benefit plans

The Company's liability for severance pay to its Israeli employees is subject to Section 14 of the Israeli Severance Compensation Act, 1963 ("Section 14"), pursuant to which all of the Company's employees are entitled to monthly deposits by the Company, at a rate of 8.33% of their monthly salary, made in the employee's name with insurance companies. Under Israeli employment law, payments in accordance with Section 14 release the Company from any future severance payments in respect of those employees. The fund is made available to the employee at the time the employer-employee relationship is terminated, regardless of cause of termination. The severance pay liabilities and deposits under Section 14 are not reflected in the balance sheets as the severance pay risks have been irrevocably transferred to the severance funds. All deposits required through December 31, 2023 have been made.

O. Deferred income taxes

The Company accounts for income taxes in accordance with ASC 740, "Income Taxes". Accordingly, deferred income taxes are determined utilizing the asset and liability method based on the estimated future tax effects of differences between the financial accounting and the tax bases of assets and liabilities under the applicable tax law. Deferred tax balances are computed using the enacted tax rates expected to be in effect when these differences reverse. Valuation allowance in respect of deferred tax assets is provided for, if necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets is amounts more likely than not to be realized.

The Company implements a two-step approach to recognize and measure uncertain tax positions. The first step is to evaluate the tax position taken or expected to be taken in a tax return by determining if the weight of available evidence indicates that it is more likely than not that, on an evaluation of the technical merits, the tax position will be sustained on audit, including resolution of any related appeals or litigation processes. The second step is to measure the tax benefit as the largest amount that is more than 50% likely to be realized upon ultimate settlement. The Company's accounting policy is to classify interest and penalties relating to uncertain tax positions under income taxes, however the Company did not recognize such items in its consolidated financial statements during the reported periods and did not recognize any liability with respect to an unrecognized tax position in its balance sheets.

Taxes which would apply in the event of disposal of investment in foreign subsidiaries have not been considered in computing the deferred taxes, since the intention of the Company is to hold and not to realize the investment.

P. Stock-based compensation

The Company's employees' and directors' share-based payment awards are classified as equity awards. The Company accounts for these awards using the grant-date fair value method. For employees, the fair value of share-based payment transactions is recognized as an expense over the requisite service period for each separately vesting tranche of the award as if the award is, in-substance, multiple awards. Forfeitures are recognized as they occur.

For nonemployees, compensation costs are recognized in the same period and in the same manner the Company would if it had paid cash for those goods or services.

Q. Basic and diluted net loss per share

Basic net loss per share is computed using the weighted average number of ordinary shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares for an exercise price of $0.0001 which are exercisable immediately and fully vested RSUs outstanding during the period.

Diluted loss per share gives effect to all potentially dilutive common shares outstanding during the year using the treasury stock method with respect to options and non-vested RSUs granted under employee stock compensation plan and certain warrants granted through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and using the if-converted method with respect to certain warrants granted through registered direct offering and accounted for as derivative liability. In computing diluted loss per share, the average share price for the period is used in determining the number of shares assumed to be purchased from the exercise of share options or warrants.

During the reported periods, all outstanding share options, warrants and non-vested RSUs have been excluded from the calculation of the diluted net loss per share as all such securities are anti-dilutive for all years presented.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 2 - Significant Accounting Policy (cont.)

R. Share capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of the shares are recognized as a deduction from equity.

S. Recently adopted accounting pronouncements

1. In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326"): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" to introduce a new model for recognizing credit losses on financial instruments based on estimated current expected credit losses, or CECL. Under the new standard, an entity is required to estimate CECL on trade receivables at inception, based on historical information, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. The guidance is effective for the Company for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2022, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early application is permitted. The Company adopted this guidance on January 1, 2023, and there was no material impact on the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss upon adoption.

2. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06 "Debt- Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging- Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06"): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity". This guidance simplifies the accounting for certain financial instruments with characteristics of liabilities and equity, including convertible instruments and contracts on an entity's own equity. Furthermore, ASU 2020-06 requires the application of the if-converted method for calculating diluted earnings per share. ASU 2020-06 is effective for the Company for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2023, and interim periods within those fiscal years. The Company plan to adopt this guidance on January 1, 2024, and there was no material impact on the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss upon adoption.

T. Recently issued accounting pronouncements, not yet adopted

As an emerging growth company, the Jumpstart Our Business Startup Act ("JOBS Act") allows the Company to delay adoption of new or revised accounting pronouncements applicable to public companies until such pronouncements are made applicable to private companies. The Company has elected to use this extended transition period under the JOBS Act. The adoption dates discussed below reflect this election.

1. In December 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-09 "Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures" which improves the transparency of income tax disclosures by requiring (1) consistent categories and greater disaggregation of information in the rate reconciliation and (2) income taxes paid disaggregated by jurisdiction. It also includes certain amendments to improve income tax disclosures effectiveness. The guidance is effective for the Company's annual periods beginning January 1, 2025, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential effect that the updated standard will have on the consolidated financial statement disclosures.

2. In November 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-07 "Segment Reporting: Improvements to Reportable Segment Disclosures" which expands public entities' segment disclosures primarily by requiring disclosure of significant segment expenses that are regularly provided to the chief operating decision maker and included within each reported measure of segment profit or loss, an amount and description of its composition for other segment items, and interim disclosures of a reportable segment's profit or loss and assets. Public entities with a single reportable segment are required to provide the new disclosures and all the disclosures required under ASC 280. The guidance is effective for the Company's annual periods beginning January 1, 2024, and for interim periods beginning January 1, 2025, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently evaluating this guidance to determine the impact it may have on its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements



Note 3 - Cash and cash equivalent

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 U.S. dollars in thousands Denominated in NIS $ 107 $ 229 Denominated in USD *2,533 3,309 Denominated in EUR - 1 Denominated in GBP - 4 $ 2,640 $ 3,543

(*) Including short term bank deposit for a period of 1-2 months at an interest rate of 5%.

Note 4 - Other receivables

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 U.S. dollars in thousands Government agencies $ 29 $ 24 Prepaid expenses 70 124 Other 137 107 $ 236 $ 255

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 5 - Property and equipment, net

Balance as of December 31, 2023:

Computers and

peripherals and

equipment Office

furniture and

equipment Leasehold

improvements Total U.S. dollars in thousands Cost: Balance at January 1, 2023 $ 66 $ 25 $ 3 $ 94 Purchases during the year 26 3 - 29 Balance at December 31, 2023 92 28 3 123 Accumulated depreciation: Balance at January 1, 2023 14 3 - 17 Depreciation during the year 20 1 (*) 21 Balance at December 31, 2023 34 4 (*) 38 Depreciated cost at December 31, 2023 $ 58 $ 24 $ 3 $ 85

Balance as of December 31, 2022:

Computers and

peripherals and

equipment Office

furniture and

equipment Leasehold

improvements Total U.S. dollars in thousands Cost: Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 8 $ 16 $ - $ 24 Purchases during the year 58 9 3 70 Balance at December 31, 2022 66 25 3 94 Accumulated depreciation: Balance at January 1, 2022 4 1 - 5 Depreciation during the year 10 2 - 12 Balance at December 31, 2022 14 3 - 17 Depreciated cost at December 31, 2022 $ 52 $ 22 $ 3 $ 77

* Less than $1 thousand.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 6 - Operating lease

The Company has lease agreements with respect to offices. In December 2021, the Company entered into an office space lease agreement (which commenced on January 1, 2022). Monthly rent payments including utilities amount to approximately $7 thousand and indexed to CPI. The lease period is for 24 months with an option to extend the lease period for additional two periods of 24 months each (the first one was exercised by the Company). Accordingly, the Company recognized in the consolidated balance sheet a right-of-use asset in the amount of $306 thousand concurrently with the recognition of a lease liability in the same amount.

Operating lease:

December 31,

2023 U.S. dollars

in thousands Operating right of use asset $ 162 Current operating lease liability $ 69 Non-Current operating lease liability $ 73 Total operating lease liability $ 142

Maturity analysis of the Company's lease liability:

December 31,

2023 U.S. dollars

in thousands Less than one year $ 74 Two years 78 Total operating lease payments $ 152 Less: imputed interest $ (10 ) Present value of lease liabilities $ 142

Additional information on lease

The following is a summary of weighted average remaining lease terms and discount rate for Company's leases:

December 31,

2023 Lease term (years) 2 Weighted average discount rate 6 %

Presented hereunder are the lease payments the Company paid in the year ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021:

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Lease payments 75 79 - $ 75 $ 79 $ -

F-16

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 7 - Other payables

December 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands Employees and payroll accruals $ 1,481 $ 751 Short term lease liability 69 64 Accrued expenses 450 413 $ 2,000 $ 1,228

Note 8 - Liability in respect of warrants

As noted in Note 9Ah below, on June 22, 2023, the Company entered into a registered direct offering under which, inter alia, the Company issued to institutional purchaser 3,000,000 warrants, each representing the right to acquire one ordinary share at an exercise price of $1.50 (either physically or on a net-cash basis at the Purchaser's discretion) and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The warrants are not considered indexed to the Company's own stock and thus have been accounted as financial liability measured at fair-value through profit and losses until their expiration or exercise.

The Company's financial measured at fair value on a recurring basis, consisted of the following types of instruments as of the following dates:

December 31, 2023 U.S. dollars in thousands Description Fair value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Liability in respect of warrants $ 1,412 $ - $ 1,412 (*) $ -

(*) The fair value of the warrants was determined by the management using the assistance of external appraiser and by using Black-Scholes option pricing model and the following inputs:

December 31,

2023 Financial liabilities: Expected volatility (%) 93.91 Share price (in $) 0.785 Risk-free interest rate (%) 3.90 Expected life (years) 4.47 Dividend yield (%) -

The following table summarizes the movement in warrant liability during the year ended December 31, 2023:

2023 U.S. dollars

in thousands Balance as at January 1, 2023 $ - Recognition of liability in respect to warrants at the initial date 3,603 Revaluation of liability in respect to warrants (2,191 ) Balance as at December 31, 2023 $ 1,412

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 9 - Shareholders' Equity

A. Share capital

Number of shares

December 31 Authorized

2023 Issued and

outstanding 2023 Authorized

2022 Issued and

outstanding 2022 Ordinary shares of no par value 60,000,000 15,379,042 60,000,000 11,781,963

a. In February, May, June and July 2021, the Company entered into Simple Agreements for Future Equity (each, a "SAFE") with four separate investors for aggregate proceeds of $800 thousand. Pursuant to the terms of each SAFE, upon consummation of an equity financing, the Company will issue to each investor the number of ordinary shares equal to the purchase amount divided by the SAFE price, which is defined as the price per share equal to 80% of the equity financing valuation (to be no less than $25,000 thousand). The SAFE Agreements also provide the investor the right to automatically receive ordinary shares in the case of a liquidity event, defined as a change of control event or an initial public offering. In the case of a liquidity event the investors are entitled to the number of ordinary shares equal to the investment amount divided by the liquidity price. The liquidity price is defined as the price per share equal to the Company's valuation at the time of the liquidity event, multiplied by 80%, and divided by the Company's capitalization (to be no less than $25,000 thousand). The Company accounted for the SAFE instrument as financial liability in accordance with ASC 480-10. The Company recorded financial expenses in the amount of $200 thousands in 2021.

b. During 2018 and 2019, the Company entered into several Share Purchase Agreements ("SPAs") with multiple investors pursuant to which the Company issued shares and warrants. Pursuant to the SPAs, the warrants had an exercise price of $0.67 and were set to expire on December 31, 2020. During 2020, the board of directors extended the expiration period for each warrant to December 31, 2021. In September 2021, three of the warrant holders assigned all or part of their warrants to four assignees, among whom are the Company's CFO and related parties of the Company's CEO and CFO).

In August and September 2021 after the said assignments, the Company received warrant exercise notices of 1,837,500 warrants, out of the total 2,130,000 warrants outstanding at that time. The other 292,500 warrants that were not exercised were waived by their owners. As a result of the said exercises, the Company received aggregate proceeds of $1,225 thousand.

c. In May and October 2021, several option holders exercised their outstanding options to purchase 285,000 ordinary shares for a gross proceed of $10 thousand.

d. In October 2021, several option holders, holding an aggregate amount of 961,440 options, signed an exercise notice for their options. The proceeds from such options exercise were approximately $76 thousand. As of December 31, 2023, the amount of $47 thousand from such exercises were recognized as other receivables.

e. In December 2021, the Company closed its IPO in the United States and issued 2,000,000 units consisting of 2,000,000 Ordinary shares and 2,000,000 tradable warrants with an exercise price of $6 per share, and in term of 5 years. The total gross consideration was $12,000 thousand. The above warrants was classified to equity and the gross consideration received were allocated entirely to shareholders' equity. Applicable issuance costs, amounting to $2,136 thousand and share-based issuance costs, amounting to $898 thousand have been allocated entirely to shareholders' equity. In addition, the net proceeds from the exercise of underwriter's option were $3 thousand.

f. In March 2022, the Company received an amount of $3,870 thousand as a result of the exercise of 645,000 warrants at a price per share of $6.

F-18

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 9 - Shareholders' Equity (cont.)

A. Share capital (cont.)

g. On April 14, 2023, the Company entered into a sales agreement with Alliance Global Partners, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, to or through the Alliance Global Partners as agent or principal, ordinary shares an at-the-market offering, having an aggregate offering price of up to $5,744 thousands. On June 22, 2023, the Company filed a prospectus supplement reflecting a reduction in the size of the at-the-market offering to $502 thousands. During the reporting period, the Company sold 3,600 ordinary shares for a gross proceed of $7 thousands through the at-the-market offering. Issuance expenses were equal to the proceeds received.

h. On June 22, 2023, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a registered direct offering: (i) an aggregate of 1,330,000 ordinary shares, no par value, and (ii) an aggregate of 1,670,000 Pre-Funded warrants, each representing the right to acquire one ordinary share with exercise price of $0.0001, exercisable at any time until exercised in full and (iii) an aggregate of 3,000,000 Warrants. The Warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance at an exercise price of $1.50 per Ordinary Share and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds were approximately $4.5 million before deducting the placement agent fee and related offering expenses of $455 thousands. The warrant instrument is classified as liability with an original fair value in the amount of $3,603 thousands and the remaining amount of $897 thousands was attributed to the ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants and recognized in equity. The direct incremental issuance costs, amounting to $454 thousands, have been allocated in the same proportion as the gross proceeds. An amount of $365 thousands was allocated to the ordinary warrants and carried directly to profit or loss as finance expense and an amount of $91 thousands was allocated to the ordinary shares and the pre-funded warrants and recognized as a reduction of equity. i. On June 23, 2023, one of the Company's employees exercised 126,000 options into 126,000 ordinary shares for a total consideration of $5 thousands.

j. During October 2023, 1,670,000 Pre-Funded warrants were exercised into 1,670,000 ordinary shares of the Company. See also Note 9Ah above.

B. Ordinary Shares Right

Each ordinary share is entitled to one vote. The holders of ordinary shares are also entitled to receive dividends whenever funds are legally available and when declared by the board of directors, subject to the prior rights of holders of all classes of shares outstanding.

F-19

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 10 - Share Based Payment

On December 16, 2018, the Company's board of directors approved an employee share option plan ("ESOP"). According to the provisions of the ESOP, the exercise period, exercise price and vesting conditions for each option grant will be determined by the board of directors. The number of shares reserved for issuance is subject to an annual increase to be added as of the first day of the Company's fiscal year, equal to 4% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding on a fully-diluted basis as of the end of the immediately preceding fiscal year (or such lesser number of shares, including no shares, determined by the Board in its sole discretion). Ordinary shares subject to options granted under the 2018 Plan that expire or forfeited or otherwise terminated without having been exercised in full will become available again for future grant under the 2018 Plan.

The expiration date of the options granted to employees and directors is after 10 years from the grant date. Relating to options granted to services providers, the expiration date of the options is between 3-10 years from the grant date. In addition, pursuant to the grant letters, the options granted to employees, directors and service providers shall become vested and exercisable upon any merger or consolidation in which the Company is a constituent party as described in the grant letters ("Exit Event").

On October 31, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved an amendment to the Company's 2018 Employee Share Option Plan. The amendment determines that the total number of underlying shares reserved for future issuance under the plan and any modification thereof, shall be:

● 900,000 shares, plus

● An annual increase to be added as of the first day of the Company's fiscal year, beginning in 2022 and occurring each year thereafter through 2032, equal to 4% of the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding on a fully-diluted basis as of the end of the Company's immediately preceding fiscal year (or such lesser number of shares, including no shares, determined by the board of directors in its sole discretion).

Following this amendment, the number of shares reserved under this plan was 1,151,130. As of December 31, 2023, 233,543 ordinary shares are available for future grant.

1. In March 2021, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of 15,000 options to a certain service provider of the Company. The options had an exercise price of $1.67 per share. The options were to vest quarterly over one year starting June 2021. On October 31, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved a new grant to such service provider. Accordingly, the Company granted 22,500 options with the following terms:

● 10,500 options have an exercise price of $1.67 per share. The options vest immediately upon an IPO.

● 6,000 options have an exercise price of $1.67 per share. The options vested on December 15, 2021.

● 6,000 options have an exercise price of $1.67 per share. The options vested on March 15, 2022.

The options are exercisable if the Company receives services from the service provider during the mentioned period.

The Company accounted the new grant as a modification to the existing grant.

2. In July 2021, the Company granted 21,000 options to the Company's chief financial officer. The options have an exercise price of $0.03 per share. The options vest monthly over seven months starting June 2021. Pursuant to his employment agreement, the Company agreed that to the extent the value of such options at the Company's IPO is less than $200,000, the Company shall grant additional options. In October 2022, the Company granted 35,980 RSU's is respect with the above.

3. In August 2021, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of 9,000 options to an employee. The options have an exercise price of $5.33 per share. The options vest quarterly over 3 years starting September 2021.

F-20

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 10 - Share Based Payment (cont.)

4. On October 31, 2021, the Company's board of directors recommended that the shareholders approve, and on November 7, 2021 the Company's shareholders approved the following awards to the Company's current management and directors subject to an IPO:

● 108,000 RSUs to each of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, which vest on a quarterly basis over 3 years, commencing December 13, 2021.

● 192,000 options to the Chairman of the Board. The options vest over four years on a quarterly basis commencing October 1, 2021 at an exercise price equal to $3.51. ● 72,000 options to a director. The options have an exercise price of $3.51 per share. The commencement date of the Option's is December 13, 2021 (the "Vesting Commencement Date"). The Options vest as follows: one-third vest one year from the Commencement Date and the remainder vest quarterly over the following two year period.

5. On October 31, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of 108,000 options to the Company's Chief Medical Officer. The options have an exercise price of $3.51 per share and vest on a quarterly basis over 3 years starting December 2021.

6. On November 9, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved the extension of the exercise period of options of two employees, which, pursuant to their original terms would have been expire if not exercised before the completion of the IPO. According to the grant letter, at the event of an IPO, all unvested options were fully vested, and accordingly, the remaining unrecognized expenses were recorded immediately upon such vesting.

7. On December 9, 2021, the underwriter (see Note 9Ae), partially exercised its right to purchase an additional 300,000 warrants for a total consideration of $3 thousands. The warrants have an exercise price of $6 per share and expire 5 years after the issuance date. These warrants were treated as issuance costs, which amounted to $681 thousand based on third party valuation, and have been recorded in equity as a reduction of the share premium. Furthermore, as part of the offering, the Company issued 100,000 warrants to the underwriters as share-based issuance costs. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.5 per share and expire 5 years after date of issuance and can be exercised after June 8, 2022. These options were also treated as issuance costs and amounted to $217 thousand based on third party valuation.

8. On December 13, 2021, upon the completion of the Company's IPO, 961,440 options were exercised into shares (refer to Note 9Ad above) and 20,130 Options were expired. Those options previously granted to Company's service providers, which, according to their grants, are vested upon a successful consummation of the IPO and the remaining unrecognized expenses were recorded immediately upon such vesting. 9. On January 10 and January 11, 2022, the Company's entered into option settlement agreement ("Agreements") with certain consultants of the Company. According to the Agreements, the Company exchanged 27,000 options granted to certain consultants with cash payments in the aggregate of $96 thousands. The cash payment is deemed as the sole and complete settlement of the promised options. The Company recorded an additional expense of $23 thousand for such settlement which was recorded in profit and loss. The Company recorded the settlement agreement as a reduction in share premium and capital reserve.

10. On January 25, 2022 and March 10, 2022, the Company's board of directors and shareholders, respectively, approved the compensation of each of the Company's external directors and a newly appointed director. Such compensation included the grant of 72,000 options to each such director at an exercise price of $1.43 per share (total 216,000 options to three directors), pursuant to the Company's 2018 Employee Share Option Plan. One-third of each option award vests one year from the grant date and the remainder vests quarterly and becomes fully vested three years from the grant date. The options expire 10 years after grant date.

11. On January 25, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of aggregate amount of 192,000 options to several employees. The options have an exercise price of $2.18 per share. The options vest quarterly over three years starting January 25, 2022. The options expire 10 years after grant date.

F-21

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 10 - Share Based Payment (cont.)

12. In March 2022, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of aggregate amount of 36,000 options to an employee and amount of 5,000 options consultant of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $3.97 and $2.18, respectively, per share. The options vest quarterly over three and one years, respectively, from grant date. The options expire 10 years after grant date.

13. In July and August 2022, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of aggregate amount of 20,000 options to a consultant and an amount of 120,000 options to several employees of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $2.18 and $1.99, respectively, per share. The options vest quarterly over three and one years, respectively, from grant date. The options expire 10 years after grant date.

14. During 2022 the Company issued 85,449 of its ordinary shares to certain consultants in exchange for their services, with fair value of $119 thousands. One of the consultants received 44,000 shares of restricted stock which were issued in 4 equal installments and subject to 2 year lock-up period. Other consultant's shares are subject to 6 months restriction period (which ended by December 31, 2022).

15. On March 20, 2023, the Company's board of directors, approved the following awards:

● Grant of 320,479 RSUs to certain officers, in lieu of cash with respect to the 2022 bonus plan grants in the amount of $161 thousand. The RSUs vest quarterly over two years with acceleration condition upon meeting certain milestones. The Company met the milestones in 2023 and therefore the vesting was accelerated accordingly.

● A bonus for certain employees in the form of 100,000 and 60,000 RSU's. The RSUs vest on a quarterly basis over one year following the grant and on an annual basis over three years following the grant, respectively.

● In addition to the grants in accordance with the 2022 bonus plan mentioned above, a raise of additional 30% of the annual 2022 bonus will be granted to the Company's CEO.

● The grant of 13,628 Options to a consultant of the Company in in a total fair value of $22,500. The options have an exercise price of $1.82 per share. The options will vest monthly, over 9 months commencing January 1, 2023. The options expire 10 years after their grant date.

16. On May 30, 2023, the Company granted 160,000 RSUs to directors of the Company. The RSUs have an exercise price of $1.53 per share. The RSUs shall vest entirely on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date, provided that no termination of employment of the grantee occurs prior to such anniversary.

17. On August 15, 2023, the Company's board of directors approved the grant of aggregate amount of 60,000 options to several employees. The options have an exercise price of $0.96 per share and vest quarterly over 3 years starting August 15, 2023, and (ii) the grant of 9,000 options to an employee. The options have an exercise price of $0.96 per share and vest annually over 3 years starting August 15, 2023.

The weighted average grant date fair value of options granted during the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 was $0.80, $1.40 and $4.33 per option, respectively. The weighted average grant date fair value of RSUs granted during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2021 was $1.75 and $3.72 per RSU, respectively.

Stock-based compensation expenses recognized in profit and loss as an operating expense based on fair value of the option at the grant date by using Binominal option pricing model for employees and directors and Black and scholes pricing model for non-employees. The inputs for the valuation analysis of the share options include several assumptions of which the most significant are the fair market value of the underlying ordinary share, the expected share price volatility and the expected option term. Expected volatility was calculated based upon historical volatility of peer companies in the same industry on weekly basis. Expected option term represents the period that the Company's share options are expected to be outstanding and is set as an exercise coefficient based on academic empirical papers. Risk-free interest rate is based on the yield from U.S. treasury bonds with an equivalent term. Expected dividend yield assumption is based on the Company's historical experience and expectation of no future dividend payouts. The Company has historically not paid cash dividends and has no foreseeable plans to pay cash dividends in the future. Forfeitures are recognized as they occur.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 10 - Share Based Payment (cont.)

The following table lists the inputs used for calculation of fair value of the options granted to employees and directors for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021:

2023 2022 2021 Expected volatility 91.80% - 93.51% 93.63% - 93.79% 91.60% - 95.01% Exercise price 0.96 - 1.99 1.43 - 3.97 0.03 - 5.33 Share price (1) 0.96 - 1.99 1.43 - 3.97 3.72 - 18.19 Risk-free interest rate 3.24% - 4.35% 2.12% - 2.46% 1.42% - 1.81% Dividend yield 0 0 0 Expected life (years) 10 10 10

The following table lists the inputs used for calculation of fair value of the options granted to consultants for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021:

2023 2022 2021 Expected volatility 100.540% 93.64% 94.25% - 94.90% Exercise price 1.82 2.18 1.67 Share price (1) 1.82 1.41 - 1.96 3.72 - 15.16 Risk-free interest rate 3.64% 1.91% - 2.91% 1.68% - 1.72% Dividend yield 0 0 0 Expected life (years) 10 10 10

(1) Share price for options granted during January 2019 - September 2020 was determined based on the implied share price in recent capital raising and for grants after that date, in light of significant achievements in clinical trials and absence of recent fundraising reflecting embodying the said achievements, was calculated using discounted cash flows model, with the following assumptions: projected revenues, projected operating expenses, projected EBITDA margin, projected taxes on income and weighted-average cost of capital of 30%. From October 2021 to December 2021, the Company determined its value based on two scenarios: (i) a stay private scenario (which included a private M&A transaction) and (ii) an IPO scenario. The DCF method was used to determine the Company's value for the stay private scenario and for the IPO scenario, the value was determined based on underwriters' indication for the possible range of the share price in the anticipated IPO. The Hybrid Method was utilized to allocate the Company's value appropriately to determine the fair value of its ordinary shares. The Hybrid Method considered the following future liquidity event scenarios: (1) a stay private scenario (which included a private M&A transaction) and (2) an IPO scenario applying a probability weighting of 60% and 40% to the stay private and the IPO scenarios, respectively, after considering the Company's stage of development, the stage of IPO discussions and potential volatility in the market. From December 2021, following the completion of the Company's underwritten IPO, the share price is based on its market value.

The following table lists the inputs used for calculation of fair value of the underwriters warrants granted for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Expected volatility 90.59 % Exercise price $ 7.5 Share price $ 3.72 Risk-free interest rate 1.23 % Dividend yield 0 Expected life 5

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 10 - Share Based Payment (cont.)

The following table summarizes the share option activity for employees, directors, and non-employees for the annual periods ended on December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Number of Weighted

Average Weighted

average

remaining Intrinsic

value Share

Options Exercise

Price contractual

life (years) U.S. dollars

in thousands Options outstanding at January 1, 2023 1,160,500 $ 2.16 8.76 $ 247 Granted 82,628 $ 1.10 Exercised (126,000 ) 0.03 Forfeited (48,000 ) $ 2.09 Options outstanding at December 31, 2023 1,069,128 $ 2.30 8.15 $ 62 Exercisable at December 31, 2023 652,878 $ 2.26 8.00 $ 62

The following table summarizes the RSU's activity for the annual periods ended on December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Weighted average grant date fair value Number of

RSUs U.S. dollars in thousands Outstanding at January 1, 2023 144,000 $ 176 Granted 640,479 Exercised (467,479 ) Outstanding at December 31, 2023 317,000 $ 249

The share-based expense recognized in the statements of operations were as follows:

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Share-based compensation expense - Research and development $ 575 $ 570 $ 281 Share-based compensation expense - General and administrative 962 1,158 936 $ 1,537 $ 1,728 $ 1,217

During 2021, in addition to the share-based compensation expenses that have been recorded in profit and loss, share-based compensation in the amount of $898 thousands has been allocated to the issuance of shares and tradable warrants and accordingly recorded as a reduction of the share premium.

As of December 31, 2023, there was $376 thousands of unrecognized compensation expense related to unvested options and RSUs. Such unrecognized expenses will be recognized over a weighted average period of approximately 0.59 years.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 11 - Research and development expenses

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Subcontractors and consultants $ 4,793 $ 3,612 $ 628 Share-based compensation 575 570 281 Salaries and social benefits (*) 1,905 1,405 447 Others 1 - 38 $ 7,274 $ 5,587 $ 1,394

Note 12 - General and Administrative Expenses

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Professional services $ 1,486 $ 1,085 $ 372 Share-based compensation 962 1,158 936 Salaries and social benefits (*) 1,011 1,014 74 Insurance 511 1,174 68 Traveling abroad 164 165 50 Others 641 371 91 $ 4,775 $ 4,967 $ 1,591

(*) During 2023, 2022 and 2021 the Company paid to pension funds and to insurance companies an amount of $104 thousand, $85 thousand and $14 thousand which are included in Company's salary expenses under research and development and general and administrative expenses, respectively.

Note 13 - Financing Income (expenses), net

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Finance Income: Revaluation of warrants $ 2,191 $ - $ - Deposit interest 178 91 - Exchange rates 21 - - $ 2,390 $ 91 $ - Finance Expenses: Revaluation of SAFE instruments $ - $ - $ (200 ) Issuance costs (439 ) - - Exchange rates - (22 ) (33 ) Bank fees (9 ) (7 ) (2 ) $ (448 ) $ (29 ) $ (235 ) Total financing income, net $ 1,942 $ 62 $ (235 )

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 14 - Related Parties Balances and Transactions

A. Balances with related parties:

As of December 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands Other payables - Officers and Directors $ 1,012 $ 475 $ 1,012 $ 475

B. Transactions with related parties:

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Salary fees(1) $ 1,932 $ 1,510 $ 257 Directors consultancy fees(2) 310 310 29 Share based payment expense (refer to Note 10) 1,243 1,128 738 $ 3,485 $ 2,948 $ 1,024 (1) Number of related parties 5 3 3 (2) Number of directors 5 5 4

1. On June 1, 2021, the Company signed an employee agreement with its Chief Financial Officer according to which the Company will pay a monthly fee for his services. In addition, as part of the agreement, Chief Financial Officer was granted with 21,000 options (refer to Note 10(2)). Under the employment agreement, it was agreed that to the extent that economical value of the Options at such time that the Company consummates its IPO (the "Options Valuation") will be, in the aggregate, less than $200 thousand, then the Company shall allocate to the Employee additional Options equal, in the aggregate, to the difference between the Options Valuation and $200 thousand.

2. On October 31, 2021, the Company's board of directors recommended that the shareholders approve, and on November 7, 2021 the Company's shareholders approved, among others, the following:

● Compensation packages for the Company's executive officers, consisting of (i) an annual base salary payable in cash and (ii) a target annual bonus based on a combination of Company performance and personal goals and (iii) share based compensation (refer to Note 10(4)).

● Compensation package for the chairman and other independent and external directors, consisting of (i) an annual retainer payable in cash, (ii) additional cash retainers for committee chairmanship and committee service, and (iii) share based compensation (refer to Note 10(4)).

● On May 10 and June 21, 2022, the Company's board of directors and shareholders, respectively, approved a bonus plan for 2022 for the Company's officers. The bonus plan defined specified millstones (in fields of clinic trail progress, business developments and raise of money) which their achievements entitled the officers with different percentages out of fix amount of bonus. As detailed in the plan, such bonuses (if entitled) will be paid in cash or, if the Company has less than $6 million of cash and cash equivalents and deposits on December 31, 2022, a number of ordinary shares of the Company with a value equal to the cash bonus amount to which the officer would otherwise have been entitled, valuing each ordinary share at the closing price of the Company's shares on Nasdaq on December 31, 2022. Since the cash and cash equivalents and deposits on December 31,2022 was more than $6 million, the 2022 bonus should have been paid in cash. Based on the goals achieved as of December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a payment liability in the amount of $370 thousand which has been recorded as salary fee in the year ending December 31, 2022. In March 2023, certain officer's 2022 bonus was replaced by issuance of RSUs and an update to 2022 annual bonus of the CEO was approved (see also Note 10).

3. During March and May 2023, certain officers and directors were granted with options and RSUs, see also Note 10.

F-26

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 15 - Income Taxes

A. Israeli taxation:

The tax rate relevant to the Company in the years 2023, 2022 and 2021 was 23%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company has net operating losses carryforward for Israeli income tax purposes of approximately $14,412, which can be offset against future taxable income for an indefinite period of time.

The Company has final (considered final) tax assessments through the 2018 tax year.

B. Deferred income taxes reflect the net tax effects of net operating loss and temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for income tax purposes. Significant components of the Company's net deferred tax assets are as follows:

For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 U.S. dollars in thousands Net operating loss carryforward $ 3,315 $ 1,649 $ 717 Research and development credits 1,395 447 234 Operating right of use asset (35 ) (54 ) - Operating lease liability 33 14 - Vacation and convalescence accrual 50 33 2 Net deferred tax asset before valuation allowance 4,758 2,089 953 Valuation allowance (4,758 ) (2,089 ) (953 ) $ - $ - $ -

In assessing the realization of deferred tax assets, management considers whether it is more likely than not that all or some portion of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. The ultimate realization of the deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which temporary differences are deductible and net operating losses are utilized. Based on consideration of these factors, the Company recorded a full valuation allowance as of December 31, 2023 and 2022.

C. During the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, the main reconciling item between the statutory tax rate of the Company (as noted in Note 15A1) and the effective tax rate is mainly the recognition of valuation allowance in respect of deferred taxes relating to accumulated net operating losses carryforward and other temporary differences due to the uncertainty of the realization of such deferred taxes.

Note 16 - Subsequent Events

Purchase Agreement

On April 10, 2024, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with the institutional purchaser (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a registered direct offering by the Company directly to the Purchaser (i) an aggregate of 1,732,000 ordinary shares, no par value; (ii) an aggregate of 1,248,000 pre-funded warrants, each representing the right to acquire one ordinary share at an exercise price of $0.0001 (either physically or on a net-cash basis at the Purchaser's discretion), exercisable at any time upon their issuance until exercised in full and (iii) an aggregate of 2,980,000 Warrants, each representing the right to acquire one ordinary share at an exercise price of $1.50 (either physically or on a net-cash basis at the Purchaser's discretion) and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The gross proceeds were approximately $4.47 million.