Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRSN   IL0011809592

NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(NRSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:28 2023-04-17 pm EDT
1.600 USD   -1.84%
04:31pNeurosense Therapeutics : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
09:59aNeuroSense Therapeutics Achieves 80% Patient Enrollment for PrimeC's Phase2b Trial in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
MT
09:06aNeurosense Ceo Provides Q1 2023 Update : Phase 2b ALS Trial Achieves 80% Enrollment
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroSense Therapeutics : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

04/17/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 30, 2023

________________________

Dear NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Shareholders:

We cordially invite you to attend an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (the "Company"), to be held at 11:00 a.m. (Israel time) on May 30, 2023 at our offices at 11 Hamenofim St., Building B, Herzliya 4672562, Israel.

The Meeting is being called for the following purposes:

1. To approve and ratify the appointment of Somekh Chaikin, certified public accountants in Israel and a member of KPMG International, as the Company's auditors for the year 2023 and for an additional period until the next annual meeting.
2. To approve the re-election of Ms. Caren Deardorf to the board of directors, to serve until the third annual meeting after the Meeting.
3. To approve the grant of restricted share units to non-management directors.
4. To approve a 2023 cash bonus plan for Mr. Alon Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, based on the achievement of certain Company milestones.

The Company is currently unaware of any other matters that may be raised at the Meeting. Should any other matters be properly raised at the Meeting, the persons designated as proxies shall vote according to their own judgment on those matters. Our Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote in favor of the above proposal, which will be described in the Proxy Statement to be provided separately.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Meeting. Accordingly, after reading the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Proxy Statement to be provided separately, please (i) vote online or (ii) mark, date, sign and mail the enclosed proxy or voting instruction form as promptly as possible in the enclosed stamped envelope. If voting by mail, the proxy must be received by our transfer agent at least 48 hours (or such shorter period as the Chairman of the Meeting may determine) prior to the appointed time of the Meeting to be validly included in the tally of ordinary shares voted at the Meeting. An earlier deadline may apply to receipt of your voting instruction form, if indicated therein. Detailed proxy voting instructions are provided both in the Proxy Statement and on the enclosed proxy card and voting instruction form. In the alternative, shareholders who hold their shares in street name may be able to utilize the control number appearing on their voting instruction form to submit their voting instruction to their brokers, trustees or nominees by other means, if so indicated on their voting instruction form.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
04:31pNeurosense Therapeutics : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
09:59aNeuroSense Therapeutics Achieves 80% Patient Enrollment for PrimeC's Phase2b Trial in A..
MT
09:06aNeurosense Ceo Provides Q1 2023 Upda : Phase 2b ALS Trial Achieves 80% Enrollment
PR
04/14Neurosense Therapeutics : Sales Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/28NeuroSense Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital's NeuroEpigenetics Lab to Co..
AQ
03/27NeuroSense Therapeutics, Massachusetts General's Labtory Agree to Test PrimeC Effects i..
MT
03/27NeuroSense Therapeutics & Massachusetts General Hospital's NeuroEpigenetics Lab to Coll..
PR
03/27NeuroSense Therapeutics & Massachusetts General Hospital's NeuroEpigenetics Lab to Coll..
CI
03/23NeuroSense to Present at the ALS and Alzheimer's Disease at AD/PD™ 2023 Advances..
PR
03/23NeuroSense Announces Year End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,38x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 19,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 329%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alon Ben-Noon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Or Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer
Mark Wayne Leuchtenberger Chairman
Oron Yacoby-Zeevi Chief Scientific Officer
Ferenc Tracik Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.33.61%19
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.95%88 511
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.49%85 911
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.70%36 625
BIONTECH SE-13.69%31 247
BEIGENE, LTD.20.03%27 579
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer