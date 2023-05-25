NeuroSense Therapeutics : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

In May 2023, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ("NeuroSense") entered into a strategic business and scientific collaboration with a leading global biotechnology company that pioneers science and drives innovations for complex and devastating diseases including neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of this agreement, the partner will fund a study exploring PrimeC's effect on specific biomarkers evaluated in PARADIGM, NeuroSense's Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS").

In addition, the partner has been granted the right of first refusal to co-develop and commercialize PrimeC for ALS for a limited period of time immediately following publication of the study results. PARADIGM has completed patient enrollment and is expected to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2023.

