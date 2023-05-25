Advanced search
    NRSN   IL0011809592

NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(NRSN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:50:43 2023-05-24 pm EDT
1.600 USD   -1.85%
NeuroSense Therapeutics : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

05/25/2023 | 09:07am EDT
In May 2023, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. ("NeuroSense") entered into a strategic business and scientific collaboration with a leading global biotechnology company that pioneers science and drives innovations for complex and devastating diseases including neurodegenerative diseases.

Under the terms of this agreement, the partner will fund a study exploring PrimeC's effect on specific biomarkers evaluated in PARADIGM, NeuroSense's Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS").

In addition, the partner has been granted the right of first refusal to co-develop and commercialize PrimeC for ALS for a limited period of time immediately following publication of the study results. PARADIGM has completed patient enrollment and is expected to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the registrant's Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-269306) and Form S-8 (File No. 333-262480), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 13:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 18,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 58,1%
Managers and Directors
Alon Ben-Noon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Or Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer
Mark Wayne Leuchtenberger Chairman
Oron Yacoby-Zeevi Chief Scientific Officer
Ferenc Tracik Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.31.14%19
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.61%85 984
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.21%78 983
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-15.06%28 622
BIONTECH SE-26.05%26 772
GENMAB A/S-3.60%26 726
