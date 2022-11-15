NeuroSense Therapeutics's Stock Jumps on FDA Clearance to Enroll U.S. Patients in ALS Drug Study

By Sabela Ojea

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. jumped Tuesday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) investigational new drug to enroll U.S. patients for its phase 2b Paradigm study.

Shares at 09:32 E.T. are up 17% at $1.85.

The clinical-stage drug development company is studying its drug candidate PrimeC, which has Orphan Drug Designation with the FDA and the European Union and European Economic Area's European Medicines Agency, it said.

The company's PrimeC drug, which is currently enrolling patients in Israel, expects to enroll and dose the first U.S. patients in the next few weeks at ALS centers.

The company also expects to open clinical sites for patient recruitment in the European Union in the coming weeks, it noted.

"PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key ALS mechanisms that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS," NeuroSense Therapeutics said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0954ET