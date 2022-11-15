Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRSN   IL0011809592

NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(NRSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:49 2022-11-15 am EST
1.851 USD   +17.54%
09:54aNeuroSense Therapeutics's Stock Jumps on FDA Clearance to Enroll U.S. Patients in ALS Drug Study
DJ
08:31aNeuroSense Receives FDA Clearance of IND for its ALS Phase 2b Study
PR
10/27NeuroSense Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Leading Neuroscience Conferences
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeuroSense Therapeutics's Stock Jumps on FDA Clearance to Enroll U.S. Patients in ALS Drug Study

11/15/2022 | 09:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. jumped Tuesday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) investigational new drug to enroll U.S. patients for its phase 2b Paradigm study.

Shares at 09:32 E.T. are up 17% at $1.85.

The clinical-stage drug development company is studying its drug candidate PrimeC, which has Orphan Drug Designation with the FDA and the European Union and European Economic Area's European Medicines Agency, it said.

The company's PrimeC drug, which is currently enrolling patients in Israel, expects to enroll and dose the first U.S. patients in the next few weeks at ALS centers.

The company also expects to open clinical sites for patient recruitment in the European Union in the coming weeks, it noted.

"PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key ALS mechanisms that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS," NeuroSense Therapeutics said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0954ET

All news about NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
09:54aNeuroSense Therapeutics's Stock Jumps on FDA Clearance to Enroll U.S. Patients in ALS D..
DJ
08:31aNeuroSense Receives FDA Clearance of IND for its ALS Phase 2b Study
PR
10/27NeuroSense Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Leading Neuroscience Conferences
PR
10/21NeuroSense Therapeutics to Participate in BIO-Europe Partnering Conference on October 2..
PR
10/18NeuroSense Therapeutics Provides CEO's Q3 Update and Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony Remar..
PR
10/12NeuroSense Therapeutics to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell and Host The ALS Combination Therap..
PR
09/28NeuroSense Reports Positive Results From Study of Treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Scl..
MT
09/28NeuroSense Announces Positive PrimeC Pharmacokinetic Study Results & Anticipates Phase ..
PR
09/28NeuroSense Announces Positive PrimeC Pharmacokinetic Study Results & Anticipates Phase ..
CI
09/21NeuroSense Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming U.S. and European ALS Conferences
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -13,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,4 M 18,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,58 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 344%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alon Ben-Noon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Or Eisenberg Chief Financial Officer
Mark Wayne Leuchtenberger Chairman
Oron Yacoby-Zeevi Chief Scientific Officer
Ferenc Tracik Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD.-35.98%18
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.30%79 248
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.36%78 555
BIONTECH SE-37.79%38 973
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-26.50%35 829
GENMAB A/S15.82%27 621