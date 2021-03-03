Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Nevada Copper Corp.    NCU   CA64128F1099

NEVADA COPPER CORP.

(NCU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/03 04:20:04 pm
0.175 CAD   -5.41%
05:30pNevada Copper Announces Director Resignation
GL
03/01TSX rises on commodity-linked boost, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
03/01TSX rises on commodity-linked boost, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nevada Copper Announces Director Resignation

03/03/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YERINGTON, Nev., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) announces that Ricardo De Armas has resigned as a director of the Company, effective March 2, 2021, in order to devote his attention to other professional commitments. The board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. De Armas for his contributions and they wish him success in his future endeavours.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

NEVADA COPPER CORP.
www.nevadacopper.com

Mike Ciricillo, President and CEO

For further information contact:
Rich Matthews, Investor Relations
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 604 757 7179


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NEVADA COPPER CORP.
05:30pNevada Copper Announces Director Resignation
GL
03/01TSX rises on commodity-linked boost, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
03/01TSX rises on commodity-linked boost, upbeat manufacturing data
RE
03/01NEVADA COPPER  : Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
AQ
03/01NEVADA COPPER  : Corporate Presentation - February 2021
PU
02/22TSX falls weighed by inflation concerns
RE
02/22UPDATE : Nevada Copper Drops 17% as Flags Delays at Pumpkin Hollow Project
MT
02/22NEVADA COPPER  : Flags Delays at Pumpkin Hollow Project; Gained 17.5% on Friday
MT
02/16TSX jumps to record high on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
02/16TSX jumps to record high on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45,9 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2020 -23,9 M -18,9 M -18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 338 M 268 M 267 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart NEVADA COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nevada Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEVADA COPPER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Last Close Price 0,19 CAD
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Ciricillo President & Chief Executive Officer
P. André van Niekerk Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Gill Non-Executive Chairman
Dale Raymond Ekmark Chief Operating Officer
Michael M. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEVADA COPPER CORP.27.59%267
ANTOFAGASTA PLC28.64%25 488
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.22.84%15 308
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED55.50%11 734
VEDANTA LIMITED35.87%10 851
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.6.15%10 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ