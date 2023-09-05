Nevada Copper Corp. announced the appointment of Dr. Elaine Dorward-King to the Board of Directors of Nevada Copper effective September 1, 2023. Dr. Dorward-King brings over 30 years of experience, primarily developed in international mining companies including Newmont Mining Corp., Rio Tinto and Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation.

Prior to retiring in 2019, she served as Newmont?s Executive Vice President of Sustainability and External Relations, driving Social and Governance strategies across the global organization. Prior to that she held various leadership roles focused on environmental and sustainability programs for companies in the mining, environmental and chemical sectors. She is currently a director of NovaGold Resources Inc., Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, and Kenmare Resources plc.

Dr. Dorward-King has a B.A. from Maryville College and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Colorado State University.