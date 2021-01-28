Nevada Exploration Inc. Discusses Phase III Drilling at Their South Grass Valley Project with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nevada Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: NVDEF), (TSXV: NGE) ("the Company"), a company that has spent 15 years developing and integrating new hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused, under-cover toolkit specifically to explore for new gold deposits in the more than half of Nevada where the bedrock is hidden beneath post-mineral cover. President of the Company, James Buskard, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Buskard shared that while the Company represents a successful team of international explorers, they are primarily focused in Nevada. "We're going after the second half of Nevada's gold endowment which is hidden under large desert valleys," explained Buskard. "In order to do that, we're integrating some new exploration technology and we're executing on a very large scale," he continued. "We've put together a pipeline of brand new projects all based on the model of going after a new Tier-1, 5+ million ounce Carlin-type gold deposit."

Jolly then commented on the growing interest in Nevada exploration projects, and asked about the investment potential in this space. "Nevada is unique; there is nowhere on the planet right now that produces more gold by area," shared Buskard, adding that industry experts believe there is another 200 million ounces to be discovered under Nevada's valley. "There's been about $2 billion raised in the capital markets for juniors since the summer," he added, noting that the companies with the infrastructure and teams in place have the advantage of being able to execute more quickly. "The other thing we're seeing is that there are a lot of old projects being dusted off," explained Buskard.

"There's a reason that the world's biggest miner, Barrick Gold Corporation, is focusing its efforts on projects that are 5+ million ounces, and a reason we've positioned our exploration program to go after projects that are 5+ million ounces," said Buskard, before elaborating on the importance of considering the teams behind companies in the mining space, as well as the size of their projects, from an investment standpoint.

Buskard then elaborated on the experience and dedication of the Company's team. "Our technical team is led by my colleague Wade Hodges, who has been involved in the discovery of more than 30 million ounces of gold in Nevada," said Buskard. "Wade has had a long involvement in some of the state's most important discoveries," he added. "On the board we have some senior technical oversight from Dr. John Larson," said Buskard, before elaborating on Larson's experience and perspective. "Most recently, we've brought on a Senior Technical Advisor, Simon Griffiths," said Buskard. "He was a member of Barrick's discovery team at Goldrush, which was a very important discovery north of our South Grass Valley project."

Jolly then asked about the upcoming drilling program at the Company's South Grass Valley project. "This is going to be our third phase of drilling at the project," said Buskard, adding that the Company had successful phase one and phase two programs, which allowed the Company to better understand the site's mineral controls. "We're going in for our phase three program to now use this information to follow these mineral controls hopefully to some economic grades," explained Buskard. "This is potentially game changing for the project, and really game changing for the company," he said. "We're all very excited about it."

To close the interview, Buskard expressed his confidence in the potential of the Company and its South Grass Valley project as they enter their third phase of drilling to test for a discovery. "If folks want to get positioned to participate in that sort of success, now is really the chance."

More About Nevada Exploration Inc.

With mature, exposed search spaces seeing falling discovery rates, NGE believes the future of exploration is under cover.

The Company has spent 15 years developing and integrating new hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused, under-cover toolkit specifically to explore for new gold deposits in the more than half of Nevada where the bedrock is hidden beneath post-mineral cover. Nevada's exposed terrains have produced more than 200 Moz of gold, and experts agree there is likely another +200 Moz waiting to be discovered under cover in Nevada.

The Company has completed the world's largest hydrogeochemistry exploration program, focused on north-central Nevada, and is now advancing a portfolio of new projects in the heart of the Cortez (Battle Mountain-Eureka) Trend.

The Company's most-advanced project is South Grass Valley, located south of Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Complex. Based on the Company's work to date at the project, it believes it has discovered a mineral system at South Grass Valley with the architecture and scale to support multiple Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGDs), and the potential to host an entire new district. The Company believes South Grass Valley is one of the most exciting new district-scale, Carlin-type projects in Nevada.

