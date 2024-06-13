Nevada Exploration Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company focused on gold exploration in Nevada. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It owns approximately 35,467 hectares of mineral claims in Saskatchewan. Its projects include South Grass Valley, Kelly Creek, North Grass Valley, Awakening, and others. The South Grass Valley Project is located approximately 50 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Barrick Gold Corp.âs Cortez complex, within the specific region of north-central Nevada known for Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGDs). The Kelly Creek Project is located approximately 40 km north-northwest of Battle Mountain in Humboldt County, Nevada, in the larger Kelly Creek Basin. The Awakening Project is located in Humboldt County, Nevada, 50 km north-northwest of Winnemucca, and approximately 4,000 meters north of the 4.8-million-ounce Sleeper Gold Mine. The North Grass Valley Project is located in Lander County, Nevada.

Sector Gold