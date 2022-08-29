Nevada Exploration : MD&A April 30, 2022 08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 TSXV: NGE OTCQB: NVDEF TABLE OF CONTENTS BACKGROUND ........................................................................................................................................................... 2 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS........................................................................................................................... 2 OVERALL PERFORMANCE ................................................................................................................................... 3 MINERAL PROPERTIES ......................................................................................................................................... 3 South Grass Valley...................................................................................................................... 4 North Grass Valley ..................................................................................................................... 5 Kelly Creek.................................................................................................................................. 6 Awakening................................................................................................................................... 8 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ................................................................................................................................... 9 QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION.......................................................................................................... 11 ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ................................................................................................................. 11 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES ............................................................................................................. 12 COMMITMENTS ....................................................................................................................................................... 12 OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS........................................................................................................... 12 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS...................................................................................................................... 13 OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA............................................................................................................................... 14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK FACTORS...................................................................... 14 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT....................................................................................................................................... 16 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES................................................................................................................................ 16 LIST OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS .................................................................................................................. 16 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES................................................................................................................. 16 DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROLS.............................................. 17 NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ............................................................................... 17 NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. Management Discussion and Analysis - Form 51-102F1 For the Year Ended April 30, 2022 BACKGROUND The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") prepared as of August 26, 2022 should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes thereto. Those audited annual consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar amounts included therein and in the following MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. Statements in this report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information related to Nevada Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "NGE") is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. CONTINUANCE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN The annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022, www.sedar.com, have been prepared on a going-concern basis which presumes the realization of assets and discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statements do not include adjustments to amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue operations. The business of mining and exploring for minerals involves a high degree of risk and there can be no assurance that current exploration programs will result in profitable mining operations. The Company's continued existence is dependent upon the preservation of its interests in the underlying properties, the discovery of economically and recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations, or the ability of the Company to raise additional financing, or alternatively upon the Company's ability to dispose of its interests on an advantageous basis. The Company has not produced revenues from its exploration activities and does not have a regular source of cash flow. The Company will periodically have to raise funds to continue operations and, although it has been successful thus far in doing so there is no assurance it will be able to do so in the future. The Company estimates that it will need additional capital to operate for the upcoming year. On August 26, 2022, the Company announced that it is seeking expressions of interest in the form of equity-based financing, sales of royalty streaming rights, joint venture, option, and other project-basedearn-in agreements, and other proposals. In the absence of securing additional funding, the Company will not be able to pay the upcoming September 1, 2022 claim maintenance fees for a significant portion of its claim holdings, which would result in their forfeiture. Although the Company has taken steps to verify title to the properties on which it is conducting exploration and in which it has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Company's title. Property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements, unregistered claims and noncompliance with regulatory and environmental requirements. There is significant ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the extent and duration of the impacts that it may have on our financial position and results, exploration activities, workers, partners, consultants, suppliers and on global financial markets. The Company has taken measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and is proceeding with its exploration activities, as long as the work environment remains safe. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Nevada Exploration Inc. is a publicly traded junior mineral exploration company whose shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("OTCQB"). The Company is engaged in gold exploration focused in Nevada, USA. The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Pediment Gold LLC are referred to herein collectively as "the Company", "NGE", "our", or "we". Nevada's total gold production to date exceeds 225 million ounces, and its current annual production is approximately 5 million ounces, about the same as that of Canada. Less than half of Nevada's bedrock is exposed in its mountain ranges, and the 225 million ounces of production to date clusters near these exposed bedrock areas. The bedrock and 2 NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. Management Discussion and Analysis - Form 51-102F1 For the Year Ended April 30, 2022 geology beneath the cover in Nevada's valley basins is no different than that exposed in its ranges, and so is deemed to be as prospective. However, these covered areas have seen limited systematic exploration to date because conventional regional-scale geochemical sampling programs are ill-suited to looking under cover. Furthermore, the high cost of conventional drilling has precluded the wide-spread use of drilling as a follow-up prospecting tool to evaluate meaningful numbers of targets from regional-scale exploration. The result is that half of Nevada, the world's highest gold producing jurisdiction by area, remains underexplored. NGE's team has spent the last decade to integrate the use of hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specificregional-scale geochemical exploration program to evaluate Nevada's basins. With innovative technology, NGE has completed the world's largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting approximately 6,000 samples, to evaluate Nevada's covered basins for new gold exploration targets. By integrating hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration methods, NGE is generating and advancing a portfolio of new gold exploration projects. NGE and its exploration partners have now drilled more than 20,000 metres on targets defined by its integrated exploration program, and at several projects have discovered new large hydrothermal systems, with spatial extents covering several square kilometres, defined by system-appropriate alteration in bedrock over significant drill intervals (>30 metres) containing widespread low-level gold (10-100 ppb) and associated trace-element geochemistry consistent with the geologic and geochemical footprints of Nevada's large gold deposits. These are the types of footprints that have yielded multi-million-ounce gold deposits in Nevada, and with these results NGE has demonstrated the validity of its integrated exploration program to discover and advance new high-quality gold targets in otherwise blind settings. By overcoming the challenges and radically reducing the costs of exploring in Nevada's covered basins, NGE is taking meaningful steps to open up this important new space for district-scale exploration. NGE's business model is to create shareholder value by leveraging its properties and technology through generative exploration, joint ventures, and other exploration partnerships with the specific goal of discovering large new Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGDs). OVERALL PERFORMANCE During the year ended April 30, 2022, the Company focused its efforts on advancing its South Grass Valley Project. The Company also continued to maintain its holdings at its Kelly Creek, Grass Valley, and other projects. MINERAL PROPERTIES NGE directly holds unpatented mining claims and other mineral interests in the following primary properties through its wholly owned US subsidiary Pediment Gold LLC: Project NGE Claims OTHER* Total Claims Area (km2) Area (km2) Area (km2) South Grass Valley 701 57.5 - 57.5 North Grass Valley 425 35.5 - 35.5 Kelly Creek 333 23.9 29.3 53.2 Awakening 362 27.5 3.1 30.6 TOTAL 1,821 144.4 29.3 176.80 *Leased private lands and interest in claims on BLM land held by third parties. The majority of the property rights that constitute the Company's resource properties consist of unpatented mining claims for which the Company is required to pay annual claim fees on or before September 1, 2022, to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). The Company's exploration partner at its Kelly Creek project, Austin American 3 NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. Management Discussion and Analysis - Form 51-102F1 For the Year Ended April 30, 2022 Corporation, is responsible for paying the annual BLM claim fees at Kelly Creek. The total cost to pay the annual BLM claim fees to maintain 100% of the Company's claims at its other projects totals approximately USD$300,000. South Grass Valley The South Grass Valley Project is located in Lander County, north-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres south southwest of Nevada Gold Mines's Cortez complex. The Company has a 100% interest in 701 claims (57.5 km2) at South Grass Valley. The South Grass Valley Project is situated proximal to the Cortez (Battle Mountain - Eureka) Trend, within the specific region of north-central Nevada known for CTGDs defined to the west by the western extent of reactive lower-plate carbonate host rocks, and to the east by the eastern limit of unreactive upper plate cap rocks. Within this region, major gold mineralization is associated with areas where rising gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids reacted with the favourable lower-plate host rocks. Two bedrock outcrops spaced 5 km apart at the South Grass Valley Project exhibit CTGD-style alteration and geochemistry within a 700-metre-thick sequence of lower-plate carbonate host rocks immediately below the Roberts Mountains Thrust. Based on gravity and air magnetic geophysics, these favourable host rocks project under relatively shallow cover across a large portion of the project. This large area of favourable geology is intersected by a N-S high- angle fault corridor that projects under the cover from the exposed range front based on mapping and gravity geophysics, providing a potential major conduit to expose the known favourable host rocks to mineralized hydrothermal fluids. Using its hydrogeochemistry exploration technology, from 2012 to 2013 the Company collected groundwater samples across South Grass Valley, and delineated a target defined by elevated concentrations of gold and CTGD trace-element geochemistry. This was an important step for the project, because whereas many earlier groups had recognized the potential to discover new gold deposits in the lower-plate host rocks within South Grass Valley, for the first time, NGE positively delineated a discrete target within the valley defined by elevated concentrations of gold and supporting geochemistry characteristic of CTGDs. From November 2017 to January 2018, NGE completed 69 infill groundwater sampling boreholes at South Grass Valley to follow up on a gold-in-groundwater anomaly identified during its regional-scale, generative program. The objectives of NGE's infill program were to establish the extent, size, and magnitude of the gold-in-groundwater footprint at South Grass Valley and its relationship to the larger prospective geologic setting, and build support for a deeper drilling program. In total, NGE has now completed 135 boreholes across the project area, collecting samples from most boreholes at multiple depths, for a total of 234 groundwater samples. The results of NGE's infill borehole program defined a focused 1,000 x 4,000 metre N-S oriented zone of enriched gold, arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium, and sulfate in groundwater, representing a hydrogeochemistry footprint consistent in size and magnitude (with gold up to +1 ppb) with those seen around Lone Tree and Twin Creeks, large known gold deposits, as well as at NGE's Kelly Creek Project. Importantly, this zone of enrichment is coincident with the projected intersection of the major N-Shigh-angle fault corridor and lower-plate carbonate host rocks known to exist at the project. In March 2018, to build confidence on the extent of the projections of the thick sections of lower plate containing CTGD-style alteration and geochemistry and under cover from where they are exposed in outcrop, Nevada Exploration commissioned a 991 line-kmfixed-wing airborne magnetic survey across the project, covering 124 sq. km. At the regional scale, the results of the survey showed a pronounced NW-SE fabric, consistent with the strike of the fold axes known to control mineralization elsewhere along the Cortez Trend, including at Barrick's Goldrush deposit. At the project scale, the magnetic response across the exposed bedrock areas showed a strong correlation with mapped units, specifically with the higher-magnetic intrusive and volcanic units, and the lower-magnetic carbonate units, which provided confidence in the interpretation of the survey across the covered bedrock areas. Based on the projections of the exposed geology and the survey results, the combined interpretation has resolved the covered portion of the project into separate geologic domains. Most significantly, the survey defined a 15 sq. km magnetic low extending under cover from one of the exposed bedrock outcrops containing a thick sequence of lower- 4 NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. Management Discussion and Analysis - Form 51-102F1 For the Year Ended April 30, 2022 plate carbonate host rocks, which Nevada Exploration believes corroborates the projection of these favourable host rocks beneath the project. This early work strengthened the exploration concept that the project could support a major CTGD, defined by a focused zone of enriched gold in groundwater coincident with the projected intersection of favourable lower-plate carbonate host rocks and a major high-angle fault corridor. Based on the size of target, the Company believed it to be both large enough to support a district-scale mineral system, as well as suitably constrained to proceed with a stratigraphic orientation drilling program. From October 2018 through September 2019, Nevada Exploration completed a series of relatively deep, wide-spaced diamond core drill holes to collect stratigraphic and geologic information across a more than 3.5 kilometre-long corridor through the project. Based on the results of the core drilling, the Company believes it has discovered a Carlin- type mineral system at South Grass Valley with the architecture and scale to support an entire new district. To continue to advance and de-risk this still early-stage project, the Company's next focus was to establish the major geologic controls for mineralization at the project to guide its search for potentially economic deposits, and for this the Company needed to improve the resolution of its geologic model by adding considerably more drill holes. To maximize the number of additional drill holes, for this second round of drilling the Company changed to less- expensive RC drilling; and to guide the distribution of these holes it chose to cluster them in four discrete target areas, each of which represented places within the district that already showed promise in terms of their specific geologic settings, and that were also supported by elevated gold and Carlin-type pathfinder geochemistry in multiple sample mediums. From January to April 2020, the Company completed 17 new RC drill holes for a total of approximately 5,000 metres. By integrating the results and geologic information from the RC drill holes and initial core holes, with the mapping and data from our geophysical surveys, the Company believes it has established the primary source for the mineralized hydrothermal fluids responsible for the Carlin-type features at the project, namely a regional-scalehigh-angle structural feature that the Company has named the Water Canyon structural corridor. Based on the intensity and zonation of the alteration, gold, and pathfinder concentrations there is strong evidence that the secondary, lateral movement of the fluids through the district was stratigraphically controlled within a Cambrian-aged limey mudstone (the "Clm Unit"). With a handle on what the Company believes are both the primary and secondary controls for the mineralized hydrothermal fluid flow through the district, its focus has narrowed to where the Clm Unit dips closer to the Water Canyon structural corridor, representing a geologically constrained target called East Golden Gorge. To test East Golden Gorge for Carlin-type mineralization the Company has begun a program of carefully targeted core holes to sample the full thickness of the Clm Unit along a three-and-a-half-kilometre length of the target. North Grass Valley The North Grass Valley Project is located in Lander County, Nevada at the northwestern end of Grass Valley, a 924 km2 valley basin which continues south from Nevada Gold Mines's Cortez Complex, one of the world's largest and lowest cost gold mines. The Company has a 100% interest in 425 claims (35.5 km2) at North Grass Valley. Since 2011, NGE has been exploring for new CTGDs in Grass Valley using its hydrogeochemistry exploration technology. With this integrated approach, NGE has identified a 16 km (10 mi) by 5 km (3 mi) target at North Grass Valley defined by elevated concentrations of gold and gold-related trace element geochemistry in groundwater. In addition to completing a detailed hydrogeochemistry program, NGE and a former partner's work to date has also included: vegetation and soil geochemistry (including soil gas mercury); the acquisition and reprocessing of two historical seismic geophysical lines; geologic mapping; a gravity geophysical survey; one stratigraphic orientation drill hole; and geochemical analysis of approximately 2,400 metres of drill cuttings obtained from seven historical (2005 to 2008) geothermal exploration drill holes. NGE's exploration team is continuing to update its geologic model with ongoing field mapping activities and 3D compilation and interpretation of its comprehensive exploration datasets. With this work, NGE believes it has established evidence that the complex structural controls associated with the Cortez mine to the north are also present

