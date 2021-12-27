Nevada Exploration : October 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
TSXV: NGE
OTCQB: NVDEF
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
AS AT
October 31,
April 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,372,721
$
1,026,796
Accounts receivable (Note 3)
17,991
19,254
Prepaid expenses (Note 4)
1,883,113
288,037
Short term investments (Note 5)
37,306
40,119
Total current assets
3,311,131
1,374,206
Non-current assets
Equipment and intangible assets (Note 7)
183,905
202,903
Deposits and bonds (Note 9)
73,420
72,925
Total non-current assets
257,325
275,828
Total assets
$
3,568,456
$
1,650,034
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 10)
Equity
Capital stock (Note 11)
Reserves
Deficit
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
Nature of operations, continuance of operations and going concern (Note 1) Commitments (Notes 8 and 13)
Events after the reporting period (Note 16)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on: December 16, 2021
$
87,481
$
502,576
34,373,089 31,767,966
7,159,575 5,117,687
(38,051,689) (35,738,195)
3,480,975 1,147,458
$ 3,568,456 $ 1,650,034
"Wade Hodges"
Director
"Dennis Higgs"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Amortization (Note 7)
$
35,476
$
21,155
$
65,770
$
43,254
Equipment and vehicles
9,937
(3,799)
14,927
(3,567)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 8)
606,630
235,536
1,300,713
245,054
Filing fees
28,326
7,646
40,310
12,258
Foreign exchange
5,602
1,788
9,397
4,133
Interest and bank charges
499
744
1,375
1,450
Investor relations
70,745
21,212
197,015
44,927
Office expenses and other
68,558
9,269
154,286
29,069
Professional fees and consultants (Note 6)
54,460
50,384
111,303
100,614
Rent
44,847
37,432
76,270
67,273
Salaries (Note 6)
81,516
109,569
163,789
184,445
Share-based payments (Note 6 and 11)
85,751
254,371
169,081
295,198
Travel
6,330
(2)
6,471
(41)
Total operating expenses
(1,098,677)
(745,305)
(2,310,707)
(1,024,067)
OTHER ITEMS
Interest income
25
44
25
72
Loss on sale of equipment (Note 7)
-
(1,793)
-
(1,793)
Unrealized gain on short term investments (Note 5)
2,827
1,700
(2,812)
8,504
Total other items
2,852
(49)
(2,787)
6,783
Net loss for the period
(1,095,825)
(745,354)
(2,313,494)
(1,017,284)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation adjustment
(42,019)
(2,962)
(22,713)
(7,754)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,137,844)
$
(748,316)
$
(2,336,207)
$
(1,025,038)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
131,762,560
104,374,816
159,006,213
103,445,854
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Capital Stock
Reserves
Shares
Amount
Options
Warrants
Currency
Total
Total
(Note 11)
(Note 11)
(Note 11)
(Note 11)
Translation
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
Balance, May 1, 2020
101,874,816
$
29,626,721
$
1,807,808
$
1,615,982
$
(25,385)
$
3,398,405
$
(32,892,546)
$
132,580
Private placements
2,500,000
500,000
-
-
-
-
-
500,000
Relative fair value of unit warrants issued
-
(84,552)
-
84,552
-
84,552
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
295,198
-
-
295,198
-
295,198
Share issuance costs
-
(8,642)
-
-
-
-
-
(8,642)
Options expired/forfeited
-
-
(272,119)
-
-
(272,119)
272,119
-
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(7,754)
(7,754)
-
(7,754)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,017,284)
(1,017,284)
Balance, October 31, 2020
104,374,816
$
30,033,527
$
1,830,887
$
1,700,534
$
(33,139)
$
3,498,282
$
(33,637,711)
$
(105,902)
Balance, May 1, 2021
131,762,560
$
31,767,966
$
1,901,709
$
3,259,287
$
(43,309)
$
5,117,687
$
(35,738,195)
$
1,147,458
Private placements
36,538,460
4,750,000
-
-
-
-
-
4,750,000
Relative fair value of unit warrants issued
-
(1,616,517)
-
1,616,517
-
1,616,517
-
-
Finder's shares
320,600
41,678
-
-
-
-
41,678
Finder`s warrants
-
(157,073)
-
157,073
157,073
-
-
Warrants expired
-
26,594
-
(26,594)
-
(26,594)
-
-
Revaluation of warrants on extension
-
(148,524)
-
148,524
-
148,524
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
169,081
-
-
169,081
-
169,081
Share issuance costs
-
(291,035)
-
-
-
-
-
(291,035)
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(22,713)
(22,713)
-
(22,713)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,313,494)
(2,313,494)
Balance, October 31, 2021
168,621,620
$
34,373,089
$
2,070,790
$
5,154,807
$
(66,022)
$
7,159,575
$
(38,051,689)
$
(3,480,975)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nevada Exploration Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:26:06 UTC.