Nevada Exploration : October 31, 2021

12/27/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

TSXV: NGE

OTCQB: NVDEF

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

AS AT

October 31,

April 30,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,372,721

$

1,026,796

Accounts receivable (Note 3)

17,991

19,254

Prepaid expenses (Note 4)

1,883,113

288,037

Short term investments (Note 5)

37,306

40,119

Total current assets

3,311,131

1,374,206

Non-current assets

Equipment and intangible assets (Note 7)

183,905

202,903

Deposits and bonds (Note 9)

73,420

72,925

Total non-current assets

257,325

275,828

Total assets

$

3,568,456

$

1,650,034

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 10)

Equity

Capital stock (Note 11)

Reserves

Deficit

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

Nature of operations, continuance of operations and going concern (Note 1) Commitments (Notes 8 and 13)

Events after the reporting period (Note 16)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on: December 16, 2021

$

87,481

$

502,576

34,373,089 31,767,966

7,159,575 5,117,687

(38,051,689) (35,738,195)

3,480,975 1,147,458

$ 3,568,456 $ 1,650,034

"Wade Hodges"

Director

"Dennis Higgs"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

ended

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Amortization (Note 7)

$

35,476

$

21,155

$

65,770

$

43,254

Equipment and vehicles

9,937

(3,799)

14,927

(3,567)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 8)

606,630

235,536

1,300,713

245,054

Filing fees

28,326

7,646

40,310

12,258

Foreign exchange

5,602

1,788

9,397

4,133

Interest and bank charges

499

744

1,375

1,450

Investor relations

70,745

21,212

197,015

44,927

Office expenses and other

68,558

9,269

154,286

29,069

Professional fees and consultants (Note 6)

54,460

50,384

111,303

100,614

Rent

44,847

37,432

76,270

67,273

Salaries (Note 6)

81,516

109,569

163,789

184,445

Share-based payments (Note 6 and 11)

85,751

254,371

169,081

295,198

Travel

6,330

(2)

6,471

(41)

Total operating expenses

(1,098,677)

(745,305)

(2,310,707)

(1,024,067)

OTHER ITEMS

Interest income

25

44

25

72

Loss on sale of equipment (Note 7)

-

(1,793)

-

(1,793)

Unrealized gain on short term investments (Note 5)

2,827

1,700

(2,812)

8,504

Total other items

2,852

(49)

(2,787)

6,783

Net loss for the period

(1,095,825)

(745,354)

(2,313,494)

(1,017,284)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation adjustment

(42,019)

(2,962)

(22,713)

(7,754)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,137,844)

$

(748,316)

$

(2,336,207)

$

(1,025,038)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

131,762,560

104,374,816

159,006,213

103,445,854

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Capital Stock

Reserves

Shares

Amount

Options

Warrants

Currency

Total

Total

(Note 11)

(Note 11)

(Note 11)

(Note 11)

Translation

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

Balance, May 1, 2020

101,874,816

$

29,626,721

$

1,807,808

$

1,615,982

$

(25,385)

$

3,398,405

$

(32,892,546)

$

132,580

Private placements

2,500,000

500,000

-

-

-

-

-

500,000

Relative fair value of unit warrants issued

-

(84,552)

-

84,552

-

84,552

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

295,198

-

-

295,198

-

295,198

Share issuance costs

-

(8,642)

-

-

-

-

-

(8,642)

Options expired/forfeited

-

-

(272,119)

-

-

(272,119)

272,119

-

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(7,754)

(7,754)

-

(7,754)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,017,284)

(1,017,284)

Balance, October 31, 2020

104,374,816

$

30,033,527

$

1,830,887

$

1,700,534

$

(33,139)

$

3,498,282

$

(33,637,711)

$

(105,902)

Balance, May 1, 2021

131,762,560

$

31,767,966

$

1,901,709

$

3,259,287

$

(43,309)

$

5,117,687

$

(35,738,195)

$

1,147,458

Private placements

36,538,460

4,750,000

-

-

-

-

-

4,750,000

Relative fair value of unit warrants issued

-

(1,616,517)

-

1,616,517

-

1,616,517

-

-

Finder's shares

320,600

41,678

-

-

-

-

41,678

Finder`s warrants

-

(157,073)

-

157,073

157,073

-

-

Warrants expired

-

26,594

-

(26,594)

-

(26,594)

-

-

Revaluation of warrants on extension

-

(148,524)

-

148,524

-

148,524

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

169,081

-

-

169,081

-

169,081

Share issuance costs

-

(291,035)

-

-

-

-

-

(291,035)

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(22,713)

(22,713)

-

(22,713)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,313,494)

(2,313,494)

Balance, October 31, 2021

168,621,620

$

34,373,089

$

2,070,790

$

5,154,807

$

(66,022)

$

7,159,575

$

(38,051,689)

$

(3,480,975)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nevada Exploration Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,35 M -2,62 M -2,62 M
Net cash 2021 1,07 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Nevada Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wade A. Hodges Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Buskard President
Christina Blacker Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lyle Higgs Chairman
John E. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC.-36.67%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.60%47 566
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.90%33 058
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.80%23 775
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.07%19 077
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.67%14 176