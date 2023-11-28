Nevada King Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, United States of America. The Company operates through the mineral exploration and evaluation segment. District-scale projects in its portfolio include the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Ely, the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Minesâ large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and the Iron Point project, located 35 km east of Winnemucca, Nevada. The Company's other projects include Buffalo Valley Gold Project, Hilltop South Gold Project, Crescent Valley Au Project, Cedars Carico Lake Gold Project, Kobeh Valley Gold Project and Evana Gold & Vanadium Project. Its Atlanta Gold Mine and lode claims are located in Lincoln County, Nevada. It owns unpatented lode claims located in the Iron Point mining district, in Humboldt County, Nevada.