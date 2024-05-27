Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, announces that on May 10, 2024 and May 24, 2024, an aggregate of 27,575,240 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of NOP at a price of $0.10 have expired in accordance with the applicable provisions of the warrant certificates related thereto.

In addition, as a result of the expiration of the 27,575,240 warrants outstanding since 2022, NOP is providing the below updated capitalization table on a fully diluted basis.

Total issued and outstanding common shares 44,627,705 Total options outstanding 4,325,000 Total warrants outstanding 7,722,465 Total issued and outstanding - Fully Diluted

56,675,170

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: robin@dowgroup.ca

