Nevada Zinc : MDA FY 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 APRIL 28, 2022 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Introduction The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Nevada Zinc Corporation ("Nevada Zinc", or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2021. This MD&A was written to comply with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the financial information contained in this MD&A are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. Information contained herein is presented as at April 28, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Nevada Zinc's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Company and its operations can be obtained from the offices of the Company or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements Assumptions Risk factors Nevada Zinc's Lone Mountain property may contain economic deposits of zinc and other base metals and the Company may economically produce zinc sulfate from the deposit. Financing will be available for future development and exploration of Nevada Zinc's Lone Mountain deposit; the actual results of Nevada Zinc's development studies will be favourable; the deposit's mineralized material will be suitable for making zinc chemicals, operating, and development costs will not exceed Nevada Zinc's expectations; the Company will be able to retain and attract skilled staff; all requisite regulatory and governmental approvals will be received on a timely basis upon terms acceptable to Nevada Zinc, and economic conditions are favourable to Nevada Zinc; the off-take price for zinc based micronutrient products will be favourable to Nevada Zinc; no title disputes exist or will exist with respect to the Company's properties. Availability of financing for Nevada Zinc's development and exploration activities; zinc chemicals off-take price volatility; market penetration; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; changes in economic conditions; the Company's ability to retain and attract skilled staff. The Company will be able to carry out anticipated business plans, including the funding of development studies and exploration costs on its Lone Mountain property. The development and operating activities of the Company for the twelve month period ending April 30, 2023, and the funding of the costs associated therewith will be funded from the Company's equity raises; the Company will be able to retain and attract skilled staff; all applicable regulatory and governmental approvals for exploration and development projects and other operations will be received on a timely basis upon terms acceptable to Nevada Zinc; the Company will not be adversely affected by market competition; the price of zinc chemicals will be favourable to Nevada Zinc; no title disputes exist with respect to Nevada Zinc's Lone Mountain property. Timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; zinc chemical price volatility, changes in equity markets; the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data and confirming title to acquired properties; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; changes in economic conditions; the Company may be unable to retain and attract skilled staff; receipt of applicable permits. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Nevada Zinc's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustivelist of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nevada Zinc's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Description of Business Nevada Zinc is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the exploration and development of its high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit located near Eureka, Nevada. The Company has a 100% ownership interest in the Lone Mountain zinc property comprised of a lease agreement (the "Lease Agreement") assigned to the Company on June 16, 2014. The Lease Agreement applies to 176 claims in Eureka County, Nevada. Under the terms of the Lease Agreement, Nevada Zinc has the right to continually lease the property for an initial 20 year term, subject to lease extensions at the end of the initial lease term and the end of subsequent lease extensions at the option of the Company. On September 30, 2015, the Company announced the purchase of the historic Mountain View Mine property that was, to that point, completely surrounded by other claims held by the Company. The Mountain View Mine property is comprised of a single patented mineral claim where historic mining operations took place more than 50 years ago. As a result of the transactions described above, plus additional staking of 26 unpatented mining claims, the Company now controls 202 claims with the Lone Mountain property now aggregating to more than 4,000 acres in one of the world's top ranked mining jurisdictions. Nevada Zinc released its initial inferred resource in July 2018, and in June 2019, the Company announced positive preliminary economic assessment results for the production of zinc concentrate from its Lone Mountain zinc deposit. Nevada Zinc is now actively assessing the potential to economically produce zinc chemicals for the US agricultural industry from its Lone Mountain high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit. This potentially represents to the Company a superior economic alternative to producing and selling zinc concentrate for the production of zinc metal. In March 2021, Nevada Zinc announced the engagement of Hazen Research, Inc. ("Hazen"), Golden, Colorado, to conduct a multiphase pilot program to determine if the Company can economically produce zinc sulfate monohydrate, a micronutrient zinc-based fertilizer and animal feed from its Lone Mountain high-grade zinc carbonate-oxide deposit. The program's scope is to develop a process flowsheet using representative bulk sample material from the Lone Mountain zinc project site to produce commercial grade zinc sulfate monohydrate product samples, and to provide process plant capital and operating cost estimates. In September 2021, the Company announced that Hazen had successfully produced bench scale high-grade zinc sulfate monohydrate from the Company's Lone Mountain zinc carbonate-oxide deposit. This was one of the key objectives of the Hazen pilot program. In February 2022, the Company closed a private placement in the amount of $750,000 with a portion of the proceeds allocated to funding the completion of the Hazen pilot program. In April 2022, Hazen had acquired the equipment necessary to commence a bulk operation designed to produce approximately 150 lbs. of commercial grade high-purity zinc sulfate monohydrate followed by the cost analysis of the process flowsheet's capital and operating costs. The Hazen pilot program is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. Overall Performance The Company had consolidated exploration and acquisition costs of $353,280 and an operating loss of $962,106 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to exploration and acquisition costs of $125,574 and an operating loss of $468,457 for the year ended December 31, 2020. On a consolidated basis, the Company had total assets of $58,232 (the Company expenses all of its exploration and acquisition costs), total liabilities of $842,754 and a total shareholders' deficiency of $784,522 as at December 31, 2021, compared to total assets of $35,149, total liabilities of $794,508 and a total shareholders' deficiency of $759,359 as at December 31, 2020. The Company's total liabilities consist solely of it's total current liabilities. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had current assets of $36,859 compared to current assets of $13,776 as at December 31, 2020, and current liabilities of $842,754 as at December 31, 2021, compared to current liabilities of $794,508 as at December 31, 2020, resulting in a working capital deficit of $805,895 as at December 31, 2021, compared to a working capital deficit of $780,732 as at December 31, 2020. When related party amounts owed to Olive Resource Capital Inc. ("Olive") (formerly Norvista Capital Corporation ("Norvista")) and its affiliates are excluded, current liabilities as at December 31, 2021, are reduced to $445,291 and the working capital deficit is reduced to $408,432. Similarly, as at December 31, 2020, current liabilities and working capital deficit are reduced to $412,045 and $398,269, respectively. On February 14, 2022, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement in the amount of $750,000. Significant Developments On July 13, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with Cameron Chemicals, Inc. ("Cameron"). Cameron is a leading US producer and distributor of granular micronutrients for the agricultural, turf, and horticultural industries with manufacturing facilities in the states of Virginia, Michigan and Washington. Under the terms of the Agreement, Nevada Zinc and Cameron are expected to work together to establish a range of zinc based micronutrient products to be produced by the Company and marketed by Cameron. Distribution networks in the US, Canada, Southeast Asia, Korea and South America have been developed by Cameron over the past three decades. At this time, subject to completing production process evaluation studies, Nevada Zinc's annual production is projected to be up to 25,000 tonnes of zinc based micronutrient products. Based upon this annual production rate, Lone Mountain's life of mine is expected to be in the range of 15 to 20 years based upon the Company's current resource estimate. The goals and objectives of the Agreement are to result in Nevada Zinc becoming a sustainable, reliable, long-term, "Made-in-America" producer of consistent quality zinc chemical products by leveraging the strategic location and quality of the Company's Lone Mountain zinc oxide deposit as well as leveraging the 30 plus years of marketing and production expertise of the Cameron team. As contemplated in the Agreement, concurrent with a positive construction decision the Company would enter into a definitive off-take agreement with Cameron whereby Cameron is expected to purchase 100% of Nevada Zinc's annual production during the initial term of the off-take agreement. On February 1, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its upsized non-brokered private placement Pursuant to the financing the Company issued 7,142,857 common shares at a price of $0.07 per common share and 2,777,777 common shares at a price of $0.09 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $750,000. No warrants were issued or finders' fees paid in connection with the private placement. Officers and directors of Nevada Zinc subscribed for 25% of the financing.

