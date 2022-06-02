Log in
    NZN   CA64151W1023

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION

(NZN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/31 03:38:00 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD    0.00%
NEVADA ZINC : Nzn q1 2022 mda
PU
NEVADA ZINC : Nzn q1 2022 fs
PU
Nevada Zinc Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Nevada Zinc : NZN Q1 2022 FS

06/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT
NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice to Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nevada Zinc Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

$

493,322

Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)

$

31,664

Marketable securities (note 5)

192

264

Amounts receivable and other assets (note 6)

11,136

4,931

Non-current assets

504,650

36,859

21,373

Reclamation bond

21,373

Total assets

$

526,023

$

58,232

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Current liabilities

$

317,126

Amounts payable and other liabilities (notes 7 and 12)

$

445,291

Amounts payable to related party (note 12)

65,227

397,463

Total liabilities

382,353

842,754

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

13,662,284

Share capital (note 8)

12,692,487

Reserves (notes 10 and 11)

592,405

667,250

Deficit

(14,111,019)

(14,144,259)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

143,670

(784,522)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

$

526,023

$

58,232

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Contingencies (note 16)

Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Eugene Lee", Director

(Signed) "Donald Christie", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

- 1 -

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating expenses

$

65,023

Exploration, acquisition and development costs (note 14)

$

-

General and administrative (note 13)

132,665

317,134

Operating loss before the following items

(197,688)

(317,134)

Gain on settlement of debt

-

11,449

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (note 5)

(72)

180

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(197,760)

$

(305,505)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 9)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

90,511,398

81,115,113

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities

$

(197,760)

Net loss for the period

$

(305,505)

Adjustments for:

72

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (note 5)

(180)

Share-based payments

-

175,500

Gain on settlement of debt

-

(11,449)

Non-cash working capital items:

(6,205)

Amounts receivable and other assets

(26,614)

Amounts payable and other liabilities

(70,565)

(42,917)

Amounts payable to related party

-

15,000

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

(274,458)

(196,165)

Financing activities

736,116

Issuance of common shares (net of issuance costs) (note 8(b))

750,000

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

736,116

750,000

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

461,658

553,835

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

31,664

8,001

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

493,322

$

561,836

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:

$

492,871

Cash

$

561,385

Cash equivalents

451

451

$

493,322

$

561,836

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share

capital

Reserves

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

$11,942,487

$

1,376,811

$ (14,078,657)

$

(759,359)

Issuance of common shares (note 8(b)(i))

750,000

-

-

750,000

Share-based payments (note 11(i))

-

175,500

-

175,500

Net loss for the period

-

-

(305,505)

(305,505)

Balance, March 31, 2021

$12,692,487

$

1,552,311

$ (14,384,162)

$

(139,364)

Balance, December 31, 2021

$12,692,487

$

667,250

$ (14,144,259)

$

(784,522)

Private placement financing (net of issuance costs) (note 8(b)(ii))

736,116

-

-

736,116

Issuance of common shares for settlement of debt (note 8(b)(iii))

389,836

-

-

389,836

Expiry of stock options

-

(231,000)

231,000

-

Warrants issued under unit offering (note 8(b)(ii))

(156,155)

156,155

-

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

(197,760)

(197,760)

Balance, March 31, 2022

$13,662,284

$

592,405

$ (14,111,019)

$

143,670

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements. - 4 -

Disclaimer

Nevada Zinc Corp. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
