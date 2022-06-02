Nevada Zinc : NZN Q1 2022 FS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nevada Zinc Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Nevada Zinc Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
$
493,322
Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)
$
31,664
Marketable securities (note 5)
192
264
Amounts receivable and other assets (note 6)
11,136
4,931
Non-current assets
504,650
36,859
21,373
Reclamation bond
21,373
Total assets
$
526,023
$
58,232
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Current liabilities
$
317,126
Amounts payable and other liabilities (notes 7 and 12)
$
445,291
Amounts payable to related party (note 12)
65,227
397,463
Total liabilities
382,353
842,754
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
13,662,284
Share capital (note 8)
12,692,487
Reserves (notes 10 and 11)
592,405
667,250
Deficit
(14,111,019)
(14,144,259)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
143,670
(784,522)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
$
526,023
$
58,232
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Contingencies (note 16)
Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Eugene Lee", Director
(Signed) "Donald Christie", Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Nevada Zinc Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating expenses
$
65,023
Exploration, acquisition and development costs (note 14)
$
-
General and administrative (note 13)
132,665
317,134
Operating loss before the following items
(197,688)
(317,134)
Gain on settlement of debt
-
11,449
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (note 5)
(72)
180
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(197,760)
$
(305,505)
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 9)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
90,511,398
81,115,113
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Nevada Zinc Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
(197,760)
Net loss for the period
$
(305,505)
Adjustments for:
72
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (note 5)
(180)
Share-based payments
-
175,500
Gain on settlement of debt
-
(11,449)
Non-cash working capital items:
(6,205)
Amounts receivable and other assets
(26,614)
Amounts payable and other liabilities
(70,565)
(42,917)
Amounts payable to related party
-
15,000
Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities
(274,458)
(196,165)
Financing activities
736,116
Issuance of common shares (net of issuance costs) (note 8(b))
750,000
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities
736,116
750,000
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
461,658
553,835
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
31,664
8,001
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
493,322
$
561,836
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
$
492,871
Cash
$
561,385
Cash equivalents
451
451
$
493,322
$
561,836
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Nevada Zinc Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share
capital
Reserves
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
$11,942,487
$
1,376,811
$ (14,078,657)
$
(759,359)
Issuance of common shares (note 8(b)(i))
750,000
-
-
750,000
Share-based payments (note 11(i))
-
175,500
-
175,500
Net loss for the period
-
-
(305,505)
(305,505)
Balance, March 31, 2021
$12,692,487
$
1,552,311
$ (14,384,162)
$
(139,364)
Balance, December 31, 2021
$12,692,487
$
667,250
$ (14,144,259)
$
(784,522)
Private placement financing (net of issuance costs) (note 8(b)(ii))
736,116
-
-
736,116
Issuance of common shares for settlement of debt (note 8(b)(iii))
389,836
-
-
389,836
Expiry of stock options
-
(231,000)
231,000
-
Warrants issued under unit offering (note 8(b)(ii))
(156,155)
156,155
-
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
(197,760)
(197,760)
Balance, March 31, 2022
$13,662,284
$
592,405
$ (14,111,019)
$
143,670
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.