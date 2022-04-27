NevGold : Audited Financial Statements - 2021

NEVGOLD CORP.

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and period from incorporation on October 27, 2020 to December 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NEVGOLD CORP.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Nevgold Corp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise:  the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021;  the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the year then ended;  the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended;  the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the year then ended; and  the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that Nevgold Corp. is still in the exploration stage and, as such, the Company has not yet generated positive cash flows from its operating activities, that no revenue has been yet generated and that the Company has an accumulated deficit and as at December 31, 2021. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matter

The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period from incorporation on October 27, 2020 to December 31, 2020 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those consolidated financial statements on March 9, 2021.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.



Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.



Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.



Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.



Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.



Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Sukjhit Gill.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

April 22, 2022

NEVGOLD CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

NoteDecember 31, 2021 $

Assets Current assets: Cash Receivable Prepaid expense

.

Non-current assets: Prepaid expense Property and equipment Right of use assets

Exploration and evaluation assets Reclamation bond

Total assetsLiabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Lease obligation, current

Non-current liabilities: Lease obligation, non-current Total liabilities

2,757,793 123,311 21,338 2,902,442

December 31, 2020 $

1 - - 1

393,439

-5 8 6 7

45,716 299,563 7,432,226 33,597

11,106,983

- - - - 1

307,062

7,500

8

46,175 353,237

- 7,500

8

255,325 608,562

- 7,500

Shareholders' equity: Share capital

Reserve

Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficits

Total shareholders' equity

9 9

10,274,114

3,160,060

(33,861)

1 - -

(2,901,892)

10,498,421

(7,500) (7,499)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,106,983

1

Commitments

15

These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on April 22, 2022. They are signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

"Brandon Bonifacio"

Director, President and CEO

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

1