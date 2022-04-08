Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NevGold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAU   CA6415361071

NEVGOLD CORP.

(NAU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/07 03:58:48 pm EDT
0.7000 CAD   -14.63%
03:49aNEVGOLD : Corporate Presentation
PU
04/06Nevgold Up 6.7% as Limousine Butte Drilling Shows Widespread Gold Mineralization
MT
04/06PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : Nevgold intercepts 0.86 g/t oxide au over 175.2 meters and 0.83 g/t oxide au over 126.2 meters at limousine butte
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NevGold : Corporate Presentation

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT




Corporate Presentation

(TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50)

April 2022

Finding the next multi-million-ounce deposit in Nevada and British Columbia

Right Team, Right Place, Right Time, Right Way

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, risks associated with the effects of the COVID-19 virus, and the financial markets generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The technical information contained in this corporate presentation has been reviewed and approved by Derick Unger, CPG, Chief Geologist of NevGold. Mr. Unger is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Why NevGold?

1

Three advanced-stage, district-scale projects in two premier jurisdictions (Nevada & B.C.)

  • Acquired the past-producing Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects from McEwen Mining for less than US$7/oz Au

  • Leveraging +US$50M in historical exploration work

  • Exceptional near-surface oxide gold resource expansion and exploration potential

  • 2

    Highly seasoned Executive Team/Board with a proven track record in Nevada

    Investment Highlights

  • Over 175 years of combined experience

    Proven track record of project advancement in Nevada (exploration, studies, permitting, and construction)

3

Strong balance sheet and tight capital structure with strong insider ownership

  • Shares outstanding of only ~50M

  • Fully-funded to aggressively explore projects for the next 12 months

  • Insiders own over ~50% of shares outstanding

Clear path to +1M ozs of near-surface oxide gold resources in Nevada Targeting multi-million ounce deposits by unlocking exploration upside Substantial re-rating potential

Highly Prospective Property Portfolio

NevGold controls three promising district-scale assets in top-tier jurisdictions

Limousine Butte (Nevada, U.S)

  • Carlin-style deposit with historical resource of 292K oz Au (0.77 g/t Au)

  • Hosts the past-producing Golden Butte mine (produced 91K oz Au of near-surface oxide gold from 1989-1990)

  • Exceptional resource expansion potential

Cedar Wash (Nevada, U.S)

  • Promising gold-silver project with significant exploration upside

  • Comparable geology to the nearby Goldstrike Project (~1.2M oz Au at 0.49 g/t Au) in Utah (~20 km away)

  • Extensive gold-in-soil anomaly extending over 2 km

Ptarmigan (B.C., Canada)

  • High-grade silver-gold-copper project centered on the historically silver-rich Ptarmigan Mine

  • Hosts silver rich, high-grade polymetallic epithermal veins and manto style massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization

  • Past drilling has returned bonanza-grade intercepts (+2,315 g/t Ag, 37.3 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu)

Limousine Butte

Asset Summary

Project Summary (100%-owned)

Property Size

  • 821 unpatented mining claims on BLM ground covering ~67 km2 in Ely, Nevada

Access

  • ~104 km northeast of Ely

  • Via paved state highway (85 km) and county-maintained gravel road (19 km)

Historical Exploration Work

  • Significant exploration work completed on the property to-date - ~US$47M to replicate historical work on exploration and drilling

  • Historical resource remains open along strike and at depth

Historical Open Pit Production

  • Produced ~91,000 oz of near-surface oxide gold at the Golden Butte mine from 1989-1990

2022 Exploration Highlights

  • Key high-grade, oxide gold drill intercepts:

    • - 61.6m @ 2.19 g/t Au oxide including 11.6m @ 8.51 g/t Au oxide (Resurrection Ridge)

    • - 175.2m @ 0.86 g/t Au oxide Including 58.2m @ 2.13 g/t Au oxide (Cadillac Valley)

    • - 126.2m @ 0.83 g/t Au oxide (Cadillac Valley)

Royalties2

  • 2.5% Franco-Nevada

  • 0.5% McEwen Mining

Property Map

Historical Resource (0.41 g/t Au cut-off)1

Category

Tonnage

(Mt)

Grade (g/t Au)

Contained (K oz Au)

Measured & Indicated

9.6

0.78

241

Inferred

2.2

0.70

51

Total

11.8

0.77

292

  • 1. Limousine Butte historical resource estimate information is from a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Limousine Butte Project, White Pine County, Nevada" with an effective date of July 1, 2009.

  • 2. Royalties on a select group of four claims includes 1% to Amselco and 2.5% to Teck Resources. The Teck Royalty is unrecorded and the enforceability of the royalty is in question as it went through a previous bankruptcy via Alta Gold Corp.

Disclaimer

NevGold Corp. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,7 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart NEVGOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
NevGold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brandon Bonifacio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Thomas McKnight CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Giulio T. Bonifacio Non-Executive Chairman
Victor Harvey Bradley Independent Director
Gregory M. French Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEVGOLD CORP.66.67%28
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.06%193 020
RIO TINTO PLC24.45%132 120
GLENCORE PLC37.27%87 839
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.90%63 073
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%48 295