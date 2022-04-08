NevGold : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50)

April 2022

Finding the next multi-million-ounce deposit in Nevada and British Columbia

Right Team, Right Place, Right Time, Right Way

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, risks associated with the effects of the COVID-19 virus, and the financial markets generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The technical information contained in this corporate presentation has been reviewed and approved by Derick Unger, CPG, Chief Geologist of NevGold. Mr. Unger is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Why NevGold?

1 Three advanced-stage, district-scale projects in two premier jurisdictions (Nevada & B.C.)

• Acquired the past-producing Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects from McEwen Mining for less than US$7/oz Au

• Leveraging +US$50M in historical exploration work

• Exceptional near-surface oxide gold resource expansion and exploration potential

2 Highly seasoned Executive Team/Board with a proven track record in Nevada Investment• Highlights

• Over 175 years of combined experience Proven track record of project advancement in Nevada (exploration, studies, permitting, and construction)

3 Strong balance sheet and tight capital structure with strong insider ownership

• Shares outstanding of only ~50M

• Fully-funded to aggressively explore projects for the next 12 months • Insiders own over ~50% of shares outstanding

✓ Clear path to +1M ozs of near-surface oxide gold resources in Nevada ✓ Targeting multi-million ounce deposits by unlocking exploration upside ✓ Substantial re-rating potential

Highly Prospective Property Portfolio

NevGold controls three promising district-scale assets in top-tier jurisdictions

Limousine Butte (Nevada, U.S)

✓ Carlin-style deposit with historical resource of 292K oz Au (0.77 g/t Au)

✓ Hosts the past-producing Golden Butte mine (produced 91K oz Au of near-surface oxide gold from 1989-1990)

✓ Exceptional resource expansion potential

Cedar Wash (Nevada, U.S)

✓ Promising gold-silver project with significant exploration upside

✓ Comparable geology to the nearby Goldstrike Project (~1.2M oz Au at 0.49 g/t Au) in Utah (~20 km away)

✓ Extensive gold-in-soil anomaly extending over 2 km

Ptarmigan (B.C., Canada)

✓ High-grade silver-gold-copper project centered on the historically silver-rich Ptarmigan Mine

✓ Hosts silver rich, high-grade polymetallic epithermal veins and manto style massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization

✓ Past drilling has returned bonanza-grade intercepts (+2,315 g/t Ag, 37.3 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu)

Limousine Butte Asset Summary

Project Summary (100%-owned) Property Size • 821 unpatented mining claims on BLM ground covering ~67 km2 in Ely, Nevada Access • ~104 km northeast of Ely

• Via paved state highway (85 km) and county-maintained gravel road (19 km) Historical Exploration Work • Significant exploration work completed on the property to-date - ~US$47M to replicate historical work on exploration and drilling

• Historical resource remains open along strike and at depth Historical Open Pit Production • Produced ~91,000 oz of near-surface oxide gold at the Golden Butte mine from 1989-1990 2022 Exploration Highlights • Key high-grade, oxide gold drill intercepts: - 61.6m @ 2.19 g/t Au oxide including 11.6m @ 8.51 g/t Au oxide (Resurrection Ridge) - 175.2m @ 0.86 g/t Au oxide Including 58.2m @ 2.13 g/t Au oxide (Cadillac Valley) - 126.2m @ 0.83 g/t Au oxide (Cadillac Valley)

Royalties2 • 2.5% Franco-Nevada

• 0.5% McEwen Mining

Property Map Historical Resource (0.41 g/t Au cut-off)1 Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (g/t Au) Contained (K oz Au) Measured & Indicated 9.6 0.78 241 Inferred 2.2 0.70 51 Total 11.8 0.77 292