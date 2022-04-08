NevGold : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation
(TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50)
April 2022
Finding the next multi-million-ounce deposit in Nevada and British Columbia
Right Team, Right Place, Right Time, Right Way
Three advanced-stage, district-scale projects in two premier jurisdictions (Nevada & B.C.)
• Acquired the past-producing Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects from McEwen Mining for less than US$7/oz Au
• Leveraging +US$50M in historical exploration work
• Exceptional near-surface oxide gold resource expansion and exploration potential
Highly seasoned Executive Team/Board with a proven track record in Nevada
Investment• Highlights
• Over 175 years of combined experience
Proven track record of project advancement in Nevada (exploration, studies, permitting, and construction)
Strong balance sheet and tight capital structure with strong insider ownership
✓ Clear path to +1M ozs of near-surface oxide gold resources in Nevada ✓ Targeting multi-million ounce deposits by unlocking exploration upside ✓ Substantial re-rating potential
Highly Prospective Property Portfolio
NevGold controls three promising district-scale assets in top-tier jurisdictions
Limousine Butte (Nevada, U.S)
✓ Carlin-style deposit with historical resource of 292K oz Au (0.77 g/t Au)
✓ Hosts the past-producing Golden Butte mine (produced 91K oz Au of near-surface oxide gold from 1989-1990)
✓ Exceptional resource expansion potential
✓ Promising gold-silver project with significant exploration upside
✓ Comparable geology to the nearby Goldstrike Project (~1.2M oz Au at 0.49 g/t Au) in Utah (~20 km away)
✓ Extensive gold-in-soil anomaly extending over 2 km
Ptarmigan (B.C., Canada)
✓ High-grade silver-gold-copper project centered on the historically silver-rich Ptarmigan Mine
✓ Hosts silver rich, high-grade polymetallic epithermal veins and manto style massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization
✓ Past drilling has returned bonanza-grade intercepts (+2,315 g/t Ag, 37.3 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu)
Limousine Butte
Asset Summary
Project Summary (100%-owned)
Property Size
|
|
Historical Exploration Work
|
|
2022 Exploration Highlights
|
|
• 2.5% Franco-Nevada
• 0.5% McEwen Mining
Property Map
|
|
|
(Mt)
Grade (g/t Au)
Contained (K oz Au)
Measured & Indicated
9.6
0.78
241
Inferred
2.2
0.70
51
Total
11.8
0.77
292
1. Limousine Butte historical resource estimate information is from a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Limousine Butte Project, White Pine County, Nevada" with an effective date of July 1, 2009.
2. Royalties on a select group of four claims includes 1% to Amselco and 2.5% to Teck Resources. The Teck Royalty is unrecorded and the enforceability of the royalty is in question as it went through a previous bankruptcy via Alta Gold Corp.