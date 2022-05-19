Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  NevGold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    NAU   CA6415361071

NEVGOLD CORP.

(NAU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/18 02:48:04 pm EDT
0.5500 CAD    0.00%
08:16aNevGold Promotes Derick Unger to VP of Exploration
GL
08:15aNevGold Promotes Derick Unger to VP of Exploration
AQ
05/11NevGold Begins Trading on The OTCQX Best Market
GL
Summary 
Summary

NevGold Promotes Derick Unger to VP of Exploration

05/19/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that the Company has promoted Mr. Derick Unger, CPG, from Chief Geologist to the position of Vice President of Exploration. Derick has been with the Company since July-2021 and has been instrumental in the geology, exploration, and resource development areas. Derick has a strong track record of success and has implemented key leadership principles and strategy to the operations of the Company.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: Derick has been a key figure within our core leadership group and has been instrumental in the success of the company to date. He has been a large contributor to building a strong operational platform in Nevada and British Columbia, which has provided the right ingredients for successful resource development and exploration efforts. It has been an extremely fast paced start to our field programs, specifically the 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte, and we have operated safely, efficiently, and cost effectively which is a testament to Derick and our entire team. We look forward to further building on our positive progress to date as we advance our efforts over the coming months.”

NevGold VP Exploration, Derick Unger, comments: Thank you to the entire NevGold leadership group for their support this past year. Our early success is a testament to the hard work and dedication the entire group displays on a daily basis. I am confident through a combination of hard work and good science we will continue to unlock the full value of our projects to benefit our stakeholders. The data generated in the 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte has been critical to our understanding of the 67 square kilometer district scale project, and we are excited about the numerous drill targets that have been identified from our robust geological model.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


