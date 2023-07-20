Nevis Brands Inc., formerly Pascal Biosciences Inc., provides cannabis brands throughout the United States. The Company provides products in Washington, Oregon, California, Ohio, Arizona and Colorado through partners and licensees. Its products include Major, which is a cannabis beverage. Major is a high-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) beverage that delivers a consistent cannabis experience with no cannabis taste or smell. Major offers various flavors, such as volcanic orange mango, sunset pink lemonade, pacific coast blue raspberry, dreamin' of passion, and sacred grape. It also offers Major Minis, which is a smaller 2 ounce (oz) shot. Major Minis comes in three flavors, such as blueberry, fruit punch, and blackberry lemonade.