Nevis Brands Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.08321 million compared to CAD 0.048633 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.215844 million compared to CAD 0.184097 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
Nevis Brands Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended May 31, 2023
