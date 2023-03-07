|
Nevro : Announces Launch of Revolutionary HFX iQTM Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System
Nevro Announces Launch of
Revolutionary HFX iQ™
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
System
|
|
1
Only SCS system that truly personalizes care
The first SCS system that uses big data and artificial intelligence to optimize and maintain pain relief using each patient's individual responses¹
-
Senza HFX iQ™ uses a fixed set of instructions to provide optimized treatment recommendations that utilize direct patient input from assessments on pain and quality of life measures.
|
|
2
HFX iQ™: The only Artificial Intelligence-based SCS system that gets smarter
over time by learning from patient's responses¹
-

|
|
3
With HFX iQ™, patients control their pain relief by providing inputs into the HFX App, which enable direct programming adjustments to the IPG
HFX iQ starts with Artificial Intelligence:
HFX iQ starts patients on the program
most likely to provide relief, based on
20M+ outcomes datapoints from
80K+ patients¹
¹ Patients used a Senza, Senza II, or Omnia device offering 10 kHz.
-

Real-time
Stimulation
Adjustment
HFX iQ Personalizes each patient's pain relief journey:
HFX iQ learns each patient's preferences and pain experience to personalize
therapyrecommendations²
|
|
4
Daily Assessments on the HFX App trigger personalized recommendations that, once accepted, directly update the IPG in real-time
|
80K+
|
20M+
|
Algorithm™
|
implanted patients
|
outcomes datapoints
|
of patients reported moderate to great improvement in symptoms.¹
of patients prefer using digital interface to adjust therapy.¹
of patients were satisfied or very satisfied with using
digital interface.¹
|
1 Nevro CA2018-6 U.S. Patient Interface Clinical Study
|
|
5
|
