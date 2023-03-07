Advanced search
    NVRO   US64157F1030

NEVRO CORP.

(NVRO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
32.19 USD   -6.51%
Nevro : Announces Launch of Revolutionary HFX iQTM Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System
PU
Nevro Announces U.S. Full Market Launch of Revolutionary HFX iQ™ Spinal Cord Stimulation System to Personalize Treatment of Chronic Pain
PR
03/01Transcript : Nevro Corp. Presents at Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference, Mar-01-2023 08:45 AM
CI
Nevro : Announces Launch of Revolutionary HFX iQTM Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System

03/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
Nevro Announces Launch of

Revolutionary HFX iQ™

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

System

1

Only SCS system that truly personalizes care

The first SCS system that uses big data and artificial intelligence to optimize and maintain pain relief using each patient's individual responses¹

  • Senza HFX iQ™ uses a fixed set of instructions to provide optimized treatment recommendations that utilize direct patient input from assessments on pain and quality of life measures.

2

HFX iQ™: The only Artificial Intelligence-based SCS system that gets smarter

over time by learning from patient's responses¹

  • Senza HFX iQ™ uses a fixed set of instructions to provide optimized treatment recommendations that utilize direct patient input from assessments on pain and quality of life measures.

3

With HFX iQ™, patients control their pain relief by providing inputs into the HFX App, which enable direct programming adjustments to the IPG

HFX iQ starts with Artificial Intelligence:

HFX iQ starts patients on the program

most likely to provide relief, based on

20M+ outcomes datapoints from

80K+ patients¹

¹ Patients used a Senza, Senza II, or Omnia device offering 10 kHz.

  • Senza HFX iQ™ uses a fixed set of instructions to provide optimized treatment recommendations that utilize direct patient input from assessments on pain and quality of life measures.

Real-time

Stimulation

Adjustment

HFX iQ Personalizes each patient's pain relief journey:

HFX iQ learns each patient's preferences and pain experience to personalize

therapyrecommendations²

4

Daily Assessments on the HFX App trigger personalized recommendations that, once accepted, directly update the IPG in real-time

80K+

20M+

Algorithm

implanted patients

outcomes datapoints

87%

92%

82%

of patients reported moderate to great improvement in symptoms.¹

of patients prefer using digital interface to adjust therapy.¹

of patients were satisfied or very satisfied with using

digital interface.¹

1 Nevro CA2018-6 U.S. Patient Interface Clinical Study

5

Disclaimer

Nevro Corp. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 449 M - -
Net income 2023 -86,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 144 M 1 144 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 087
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NEVRO CORP.
Nevro Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEVRO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,19 $
Average target price 44,91 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Keith Grossman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Roderick H. MacLeod Chief Financial Officer
David Caraway Chief Medical Officer
Christopher Christoforou Vice President-Technical Operations
Donald A. Middlebrook Vice President-Clinical, Regulatory & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEVRO CORP.-18.71%1 144
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-4.86%178 574
MEDTRONIC PLC7.32%109 002
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.11%67 063
DEXCOM, INC.0.01%43 761
HOYA CORPORATION10.98%36 834