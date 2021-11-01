Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nevro Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVRO   US64157F1030

NEVRO CORP.

(NVRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nevro Announces Update in Patent Litigation with Boston Scientific

11/01/2021 | 06:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that provides innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that a Delaware jury found that Nevro infringed two Boston Scientific patents (7,891,085 and 8,019,439) directed to ways of manufacturing spinal cord stimulation (SCS) leads, which Nevro obtains from a third-party supplier.  Two other Boston Scientific lead patents (8,646,172 and 8,650,747) were not infringed.  The jury awarded Boston Scientific $20 million.  This decision has no commercial implications or would otherwise impose any restrictions on any current or future Nevro products, and the jury award is an amount of money that will not have a material impact on Nevro's business. 

"We disagree with the finding by the jury and plan to appeal," said Kashif Rashid, Nevro's General Counsel.

Nevro's Chairman and CEO, Keith Grossman, stated: "It is important to put this lawsuit into the proper context.  The suit regarding lead patents by Boston Scientific was in retaliation for the 2016 lawsuit Nevro filed to stop Boston Scientific from launching a 10kHz spinal cord stimulation system, which would blatantly and directly infringe Nevro's core intellectual property.  This lawsuit has absolutely no implications on Nevro's commercial efforts for current or planned products, and is directed to manufacturing methods implemented by our third-party supplier.  Nevro will continue to be the exclusive provider of HFX with 10 kHz Therapy, which the FDA determined to be superior to Boston Scientific's SCS therapy."

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com.  The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.  Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies.  The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. 

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications
650-433-3247  |  julie.dewey@nevro.com

.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-announces-update-in-patent-litigation-with-boston-scientific-301413427.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEVRO CORP.
06:33pNevro Announces Update in Patent Litigation with Boston Scientific
PR
10/25NEVRO : to Present at Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
PR
10/11NEVRO : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
10/06NEVRO : OTR Global Downgrades Nevro to Mixed from Positive
MT
08/31NEVRO : Healthcare Executive and Industry Veteran Sri Kosaraju Joins the Board (Form 8-K)
PU
08/31NEVRO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/31NEVRO : Announces Director Appointment
PR
08/31Nevro Corp. Appoints Sri Kosaraju as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
08/26NEVRO : to Present at Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
PR
08/25NEVRO : to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEVRO CORP.
More recommendations