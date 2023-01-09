Nevro : Investor Presentation – Jan 9, 2023

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, most specifically Adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures to further evaluate the company's operating performance period over period, analyze the underlying business trends, assess performance relative to competitors and establish operational objectives.

Management believes it is important to provide investors with the same non-GAAP metrics it uses to evaluate

the performance and underlying trends of the company's business operations to facilitate comparisons to its

historical operating results and evaluate the effectiveness of its operating strategies. Disclosure of these non- GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of the company's underlying operating performance with other companies in the industry that also supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by adding interest income and expense, net;

provision for income taxes; and depreciation and amortization to net income. In calculating non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA, the company further adjusts for the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense - The company excludes non-cash costs related to the company's stock-based plans, which include stock options, restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units as these expenses do not require cash settlement from the company.

Litigation-related expenses and charges (credits) - The company excludes legal and professional fees as

well as charges and credits associated with certain legal matters, which management considers not

related to the underlying operating performance of the business.

Full-year guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as it is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Amounts may not add due to rounding.