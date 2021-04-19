Nevro : Appoints Jon R. Shear as Vice President, Corporate Development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the appointment of Jon Shear to the newly created position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately.

"Jon is uniquely qualified for this new role and brings extensive insight and understanding of the medical technologies industry to Nevro," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "As a member of our leadership team, he will be responsible for leading Nevro's strategic planning process, overseeing the business development function and driving strong alignment between the company's strategies and its external business development plans as we continue to accelerate toward long-term sustainable growth and strong financial performance for our shareholders. We are delighted to welcome Jon to the team."

"I am very pleased to join Nevro at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory," said Jon Shear. "I look forward to working with Keith and the rest of the Nevro team to execute on the company's long-term growth strategy."

About Jon Shear

Immediately prior to joining Nevro, Mr. Shear founded Westward Medtech, a consulting practice that assisted medtech company clients with strategic planning, decision making and transaction execution. Previously, Mr. Shear was appointed the Vice President of Business Development at Thoratec Corporation in 2002 where he originated and led the corporate development function through the sale of the company to St. Jude Medical in 2015. Prior to joining Thoratec, he spent 13 years with St. Jude Medical through a period of tremendous growth and diversification in a variety of finance, marketing, and healthcare services roles of increasing responsibility, and then serving in St. Jude's Corporate Business and Technology Development Group. Mr. Shear passed the Certified Public Accounting exam from the State of Minnesota and began his career in the financial services industry after receiving a BS degree in Accounting and Business Administration Finance from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Jon Shear has also completed Mergers and Acquisition programs at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Investors and Media:

Julie Dewey, IRC

Nevro Corp.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications

650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-appoints-jon-r-shear-as-vice-president-corporate-development-301270541.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.