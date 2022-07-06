Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nevro Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVRO   US64157F1030

NEVRO CORP.

(NVRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
47.40 USD   +3.97%
07:01aNevro to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
07/05Newly Released Clinical Data Demonstrates Substantial Improvement in Overall Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Treated with Nevro HFX Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy
PR
06/07NEVRO : Revolutionizing the Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) with High Frequency (10 kHz) Spinal Cord Stimulation
PU
Nevro to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Company to Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on August 3, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on August 3, 2022 to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET.  Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing (888) 330-2443 in the U.S. or +1 (240) 789-2728 internationally, using Conference ID: 3583097. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro Corp. 

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 80,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic trunk and limb pain and painful diabetic neuropathy. 

Senza®, Senza II®, and Senza Omnia™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HFX, HXF Coach, HFX Cloud, HFX Connect, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Chief Corp Communications and Investor Relations Officer
650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

 

.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301570199.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
